WEATHER UPDATE: Ian to regain hurricane strength before making 2nd landfall in U.S.
Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada up for several MLS awards

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Thiago Almada headlined Atlanta United’s players who were nominated for MLS end-of-season awards. The list was published by the league Thursday.

Almada is among several players nominated for MVP, Young Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Almada, 21 years old, has six goals and a team-leading 11 assists.

Other Atlanta United players nominated for awards include Brad Guzan for Goalkeeper of the Year, Miles Robinson for Defender of the Year, JuanJo Purata for Newcomer, Caleb Wiley for Young Player, Santiago Sosa for Comeback Player of the Year and Gonzalo Pineda for Manager of the Year.

Atlanta United is in ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference with two games remaining. It will play at New England on Saturday. It trails seventh-place Miami by two points in the race for the final playoff spot.

The voting will be done by current MLS players, MLS coaches, technical directors and select media members.

