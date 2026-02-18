Atlanta United signs Sergio Santos

Atlanta United acquired free-agent striker Sergio Santos on Wednesday.
Atlanta United acquired free-agent striker Sergio Santos on Wednesday.
Santos, 31, has scored 28 goals with 14 assists in 169 appearances for Philadelphia, Cincinnati and Houston.
Santos will occupy a supplemental slot on roster. He is expected to compete with Cayman Togashi to back up Emmanuel Latte Lath.
Atlanta United needed a third striker because it traded Jamal Thiare to Columbus on Feb. 2.
Santos is the team’s second acquisition in as many days. Atlanta United has 29 players on its roster heading into Saturday’s season-opening match at Cincinnati.