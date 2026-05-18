Georgia’s primary election: What to know

Georgia voters on Tuesday will cast ballots to select Democratic and Republican candidates for scores of races, including governor, the U.S. Senate, state legislators and members of Congress.
Georgia voters on Tuesday will cast ballots to select Democratic and Republican candidates for scores of races, including governor, the U.S. Senate, state legislators and members of Congress.
Follow The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for unparalleled coverage. Our team of experienced journalists will provide updates from the campaign trail as candidates make their closing arguments. We will also track voting on primary Election Day and make sense of the results.