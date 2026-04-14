Georgia high schooler beats over 680K entries to win Masters Fantasy game
Jack Lenaeus emerges No. 1 with his ‘Gnome on the Greens’ team.
Jack Lenaeus signals he’s No. 1 after learning of his first place finish in the Masters Fantasy game on Sunday, April 12, 2026. A senior at Carrollton High, he prevailed over 682,000 other entries to hit the jackpot. (Courtesy of Laura Lenaeus)
By Stan Awtrey
12 minutes ago
If you’re bragging to your friends about winning your Masters pool, take a seat and meet the real champ. Jack Lenaeus, a senior at Carrollton High School, has a legitimate reason to boast about his picking prowess.
Lenaeus won the official Masters Fantasy contest — the one Augusta National runs itself at Masters.com — and prevailed over 682,000 patrons. His “Gnome on the Greens” team finished 45 under par.
“I realized by Friday night when I was like 27 under that I was doing good,” Lenaeus said. “I found out immediately on Sunday because my mama (Laura) texted me. I had been watching the back nine and when she told me I won, I was like, ‘Oh, my word!’”
A screenshot shows the news that Jack Lenaeus won the 2026 Masters Fantasy game. The Carrollton High School senior’s “Gnome on the Greens” team finished 45 under par. (Courtesy Laura Lenaeus)
The Masters Fantasy game required participants to select players in five various categories. Lenaeus chose Rory McIlroy (past champions), Scottie Scheffler (U.S. player), Justin Rose (international player), Michael Brennan (first-timer category) and Cameron Young (wild card).
Lenaeus put a lot of thought into selecting his team. There was a method to his choices and it paid off.
“It was based on how they have been thriving over the past few weeks, how good they’ve been doing,” he said. “The guys I picked have been doing really good and, based on that, that’s how I made the picks.”
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He hit the jackpot on the grand prize. It included three dozen Pro VI golf balls, five hats, two umbrellas, two tournament chairs, two pin flags, a dated watch, a leather valuables pouch, leather headcovers and a leather golf bag.
Lenaeus has physical limitations — partial blindness and hearing issues — that prevent him from playing golf. But he watches as closely as possible and listens attentively to the broadcasts.
He works for a Carrollton radio station during football season and aspires to go into broadcasting as a career. His distinct voice and enthusiastic love of sports will likely serve him well when he enters the University of West Georgia next fall.
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Credit: Hyosub Shin/Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
The board showing the honorary starters of 2026 Masters is updated by a person, not technology. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)