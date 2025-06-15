Georgia Tech picks up 10th commitment in 2026 class

The Georgia Tech football program added its 10th commitment to its 2026 class and third offensive lineman among that group.
Bear Fretwell, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound rising senior at Southeast Bulloch High School, announced Sunday on social media his intention to play for the Yellow Jackets. Fretwell is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and had taken an official recruiting visit to Tech over the weekend.
Fretwell was part of a Southeast Bulloch offense that rushed for 252.2 yards per game in 2024. The Yellow Jackets went 10-3 and lost in the third round of the state playoffs.
Fretwell joins fellow offensive linemen Courtlin and Courtney Heard, both from East Coweta High School, wide receivers Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome), running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona), defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Florida) and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ‘26 recruiting class.
