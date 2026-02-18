Atlanta United

Atlanta United signs Sergio Santos

Striker will be expected to compete with Cayman Togashi to back up Emmanuel Latte Lath.
Atlanta United fans had plenty to celebrate in last season's opener against Montreal, a 3-2 victory on Feb. 22, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Five Stripes open the 2026 season on the road Saturday at Cincinnati. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)
Atlanta United acquired free-agent striker Sergio Santos on Wednesday.

Santos, 31, has scored 28 goals with 14 assists in 169 appearances for Philadelphia, Cincinnati and Houston.

Santos will occupy a supplemental slot on roster. He is expected to compete with Cayman Togashi to back up Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Atlanta United needed a third striker because it traded Jamal Thiare to Columbus on Feb. 2.

Santos is the team’s second acquisition in as many days. Atlanta United has 29 players on its roster heading into Saturday’s season-opening match at Cincinnati.

