Golf Georgia high schooler beats over 680K entries to win Masters Fantasy game Jack Lenaeus emerges No. 1 with his ‘Gnome on the Greens’ team. Jack Lenaeus signals he’s No. 1 after learning of his first place finish in the Masters Fantasy game on Sunday, April 12, 2026. A senior at Carrollton High, he prevailed over 682,000 other entries to hit the jackpot. (Courtesy of Laura Lenaeus)

By Stan Awtrey 12 minutes ago Share

If you’re bragging to your friends about winning your Masters pool, take a seat and meet the real champ. Jack Lenaeus, a senior at Carrollton High School, has a legitimate reason to boast about his picking prowess. Lenaeus won the official Masters Fantasy contest — the one Augusta National runs itself at Masters.com — and prevailed over 682,000 patrons. His “Gnome on the Greens” team finished 45 under par.

“I realized by Friday night when I was like 27 under that I was doing good,” Lenaeus said. “I found out immediately on Sunday because my mama (Laura) texted me. I had been watching the back nine and when she told me I won, I was like, ‘Oh, my word!’” A screenshot shows the news that Jack Lenaeus won the 2026 Masters Fantasy game. The Carrollton High School senior’s “Gnome on the Greens” team finished 45 under par. (Courtesy Laura Lenaeus) RELATED Five final takeaways from the 2026 Masters The Masters Fantasy game required participants to select players in five various categories. Lenaeus chose Rory McIlroy (past champions), Scottie Scheffler (U.S. player), Justin Rose (international player), Michael Brennan (first-timer category) and Cameron Young (wild card). Lenaeus put a lot of thought into selecting his team. There was a method to his choices and it paid off.