Golf

Georgia high schooler beats over 680K entries to win Masters Fantasy game

Jack Lenaeus emerges No. 1 with his ‘Gnome on the Greens’ team.
Jack Lenaeus signals he’s No. 1 after learning of his first place finish in the Masters Fantasy game on Sunday, April 12, 2026. A senior at Carrollton High, he prevailed over 682,000 other entries to hit the jackpot. (Courtesy of Laura Lenaeus)
Jack Lenaeus signals he’s No. 1 after learning of his first place finish in the Masters Fantasy game on Sunday, April 12, 2026. A senior at Carrollton High, he prevailed over 682,000 other entries to hit the jackpot. (Courtesy of Laura Lenaeus)
By Stan Awtrey
12 minutes ago

If you’re bragging to your friends about winning your Masters pool, take a seat and meet the real champ. Jack Lenaeus, a senior at Carrollton High School, has a legitimate reason to boast about his picking prowess.

Lenaeus won the official Masters Fantasy contest — the one Augusta National runs itself at Masters.com — and prevailed over 682,000 patrons. His “Gnome on the Greens” team finished 45 under par.

“I realized by Friday night when I was like 27 under that I was doing good,” Lenaeus said. “I found out immediately on Sunday because my mama (Laura) texted me. I had been watching the back nine and when she told me I won, I was like, ‘Oh, my word!’”

A screenshot shows the news that Jack Lenaeus won the 2026 Masters Fantasy game. The Carrollton High School senior’s “Gnome on the Greens” team finished 45 under par. (Courtesy Laura Lenaeus)
A screenshot shows the news that Jack Lenaeus won the 2026 Masters Fantasy game. The Carrollton High School senior’s “Gnome on the Greens” team finished 45 under par. (Courtesy Laura Lenaeus)
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The Masters Fantasy game required participants to select players in five various categories. Lenaeus chose Rory McIlroy (past champions), Scottie Scheffler (U.S. player), Justin Rose (international player), Michael Brennan (first-timer category) and Cameron Young (wild card).

Lenaeus put a lot of thought into selecting his team. There was a method to his choices and it paid off.

“It was based on how they have been thriving over the past few weeks, how good they’ve been doing,” he said. “The guys I picked have been doing really good and, based on that, that’s how I made the picks.”

The Masters 2026

The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament tees off at Augusta National Golf Club this week. Here’s everything you need to follow the action.

THE CHAMPION: Rory McIlroy owns Augusta, wins second straight Masters title

FINAL ROUND: Five final takeaways from the 2026 Masters | Rory McIlroy makes history again Surprises, disappointments: Henley ties for third on birthday | Sights and sounds from the 18th green

GEORGIANS: High schooler on Masters debut: ‘Everything I dreamed it would be’ | UGA leads all college programs | Bulldogs legend showed up for the 1960 Masters. He’s been every year since. | Phenom’s path began with skipping rocks in South Georgia

PHOTOS: Final round | Round 3 | Golf fashions | Round 2 | Masters tournament starts | Par 3 contest | Contenders warm up | Practice rounds tee off

AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL: One rule for keeping toddlers quiet: Don’t say ‘birdie’ | Ticket-resale restrictions are popular subject | What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’ | How much it would cost to buy one of every item at the Masters Golf Shop

THE TRADITIONS (FOOD): Inside Rory McIlroy’s Champions Dinner menu | Make The Masters’ iconic 3-ingredient cocktail at home | Everything to know about pimento cheese this Masters week

WHAT TO WATCH: Why Augusta National could be ‘even more difficult’ this year | Augusta National can bring top players to their knees | Mason Howell’s path to Augusta

MASTERS GNOME: Masters gnome craze hits ‘Hunger Games’ levels amid final-edition rumors | Gnomes lead the secondary market outside Augusta National

He hit the jackpot on the grand prize. It included three dozen Pro VI golf balls, five hats, two umbrellas, two tournament chairs, two pin flags, a dated watch, a leather valuables pouch, leather headcovers and a leather golf bag.

Lenaeus has physical limitations — partial blindness and hearing issues — that prevent him from playing golf. But he watches as closely as possible and listens attentively to the broadcasts.

He works for a Carrollton radio station during football season and aspires to go into broadcasting as a career. His distinct voice and enthusiastic love of sports will likely serve him well when he enters the University of West Georgia next fall.

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Credit: Hyosub Shin/Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
The board showing the honorary starters of 2026 Masters is updated by a person, not technology. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

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