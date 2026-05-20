Top-seeded Georgia Tech baseball seeks first ACC Tournament title since 2014

Postseason baseball is here for Georgia Tech.
After a historic regular season that included a second straight ACC regular-season title, the top-seeded Yellow Jackets will seek their first ACC Tournament championship since 2014 when they open play Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Led by James Ramsey, the ACC’s coach of the year, and three Golden Spikes Award semifinalists in infielder Jarren Advincula, outfielder Drew Burress and catcher/infielder Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech (45-9, 25-5 ACC) has been among the class of the conference from start to finish this season.
The Yellow Jackets’ prolific offense scored 578 runs, the most the most in school history through 54 games and the most by any Power Four team through 54 games since 2011. They have surrendered just 255 runs and lead the ACC with a 4.36 team ERA during conference play.
Off the field, Georgia Tech broke records for attendance, totaling 98,297 fans across 34 games held at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Every home game had a crowd of more than 2,000 fans for the first time in program history. Fifteen of those had at least 3,000 fans, also a program record.
“The fan support has been incredible this year,” Ramsey said. “We’ve traveled all over the country, and everywhere we go there has been Georgia Tech support. They’ve made road environments feel like home and that’s been incredible to see. At home, the support has been second to none.”
Postseason play brings a clean slate. After falling short in last year’s ACC semifinals to No. 5 seed Clemson, Tech will look to avoid déjà vu in 2026.
“The past two years, we honestly have not had great ACC Tournament performances, and I think this team is the team to change that,” Burress said. “… I think everyone on this team knows that this is a great weekend to do something Georgia Tech hasn’t done in a long time, winning the ACC Tournament and put our best foot forward and get it rolling to go into regionals.”
The Yellow Jackets, who earned a double bye into the quarterfinals, will have to fend off fellow top four seeds in No. 2 seed North Carolina, No. 3 seed Florida State and No. 4 seed Boston College if they are to claim the ACC Tournament title and have a chance at the NCAA’s No. 1 overall seed. But before facing the ACC’s elite, Tech will play No. 8 seed Virginia for the first time this season at 11 a.m. Thursday. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.
The Cavaliers rose to No. 9 in the nation before sputtering across the finish line to end regular season play. They won just two of their final seven series and were swept by Pitt on the road in late April.
But, after a 6-4 triumph against No. 16 seed Duke in the tournament Wednesday, Virginia might be mustering momentum at the right time, though Tech’s vast experience against ranked opponents might help it avoid an early exit.
The Yellow Jackets are 14-3 against Top 25 opponents, good for a .824 winning percentage, a program-best in that statistic.