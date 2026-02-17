Atlanta United signs MLS veteran Fafà Picault as free agent

Atlanta United signed MLS veteran Fafà Picault as a free agent Tuesday.
Picault has scored 61 goals with 29 assists in 255 appearances across nine seasons in MLS.
The contract is through this season with an option through June 30, 2027, which would cover MLS’ first season next year.
Picault has made 16 appearances for Haiti.
Atlanta United was thin at winger. The group was composed of Miguel Almirón, Saba Lobjanidze and Luke Brennan.