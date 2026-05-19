Georgia Tech gets approval for up to $70M in financing for stadium upgrades

Bobby Dodd Stadium will get several premium upgrades through a new $70 million bond proposal. The stadium is named after a legendary Georgia Tech football player and coach. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia Tech announced Monday that the Develop Fulton Board of Directors unanimously approved a bond inducement resolution of up to $70 million for a renovation project that will help modernize and upgrade the stadium on the school’s campus.

The project plan includes a new video board and press areas, an expansion of premium seating, with a new Founder’s Club area and additional suites and hospitality. Fans also will experience upgraded food service and social spaces, along with ADA improvements such as wider aisles, additional handrails and increased distribution of seating.

The renovation is expected to begin this fall and be completed in late summer 2027, ahead of the football season.

“We’re grateful to the Develop Fulton Board of Directors for their support of Georgia Tech athletics and for recognizing our economic value to Fulton County and the greater Atlanta community,” Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert said in a statement.

“This approval allows us to proceed with this critical undertaking in the quickest, most efficient and financially prudent manner, with the project scheduled to be completed in just nine months during the 2027 offseason. We’re looking forward to welcoming the community to a modernized Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in the fall of 2027, and to continuing to provide great economic value and benefits to Fulton County.”