Recipe

How to make the azalea cocktail: The Masters’ signature 3-ingredient drink

Create the original recipe — plus pineapple, sparkling and low- or no-alcohol variations — for elegant, effortless spring hosting.
Not just for the Masters golf tournament, the azalea cocktail is a bright, delicious beverage suitable for all spring events. (Courtesy of LP O'Brien)
Not just for the Masters golf tournament, the azalea cocktail is a bright, delicious beverage suitable for all spring events. (Courtesy of LP O'Brien)
By
14 hours ago

The azalea cocktail, the official cocktail of the Masters tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, is light, bright and citrusy. Made from just three ingredients (and a few garnishes), it’s the ideal spring cocktail for golf fans and hosts alike.

Why is it called the azalea cocktail?

The name is a tribute to the Augusta National Golf Club’s famous greenery and blossoms. The 13th hole, titled Azalea, is home to about 1,600 bushes that reach their peak brilliance during tournament week. The cocktail’s rosy-pink color is a nod to those petals, offering a taste of the club’s quiet elegance and good ol’ Southern hospitality.

Dustin Johnson and Max Homa walk by azaleas after their tee shot on the 13th hole during the practice round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Dustin Johnson and Max Homa walk by azaleas after their tee shot on the 13th hole during the practice round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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What ingredients are in an azalea cocktail?

Understanding the components helps you master the azalea flavor profile.

How to make an azalea cocktail for one (or a crowd)

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Pro tips for the perfect azalea cocktail

The Original Azalea Cocktail

  1. Combine vodka, grenadine and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds to ensure proper dilution and aeration.
  2. Strain over fresh ice into a highball glass.
  3. Garnish with a lemon wheel, cherry and mint sprig.

Serves 1.

The Sparkling Azalea

  1. Combine gin, grenadine and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds to ensure proper dilution and aeration.
  2. Strain into a flute glass. Top with prosecco.
  3. Garnish with a cherry.

Serves 1.

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The Pineapple Azalea

  1. Combine rum, grenadine, lemon juice and pineapple juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds to ensure proper dilution and aeration.
  2. Strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Shake and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Serves 1.

The Low- or No-Alcohol Azalea

  1. Combine tequila blanco, grenadine and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds to ensure proper dilution and aeration.
  2. Strain into a highball glass. Top with ginger beer.
  3. Garnish with a skewered lemon wheel and red cherry.

Serves 1.

Grenadine

  1. In a saucepot over medium heat, warm the pomegranate juice, but don’t let it boil.
  2. Once warm, add sugar, crushed cinnamon stick, star anise, cloves and grated orange peel. Stir continuously until sugar is completely dissolved.
  3. Turn off heat and steep mixture in the pot for 15 minutes.
  4. Strain mixture into a bowl and allow grenadine to cool to room temperature. Discard solids.
  5. Once cool, transfer grenadine to a jar with a tight-fitting lid and refrigerate up to 7 days.

Makes 2¼ cups.

Surrounded by azaleas on the hole named for the flower, Sergio Garcia watches his drive from the tee box on the 13th hole during the final practice round for the Masters Tournament on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Augusta National Golf Club. (AJC File)
Surrounded by azaleas on the hole named for the flower, Sergio Garcia watches his drive from the tee box on the 13th hole during the final practice round for the Masters Tournament on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Augusta National Golf Club. (AJC File)
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FAQs

Can you use gin instead of vodka? Yes. A London dry gin or tequila blanco adds herbaceousness that pairs beautifully with the lemon and pineapple. Also consider adding an ingredient like white rum for a more tropical approach.

Why is my Azalea too sweet? Your grenadine might have a higher sugar-to-liquid ratio. To balance the drink, add more citrus.

Can you make it ahead of time? You can batch the spirits and juices up to 24 hours in advance. Always wait until the moment of serving to add ice or sparkling toppers.

Which glass should you use? A highball with ice is traditional and will allow your beverage’s flavor to develop over time. A rocks glass will also do the trick.

Editor’s note: This story was written with the assistance of AI.

About the Author

LP O’Brien is an Afro‑Boricua beverage strategist, writer, and the inaugural winner of Netflix’s Drink Masters. She writes From the Source and publishes Not Drinking, a Substack offering recipes and survival tools for anyone choosing not to drink. O’Brien is the Global Creative Director of Beverage for F1 Arcade and has a book forthcoming in 2028.

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