Tiger Woods announces golf decision ahead of 2026 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods speaks to the media at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, ahead of the Genesis Invitational, where he was the tournament host. (Doug Ferguson/AP)

Five-time winner at Augusta National pleaded not guilty to DUI charge after last week’s arrest.

Five-time winner at Augusta National pleaded not guilty to DUI charge after last week’s arrest.

The five-time champion announced Tuesday is stepping away from golf “for a period of time,” likely meaning he will not participate at Augusta National in 2026. The decision isn’t surprising after Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle last week.

The Masters will again be played without Tiger Woods, apparently.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health,” Woods said in a statement released Tuesday on social media. “This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

Woods, 50, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Woods was already a long shot to tee off after surgeries in 2025 on his back and to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.