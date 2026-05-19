Georgia Tech gets approval for up to $70M in financing for stadium upgrades

Bobby Dodd Stadium is getting a makeover.
Georgia Tech announced Monday that the Develop Fulton Board of Directors unanimously approved a bond inducement resolution of up to $70 million for a renovation project that will help modernize and upgrade the stadium on the school’s campus.
The project plan includes a new video board and press areas, an expansion of premium seating, with a new Founder’s Club area and additional suites and hospitality. Fans also will experience upgraded food service and social spaces, along with ADA improvements such as wider aisles, additional handrails and increased distribution of seating.
The renovation is expected to begin this fall and be completed in late summer 2027, ahead of the football season.
“We’re grateful to the Develop Fulton Board of Directors for their support of Georgia Tech athletics and for recognizing our economic value to Fulton County and the greater Atlanta community,” Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert said in a statement.
“This approval allows us to proceed with this critical undertaking in the quickest, most efficient and financially prudent manner, with the project scheduled to be completed in just nine months during the 2027 offseason. We’re looking forward to welcoming the community to a modernized Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in the fall of 2027, and to continuing to provide great economic value and benefits to Fulton County.”
Financing for the project will be done primarily through federally tax-exempt bonds, issued by Develop Fulton, and the transaction is expected to be done by June.
“This approval reflects our commitment to advancing catalytic investments that strengthen Fulton County’s economic vitality. This is a win for our economy, a win for our fans, and a win for the future of one of Georgia’s most iconic venues,” Kwanza Hall, Chairman of the Develop Fulton Board of Directors, said in a statement.
“We value our longstanding partnership with Georgia Tech and are proud to support a project that enhances a historic asset that continues to drive job creation, and elevates the experience for fans, students, and alumni.”
Bobby Dodd Stadium opened in 1913 and has been the home of Georgia Tech football, along with other significant events, including speeches by Franklin D. Roosevelt and Nelson Mandela, as well as concerts and other entertainment.