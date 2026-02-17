Atlanta United signs MLS veteran Fafà Picault as free agent

Then-Inter Miami midfielder Fafà Picault (front) fights for possession during the Club World Cup group A soccer match against Porto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. Picault has scored 61 goals with 29 assists in 255 appearances across nine seasons in MLS. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

Five Stripes bring the winger on as club works to strengthen the thin position.

Picault has scored 61 goals with 29 assists in 255 appearances across nine seasons in MLS.

The contract is through this season with an option through June 30, 2027, which would cover MLS’ first season next year.

Picault has made 16 appearances for Haiti.

Atlanta United was thin at winger. The group was composed of Miguel Almirón, Saba Lobjanidze and Luke Brennan.