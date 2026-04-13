Golf Rory McIlroy owns Augusta, wins second straight Masters title World No. 2 goes wire-to-wire to hang on and avoid weekend collapse Fred S. Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, places the green jacket on 2026 winner Rory McIlroy at Augusta National on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 19 minutes ago Share

AUGUSTA — For the better part of Saturday and early in the final round on Sunday, Rory McIlroy looked human. Beatable. But with the best players in the world nipping at his Nikes, McIlroy proved otherwise. He really is other-worldly.

The No. 2-ranked player in the world wobbled early but steadied himself and turned away a steady stream of challengers to become only the fourth player in history to win back-to-back Masters. McIlroy shot a roller-coaster 1-under 71 on Sunday to finish 12-under 276. It was one shot better than his winning score from last year and this time allowed him to avoid a playoff. He became the sixth player to win the Masters by going wire-to-wire, the first since Jordan Spieth in 2015. RELATED Masters final surprises, disappointments: Henley ties for third on birthday “I thought it was so difficult to win last year because of trying to win the Masters and the career Grand Slam,” McIlroy said. “Then this year, I realized it’s just really difficult to win the Masters.” McIlroy joined Tiger Woods (2000-01), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Jack Nicklaus (1966-67) as the only players to successfully defend their title.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot 68 and finished second at 11-under 277. Five players tied for third at 10-under 278: Georgian Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, third-round co-leader Cam Young and Justin Rose, last year’s runner-up.

McIlroy led by a record six shots after posting 67-65 the first two days. He gave it all back with a 73 on Saturday but his final-round 71 was enough to win — and avoid a lot of uncomfortable questions. “Just absolutely delighted to be able to get it done,” he said. “Having a six-shot lead going into the weekend, it would have been a bitter pill to swallow if I wasn’t able to get myself over the finish line.” RELATED Rory McIlroy makes history again, captures second straight Masters victory McIlroy didn’t make it easy on himself. He held a two-shot lead on the 18th tee and could have put it away with a good drive. Instead, he sliced it into the woods — only the fourth fairway he missed all day — and wayward enough to pique the interest of Scheffler, who watched in the scoring area. “That was my moment of biggest stress, not knowing where my ball was,” McIlroy said. “It could have been anywhere.” McIlroy found the ball. It was playable and he hooked it into the greenside bunker. From there he was able to salvage a bogey, tapping in to secure the one-shot win.

That set off a deep celebratory guttural scream and a hug-filled walk — including a stop to embrace his mother and father, who did not attend last year’s tournament — to the scoring area to sign his card and make it official. And he didn’t have to slip the green jacket onto his own shoulders. That task was done by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley. RELATED PHOTOS: Masters 2026 Round 4 McIlroy began the day as co-leader with Young, but found himself behind by three shots after six holes. He steadied his nerves and regained his balance with consecutive birdies at No. 7 and No. 8. From that point, he was back on is game. “If I hadn’t birdied the seventh and eighth holes, I would have started to push a little bit,” McIlroy admitted. “I never felt like I was out of it. I never felt like I had to press at all. I knew there were more important shots coming up.” He began the surge toward the top by gaining some revenge on Amen Corner. He needed only 10 shots to cover those three iconic holes on Sunday after requiring 15 on Saturday. He made birdie at No. 12 — where only three were made all day — and No. 13, where he put himself in position with a 350-yard drive. He walked off the 13th green with a three-shot lead and a catch-me-if-can attitude.