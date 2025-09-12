Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, a class that ranks 40th nationally and 10th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has two receptions for 16 yards a touchdown on offense and two tackles (one for a loss) and a sack on defense. Kell (3-1) is at Lowndes on Friday.

Chris Carbin (DL; Hillgrove): Carbin has 14 tackles (five for a loss), two sacks and a forced fumble. Hillgrove (3-0) hosts Osborne on Friday.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke has 16 tackles (eight for a loss), three sacks and three quarterback hurries. Osceola (2-1) hosts St. Cloud on Friday.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins has 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolves (1-2) travel to East Paulding on Friday.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has nine tackles (three for a loss) and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 5-for-13 passing for 71 yards with a touchdown and an interception, has 16 rushes for 95 yards and two touchdowns and five receptions for 67 yards on offense. Madison County (1-2) hosts Columbia on Friday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has nine catches for 134 yards and four touchdowns. Parker (3-0) travels to Mortimer Jordan on Friday.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had three tackles (two for a loss) in a win over Lithia Springs last week. Carrollton (4-0) travels to Gainesville on Friday.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 12 touchbacks on 19 kickoffs, is averaging 37.3 yards on seven punts and has made 12 extra points. Blessed Trinity (3-0) is at Milton on Friday.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 213.3 yards per game and total 397 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (0-4) hosts Perry on Sept. 19.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 11 receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. American Heritage (1-1) travels to Edna Karr (La.) on Friday.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has 10 tackles (one for a loss) and a quarterback hurry. American Heritage (1-1) travels to Edna Karr (La.) on Friday.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta has nine catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (1-2) hosts Ambassador Christian School (N.C.) on Friday.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): Richerson has three receptions for 64 yards, six punt returns for 254 yards, nine tackles (one for a loss), a force fumble, three-quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and has blocked an extra point.

Xavier Rucker (RB; Allatoona): Rucker has 12 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown to go along with 10 receptions for 154 yards and a score. Allatoona (1-3) hosts Cedartown on Friday.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown and has 10 receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns on offense. He has five tackles (2.5 for a loss) on defense. Brooks County (0-3) travels to Fitzgerald on Friday.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): No stats have been reported for Terry so far this season. Manchester is 1-2 and was scheduled to play at Spencer on Thursday.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has seven tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy (1-2) is at Eau Gallie on Friday.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 13 tackles this season. Spruce Creek (3-0) is at Mainland on Friday.

Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston has 19 catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns. The Wolves (1-2) travel to East Paulding on Friday.

