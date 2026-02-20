Atlanta United Communication between Henderson, Martino will determine Atlanta United success Much is riding on relationship between team’s sporting director and manager, a pairing that proved successful at Inter Miami. Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino (right) and sporting director Chris Henderson — pictured during Martino's introductory news conference in November — won two trophies together with Inter Miami: the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Unexpected partnerships forged on cross-country plane rides and years of working together likely will determine Atlanta United’s success this season. It’s not just what the trio of Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk will do in attack. It’s not what Enea Mihaj, Juan Berrocal and Lucas Hoyos will do on defense.

Atlanta United's foundation for potential success actually was built 650 miles from its headquarters. The baseline was constructed between Chris Henderson and Gerardo Martino during plane rides from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they worked together at Inter Miami, to sites around the country for matches. The two are now working together at Atlanta United, trying to add more trophies to the two won with the Herons. Henderson joined the Five Stripes before the 2025 season as sporting director. Martino, who coached Atlanta United to MLS Cup in 2018, rejoined the team as manager ahead of this season. "I have full confidence in talking with the staff," Henderson said. "I have confidence in the support staff. I think everyone is committed. Of course, some things can be out of your control, but I do feel like we will have a group of players, a group of coaches who are committed to competing every single day." The underpinning of the confidence is trust built from communication. Just as on the long plane rides, the two are always talking about everything from players wanted or, if not available, skill sets needed.

Henderson said that makes it easier to build a roster.

Martino said he appreciates that if there’s a player he wants, Henderson will try to acquire the player. If Henderson says it can’t be done, Martino knows that Henderson put everything into the attempt. Miami’s rosters when the two were there — a mix of superstars like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba with young players such as Yannick Bright and Ben Cremaschi — showed that Henderson will try. The trust is exemplified by Bright. Martino wanted a ball-winner, someone who could play next to Busquets. Henderson convinced Martino that Bright could be that player, rather than having to go into the market to find that player. It worked. Bright made 23 appearances, including 14 starts, with three assists.

Atlanta United has several developing Homegrown signees, such as Luke Brennan, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez and Dominik Chong Qui, who could become the next Bright under Martino, Henderson said. "They're going to improve so much in their game playing under him and his staff," Henderson said. "There's a bunch of young players (at Miami) who came, who their level just rose under him." It's not just about the names of players that Martino may want. He has a clear idea of the qualities he wants at each position. Though Atlanta United has had a relatively quiet offseason, it was able to sign a goalkeeper who is good with his feet, Hoyos, an experienced but still up-and-coming utility player, Tomas Jacob, and a tireless left fullback, Elias Baez. Hoyos and Jacob likely will start Saturday's season-opening match at Cincinnati. Baez was a late arrival to the team.

Martino’s skills as a communicator go beyond roster-building or what he has with Henderson. Players on a Martino-coached team know what is expected, Henderson said. They are well-prepared for each game because of prep work done to make every training session as useful as possible. Martino credits his experiences as a player and coach with forming his philosophies toward his assistants and players. “They can transform a good idea into a very good idea, or turn even a bad idea into a good idea,” he said. “So we have to be careful to make sure we give them the tools and so that the player doesn’t have any valid excuses.” Henderson said watching Martino during sessions on the pitch, during film sessions, when he’s working officials to try to gain any advantage and on those long plane rides, showed him that Martino’s desire to compete is admirable and something they share.