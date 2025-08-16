South Georgia teen golfer Mason Howell qualifies for Masters invite

Mason Howell tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Brookwood High School (Thomasville) golfer Mason Howell qualified for an invitation to the Masters on Saturday by beating Eric Lee in the U.S. Amateur semifinals.

In the final round Sunday, Howell will play Jackson Herrington, a freshman on the Tennessee golf team. A tee time has not been set.