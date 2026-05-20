Top-seeded Georgia Tech baseball seeks first ACC Tournament title since 2014

Georgia Tech’s Jarren Advincula runs to third base after a hit by teammate Kent Schmidt (not pictured) during the fifth inning against Georgia at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets won 14-4. (Jason Getz/AJC)

‘I think everyone on this team knows that this is a great weekend to do something Georgia Tech hasn’t done in a long time,’ Yellow Jackets’ Drew Burress says.

‘I think everyone on this team knows that this is a great weekend to do something Georgia Tech hasn’t done in a long time,’ Yellow Jackets’ Drew Burress says.

After a historic regular season that included a second straight ACC regular-season title, the top-seeded Yellow Jackets will seek their first ACC Tournament championship since 2014 when they open play Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Led by James Ramsey, the ACC’s coach of the year, and three Golden Spikes Award semifinalists in infielder Jarren Advincula, outfielder Drew Burress and catcher/infielder Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech (45-9, 25-5 ACC) has been among the class of the conference from start to finish this season.

The Yellow Jackets’ prolific offense scored 578 runs, the most the most in school history through 54 games and the most by any Power Four team through 54 games since 2011. They have surrendered just 255 runs and lead the ACC with a 4.36 team ERA during conference play.

Off the field, Georgia Tech broke records for attendance, totaling 98,297 fans across 34 games held at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Every home game had a crowd of more than 2,000 fans for the first time in program history. Fifteen of those had at least 3,000 fans, also a program record.

“The fan support has been incredible this year,” Ramsey said. “We’ve traveled all over the country, and everywhere we go there has been Georgia Tech support. They’ve made road environments feel like home and that’s been incredible to see. At home, the support has been second to none.”