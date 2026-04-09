Golf Why Augusta National could be ‘even more difficult’ for 2026 Masters ‘The greens are quite a bit different from Monday, and I think that will continue to be the trend, getting faster, getting firmer.’ Scottie Scheffler reacts to missed putt on 16th green during third round of the Masters golf tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 2 hours ago Share

AUGUSTA — The Augusta National Golf Club may be drier than it’s been since Prohibition. No significant rain has fallen for a week, and none is expected for the remainder of the tournament. When the pros talk about firm and fast conditions, this is the ultimate definition.

But what does that mean as far as the scores? “I’m excited to see how it plays this week,” two-time champion Scottie Scheffler said. “This is the best forecast I’ve seen for this tournament in a while.” RELATED What Masters golfers would do as patrons at Augusta: ‘Have a lot of beers’ Last year, with no weather issues, the average score was 72.807, and Rory McIlroy won 11-under 277. In 2024, with one round delayed because of rain, the course played to 73.906, with Scheffler the winner at 277. The worst recent episode was 2023, when play was suspended Friday before the cut. The field was unable to complete the third round and caused most of the field to play double-digit holes on the final day. Jon Rahm won the soggy 2023 tournament at 276 when the course played to an average of 72.96.

This week, conditions could cause tee shots to run out more than usual and possibly wind up in the second cut. The greens could be harder to hold, thus forcing players to dial down the aggression.