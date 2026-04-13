Golf Five takeaways from the 2026 Masters It was a likely ending to an illustrious week. Masters champion Rory McIlroy wipes away a tear at the Green Jacket Ceremony at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 27 minutes ago Share

AUGUSTA – The Masters looked like a runaway through two days. It became fascinating in the third round, then provided intrigue throughout Sunday until it reached the result that seemed likeliest earlier in the weekend. Rory McIlroy became the first back-to-back Masters champion since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. He shot a 71 on Sunday, finishing 12 under to stave off a crowded field behind him led by Scottie Scheffler (-11).

Here are five takeaways from the week in Augusta: 1. This Masters lacked the drama of the 2025 finish, when McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in a playoff, but it was another illustrious week at the country’s grandest golf wonderment that was topped with some suspense. McIlroy, who overcame squandering a six-stroke lead entering Saturday, staved off five contenders to earn his second straight green jacket. It also didn’t rain the entire week, which was quite rare. There were a couple hot afternoons, sitting in the low 80s with the sun beaming through the clouds, but it didn’t reach unbearable levels. Patrons enjoyed cooler mornings and a tournament that’ll be remembered for making history.

2. McIlroy is the fourth individual to win consecutive Masters, following Woods, Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Jack Nicklaus (1965-66). He’s one of 11 players who’ve won the tournament twice, equaling Scheffler, who won in 2022 and 2024. This was a long time coming for McIlroy, whose inability to win in Augusta was a prominent storyline that followed him until last spring.

“Good things come to those who wait,” he said. 3. One can’t help wondering what would’ve unfolded if Scheffler hadn’t just missed that putt on 17. Still, he became the first player here without a bogey in the final two rounds since the 1940s. Cameron Young and Rose will lament missed opportunities as both led McIlroy at some point Sunday. No golfer has won three straight Masters, so the odds say opportunity awaits. Rose, who finished tied for third, has had numerous close calls as he seeks his first green jacket. Tyrrell Hatton and Russell Henley finished tied with Rose and Young at 10 under. All will invite storylines a year from now. 4. The Masters is known for bringing out a lengthy list of notable attendees. Among those seen this week: Terry McGuirk (member), Andruw Jones, Bijan Robinson, Kevin Stefanski, Peyton Manning (member), Eli Manning (member), Rafael Nadal, Pat McAfee, Blake Griffin, Lynn Swann (member), Travis Kelce, Andrew Whitworth, DeMarcus Lawrence, Riley Green, Niall Horan, Larry Fitzgerald, Dwyane Wade, Condoleezza Rice (member), Drew Brees, The Miz, Fernando Mendoza, Alberto Mendoza, Mackenzie Carpenter and others.