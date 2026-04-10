Golf Masters’ ticket-resale restrictions are popular subject in Augusta How a once-sumptuous secondary ticket market has become desolate. Masters pin flag on 10th green during second round of the Masters, at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Augusta, GA (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 9 minutes ago Share

AUGUSTA — Those not buoyed by lottery luck must pay a premium to enjoy the green wonderment that awaits beyond Augusta National’s gates. And that’s become a background topic this week, how a once-sumptuous secondary ticket market has become desolate. How the Masters is ruling with an iron fist to stop what it’s deemed unwanted ticket exchanges.

“The Masters wants to scalp their own tickets,” one ticket reseller told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “That’s the story.” Various ticket resellers in Augusta spoke with the AJC on the condition of anonymity, expressing frustration at the Masters’ power play. Augusta National has become stricter on the resale markets leading into the past two tournaments, especially, and this year, it has reached a crescendo. Augusta National cracked down on StubHub, which lost significant inventory. SeatGeek passed on reselling Masters tickets this year, because of Augusta National’s increasing restrictions. And while the larger vendors are of greater concern than the resellers along Washington Road, they’ve likewise seen damaging effects of the crackdown. In the past two years, hundreds of patrons who purchased tickets on the secondary market have been flagged upon trying to enter the grounds. Representatives take them aside and ask how they obtained the badge(s) and whether they have a relationship with the original holder. The patrons could be denied admittance into the golf spectacular for which they splurged on tickets.

The threat has been effective. One reseller, among those populating Washington Road, told the AJC this is the most hesitant they’ve seen customers in 20 years of maneuvering tickets. The reseller said during the sales process, they’re honest with customers and ensure their badges’ legitimacy, though that doesn’t guarantee customer entry.

Some will be flagged, while others might enter without any hiccups. The person said the consumer concerns haven’t ultimately cut into their bottom line, but other resellers rejected that notion. “It’s affected all of us,” another reseller told the AJC. The Masters has long worked against the middleman. There was a time aspiring patrons could engage with a reseller just outside the club’s gates; these days, they must be at least one mile away, and the volume of resellers has decreased substantially along Washington Road over the years. Said another disenchanted reseller: “I mean, the problems are all on the Masters to begin with.” The Masters is often considered the scarcest ticket of all sporting events. Its prestige and tradition are why the experience is in such high demand.