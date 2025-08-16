Golf

South Georgia teen golfer Mason Howell qualifies for Masters invite

Mason Howell tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
9 minutes ago

Brookwood High School (Thomasville) golfer Mason Howell qualified for an invitation to the Masters on Saturday by beating Eric Lee in the U.S. Amateur semifinals.

In the final round Sunday, Howell will play Jackson Herrington, a freshman on the Tennessee golf team. A tee time has not been set.

Both golfers in the final round qualify for a Masters invite.

Howell, a University of Georgia commit, qualified for the U.S. Open earlier this summer by medaling at a qualifier at the Piedmont Driving Club. He made headlines at the U.S. Open for being the youngest golfer (17) in the field.

Howell, ranked No. 20 in the AJGA, won the individual championship at the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) championship in April while helping his school to its fourth state victory in the past five years.

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

