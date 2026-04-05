Recipe How to make the azalea cocktail: The Masters’ signature 3-ingredient drink Create the original recipe — plus pineapple, sparkling and low- or no-alcohol variations — for elegant, effortless spring hosting. Not just for the Masters golf tournament, the azalea cocktail is a bright, delicious beverage suitable for all spring events. (Courtesy of LP O'Brien)

By LP O’Brien 14 hours ago Share

The azalea cocktail, the official cocktail of the Masters tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, is light, bright and citrusy. Made from just three ingredients (and a few garnishes), it’s the ideal spring cocktail for golf fans and hosts alike. Why is it called the azalea cocktail? The name is a tribute to the Augusta National Golf Club’s famous greenery and blossoms. The 13th hole, titled Azalea, is home to about 1,600 bushes that reach their peak brilliance during tournament week. The cocktail’s rosy-pink color is a nod to those petals, offering a taste of the club’s quiet elegance and good ol’ Southern hospitality.

Dustin Johnson and Max Homa walk by azaleas after their tee shot on the 13th hole during the practice round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC) RELATED Menu for Rory McIlroy’s exclusive Masters Champions Dinner has its appeal What ingredients are in an azalea cocktail? Understanding the components helps you master the azalea flavor profile. Vodka: A clean, neutral base spirit.

Grenadine: Adds the iconic Azalea color and sweetness.

Lemon: The essential acid to balance your beverage. Remember, fresh is best.

Substitutions: Replace the vodka with gin for botanical flavors, or tequila blanco for grassy citrus notes. For a tropical, frothy twist, swap half the grenadine for pineapple juice. How to make an azalea cocktail for one (or a crowd) Chill your glass: A cold glass keeps the drink crisp until the final sip.

A cold glass keeps the drink crisp until the final sip. Shake, don’t stir: Shaking creates the silky mouthfeel the cocktail is known for. It also adds aeration to your beverage, giving it a light frothy texture and enhancing aromas. You’ll also notice more balanced flavors from the diluting ice.

Shaking creates the silky mouthfeel the cocktail is known for. It also adds aeration to your beverage, giving it a light frothy texture and enhancing aromas. You’ll also notice more balanced flavors from the diluting ice. Batching for a crowd: To make a pitcher, multiply the ingredients by six (omit ice). Stir the mix well and keep it refrigerated. When guests arrive, shake individual servings or pour over plenty of fresh ice.

RELATED More about beer, wine & cocktails in metro Atlanta Pro tips for the perfect azalea cocktail Fresh citrus: Avoid bottled concentrate (if it comes out of a plastic lemon, it isn’t fresh); fresh lemon juice is the difference between a below-average beverage and a great drink.

Avoid bottled concentrate (if it comes out of a plastic lemon, it isn’t fresh); fresh lemon juice is the difference between a below-average beverage and a great drink. Use a jigger: Jiggers are measuring tools used by bartenders. This will ensure every cocktail is consistent.

Jiggers are measuring tools used by bartenders. This will ensure every cocktail is consistent. Make your grenadine: Freshly made grenadine (see recipe) will always outshine its competitors and it is easy to make.

The Original Azalea Cocktail 2 ounces vodka

2 ounces grenadine

2 ounces fresh lemon juice

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Maraschino cherry, for garnish

Fresh mint sprig, for garnish Combine vodka, grenadine and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds to ensure proper dilution and aeration. Strain over fresh ice into a highball glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel, cherry and mint sprig. Serves 1. The Sparkling Azalea

1 ounce London dry gin

½ ounce grenadine

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

2 ounces prosecco

Maraschino cherry, for garnish Combine gin, grenadine and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds to ensure proper dilution and aeration. Strain into a flute glass. Top with prosecco. Garnish with a cherry. Serves 1. RELATED The ultimate brunch beverage station The Pineapple Azalea 2 ounces white rum

1½ ounces grenadine

2 ounces fresh lemon juice

½ ounce pineapple juice

Mint sprig, for garnish

Combine rum, grenadine, lemon juice and pineapple juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds to ensure proper dilution and aeration. Strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with a mint sprig. Shake and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with a mint sprig. Serves 1. The Low- or No-Alcohol Azalea 1 ounce tequila blanco (optional)

½ ounce grenadine

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

2 ounces ginger beer

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Maraschino cherry, for garnish

Combine tequila blanco, grenadine and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds to ensure proper dilution and aeration. Strain into a highball glass. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a skewered lemon wheel and red cherry. Serves 1. Grenadine 1 cup pomegranate juice

1½ cups granulated sugar

1 cinnamon stick, crushed

1 star anise

5 cloves

1 teaspoon grated orange peel In a saucepot over medium heat, warm the pomegranate juice, but don’t let it boil. Once warm, add sugar, crushed cinnamon stick, star anise, cloves and grated orange peel. Stir continuously until sugar is completely dissolved. Turn off heat and steep mixture in the pot for 15 minutes. Strain mixture into a bowl and allow grenadine to cool to room temperature. Discard solids. Once cool, transfer grenadine to a jar with a tight-fitting lid and refrigerate up to 7 days.

Makes 2¼ cups. Surrounded by azaleas on the hole named for the flower, Sergio Garcia watches his drive from the tee box on the 13th hole during the final practice round for the Masters Tournament on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Augusta National Golf Club. (AJC File) RELATED Atlanta bartender ices out competition to attend world title finals FAQs Can you use gin instead of vodka? Yes. A London dry gin or tequila blanco adds herbaceousness that pairs beautifully with the lemon and pineapple. Also consider adding an ingredient like white rum for a more tropical approach. Why is my Azalea too sweet? Your grenadine might have a higher sugar-to-liquid ratio. To balance the drink, add more citrus. Can you make it ahead of time? You can batch the spirits and juices up to 24 hours in advance. Always wait until the moment of serving to add ice or sparkling toppers.