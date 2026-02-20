Politically Georgia Biggest boast? Shrewdest move? Highlights from Trump’s Georgia visit. Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. President Donald Trump spoke at Coosa Steel in Rome on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Test your knowledge with our weekly news quiz.

House lawmakers look to strengthen the Legislature’s authority.

Democratic state lawmakers launch Progressive Caucus.

Trump superlatives Herschel Walker (left), U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas, took the stage with President Donald Trump at Coosa Steel in Rome on Thursday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) President Donald Trump blew through Georgia on Thursday for a whirlwind visit that blended familiar grievances with a sharpened economic pitch. You can read our full coverage of the event. But here, we offer a few superlatives from the day: Likeliest future candidate: U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, a former Georgia state senator, was front and center. He greeted Trump at the airport and fired up the crowd with a red-meat intro. With U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk retiring, it feels like a countdown clock is ticking for Beach to enter the congressional race.

Biggest Trump boast: There were plenty to choose from. Our winner: “I had to listen to the fake news talk about affordability. You notice, what word have you not heard over the last two weeks? Affordability. Because I won. I won affordability.”

Shrewdest campaign move: The jockeying was intense among 2026 candidates for the best seating, more face time with the president and a shout-out from the stage. But state Sen. Steve Gooch’s team may have been the savviest. They handed out Trump-style “Make Georgia Great Again” hats, with Gooch’s name stitched on the back. The floor turned into a walking campaign ad for his lieutenant governor bid. Republican state Sen. Steve Gooch of Dahlonega, who is running for lieutenant governor, greeted supporters of President Donald Trump at a rally in Rome on Thursday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Closest orbit: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones seemed rarely more than a few feet from Trump during the visit. He greeted him at the airport, rode with him to The Varsity and shadowed him backstage. The proximity paid off, with Trump praising Jones twice. “Burt Jones has been here and been with you and been with me right from the beginning,” Trump said. Biggest sigh of relief: Trump reaffirmed his support for Jones, but stopped short of unloading on Jones’ billionaire rival Rick Jackson. Heading into the event, allies said their goal was simple: avoid becoming the target. Mission accomplished. “Nothing changed about the race today that wasn’t true yesterday,” said Jackson spokesman Brian Robinson. Most calculated restraint: Even a subtle blessing could have scrambled the U.S. Senate race. Instead, Trump flirted with one. He said of U.S. Rep. Mike Collins that “I like him a lot” and brought him on stage as former football coach and fellow candidate Derek Dooley watched from the crowd. But he never committed one way or another.

Most notable absence: We’re used to Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger steering clear of Trump rallies after their very public feuds with the president. They skipped this one, too. Kemp was in Washington for a Council of Governors meeting. But the bigger eyebrow-raiser? U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, who’s running as a MAGA stalwart in the U.S. Senate race. His spokeswoman said he had a campaign event. Bluntest admission: “Tariffs are my favorite word in the dictionary,” Trump said. “Without tariffs, this country would be in so much trouble right now.” UGA quarterback Gunner Stockton appeared at a rally for President Donald Trump at Coosa Steel in Rome on Thursday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Most surprising cameo: Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who greeted Trump at the airport and was summoned on stage. “Gunner is a big star and is a really talented quarterback, but I heard, much more importantly, he’s a Trump fan,” the president said. Newest old-school insult: Trump tried something new for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. “He’s a real stiff. We don’t want people like that representing Georgia.”

Best crowd-pleaser: Former prosecutor Clay Fuller — already armed with Trump’s endorsement in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District — asked for one more favor. His daughter, Tallulah, got detention for skipping school to attend the rally. Could Trump pardon her? “Tallulah, you are fully pardoned. Don’t worry. Just tell the teacher I said it’s fine.” Fuller and his daughter later confirmed to us that yes, the detention was real. Friday news quiz Republican Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and Democratic Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Good morning! We’re now more than halfway through with Georgia’s legislative session. Crossover Day is two weeks from today. How closely have you been following the political news out of the Gold Dome and beyond? Find out by taking our news quiz. You’ll find the answers at the end of the newsletter. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is coming to Atlanta this weekend for a stop on his book tour. While he’s here, he’ll host a fundraiser for which Democratic candidate for governor? A) Jason Esteves

B) Geoff Duncan

C) Michael Thurmond

D) Keisha Lance Bottoms

A portion of the federal government shut down late last week for the second time in four months. What department was impacted? A) Homeland Security

B) Treasury

C) Interior

D) Agriculture Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has worked to improve the city’s relationship with Republican leaders in the state Legislature. A new bill poses a threat to that relationship. What would it do? A) Take over operation of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

B) Prevent the city from extending some tax allocation districts that are set to expire.

C) Strip state funding for local homeless prevention programs.

D) Block any expansion of MARTA to Cobb and Gwinnett counties. Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore says she will not seek reelection this year. What office is she considering running for instead?

