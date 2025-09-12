Georgia Tech Logo
Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class.
Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players, and coaches before the start of the Georgia Tech home opener against Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 6, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, a class that ranks 40th nationally and 10th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has two receptions for 16 yards a touchdown on offense and two tackles (one for a loss) and a sack on defense. Kell (3-1) is at Lowndes on Friday.

Chris Carbin (DL; Hillgrove): Carbin has 14 tackles (five for a loss), two sacks and a forced fumble. Hillgrove (3-0) hosts Osborne on Friday.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke has 16 tackles (eight for a loss), three sacks and three quarterback hurries. Osceola (2-1) hosts St. Cloud on Friday.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins has 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolves (1-2) travel to East Paulding on Friday.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has nine tackles (three for a loss) and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 5-for-13 passing for 71 yards with a touchdown and an interception, has 16 rushes for 95 yards and two touchdowns and five receptions for 67 yards on offense. Madison County (1-2) hosts Columbia on Friday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has nine catches for 134 yards and four touchdowns. Parker (3-0) travels to Mortimer Jordan on Friday.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had three tackles (two for a loss) in a win over Lithia Springs last week. Carrollton (4-0) travels to Gainesville on Friday.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 12 touchbacks on 19 kickoffs, is averaging 37.3 yards on seven punts and has made 12 extra points. Blessed Trinity (3-0) is at Milton on Friday.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 213.3 yards per game and total 397 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (0-4) hosts Perry on Sept. 19.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 11 receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. American Heritage (1-1) travels to Edna Karr (La.) on Friday.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has 10 tackles (one for a loss) and a quarterback hurry. American Heritage (1-1) travels to Edna Karr (La.) on Friday.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta has nine catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (1-2) hosts Ambassador Christian School (N.C.) on Friday.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): Richerson has three receptions for 64 yards, six punt returns for 254 yards, nine tackles (one for a loss), a force fumble, three-quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and has blocked an extra point.

Xavier Rucker (RB; Allatoona): Rucker has 12 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown to go along with 10 receptions for 154 yards and a score. Allatoona (1-3) hosts Cedartown on Friday.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown and has 10 receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns on offense. He has five tackles (2.5 for a loss) on defense. Brooks County (0-3) travels to Fitzgerald on Friday.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): No stats have been reported for Terry so far this season. Manchester is 1-2 and was scheduled to play at Spencer on Thursday.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has seven tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy (1-2) is at Eau Gallie on Friday.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 13 tackles this season. Spruce Creek (3-0) is at Mainland on Friday.

Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston has 19 catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns. The Wolves (1-2) travel to East Paulding on Friday.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