A) Governor

B) Congress

C) Secretary of state

D) Insurance commissioner Power struggle State Rep. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, said he loves Gov. Brian Kemp but wants to address his vetoes. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State lawmakers are trying to claw back some authority from the governor’s office this year. But their plans could be thwarted by the legislative calendar. The House of Representatives is working on two bills that would weaken the governor’s authority over interpreting state laws. The first bill, which would essentially give the Legislature veto power over state regulations, passed by a vote of 168-3. The second bill, which would ban the courts from giving deference to the executive branch, has cleared a legislative committee. But even if both bills pass the Legislature, Gov. Brian Kemp would still have the final say. That’s because if Kemp vetoes the bill, the only way the Legislature could override if it is Kemp called them back in session to do it. That seems unlikely.

Lawmakers could override him when they reconvene in 2027. But by then, lawmakers may prefer to just pass the bill again with tweaks to hopefully win the governor’s favor. State Rep. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, said state lawmakers should consider changing Georgia’s Constitution to allow for the Legislature to reconvene over the summer for the purpose of considering the governor’s vetoes. South Carolina already does this. “If we can do anything more important than start putting some authority into what we’re giving by the Constitution as a third branch of government, I do not know what it is,” he said. But, he added: “I want the governor to know I still love him.” Progressive Caucus Georgia State Rep. Gabriel Sanchez, D-Smyrna, first took office in 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

State Rep. Gabriel Sanchez isn’t easing into his second year under the Gold Dome. The first Democratic Socialist elected to Georgia’s General Assembly helped orchestrate the launch today of a Progressive Caucus to organize the party’s left wing into something more than a loose coalition. The pitch: Democrats need to move beyond incrementalism and embrace “bold, progressive, systemic change.” “People across Georgia are demanding bold, systemic change, not just politics as usual,” said Sanchez, the caucus co-chair. “We need leadership that meets the moment.” The platform includes an expansion of the HOPE scholarship, universal health care and a push for “housing for all.”

The caucus isn’t just a solo project. The other co-chair is state Rep. Mekyah McQueen of Smyrna. Members include state Sens. Kim Jackson of Stone Mountain and Josh McLaurin of Sandy Springs, along with state Reps. Akbar Ali of Lawrenceville, Eric Bell of Jonesboro, Bryce Berry of Atlanta, Park Cannon of Atlanta, Viola Davis of Stone Mountain, Spencer Frye of Athens, El-Mahdi Holly of Stockbridge, Ruwa Romman of Duluth and Anne Allen Westbrook of Savannah. Endorsement time Geoff Duncan is a Democratic candidate for governor. (Mike Stewart/AP) The Georgia Men for Democracy Now’s endorsement process doesn’t follow a traditional script. The group bills itself as the first Black-led bipartisan PAC in Georgia history. It invited leading Democratic contenders for governor to make their case at a live debate moderated by Greg Bluestein earlier this month, then based its selection largely on that performance.

For nearly two hours, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former state Sen. Jason Esteves and former DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond pitched their vision and traded an occasional jab. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was invited but was unable to attend. On Friday, the group announced its decision. Chair Kenneth Augustus Walker said it is backing Duncan because he is “uniquely positioned to build the broad, inclusive coalition necessary to win statewide and lead Georgia forward.” Under the Gold Dome State Reps. Houston Gaines (left), R-Athens, and Mike Cheokas, R-Americus, are pictured at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It’s Day 22 of the legislative session. Some happenings: 8 a.m.: House Banks and Banking Committee meets to discuss House Bill 1112, which would require merchants to round up or down the sale price of goods.

8 a.m.: House Motor Vehicles Committee meets to discuss House Bill 809, which would increase the minimum speed limit on certain highways to 50 miles per hour.

9 a.m.: House convenes.

9:30 a.m.: Senate convenes. They’re scheduled to vote on the 2026 amended budget, among other bills.

Colbert said his attention was piqued by Ossoff’s speech at a recent campaign rally where he said affordability concerns and the "Epstein class" were ruling U.S. politics. Ossoff explained that he believes wealthy conservatives under President Donald Trump are more concerned about protecting their own than making life better for the middle and working class. “People across the country are suffering, and so it just speaks to the hypocrisy of the MAGA movement and of the president,” Ossoff said. Ossoff also criticized the FBI’s raid on Fulton County’s election office. Colbert allowed him to speak about something more personal when he brought up that Ossoff’s political career started as an intern for late Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia. After a 16-year-old Ossoff read Lewis’ autobiography, he asked for a meeting. “That meeting led to a job; that job led to a lifelong friendship,” he said. “And I never would have pursued elected office without his encouragement and his support.” Today in Washington President Donald Trump will meet with a bipartisan group of governors at the White House.

The House and Senate return on Monday.