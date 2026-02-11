Food & Dining No reservations? These 15 easy Valentine’s Day recipes save the day Recreate Atlanta’s most popular restaurant dishes at home for an easy, romantic Valentine’s Day dinner La Grotta Ristorante Italiano’s Panna Cotta. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee)

Valentine’s Day reservations have a way of disappearing fast, especially if you’re checking OpenTable the week of and hoping for a miracle. But a great night doesn’t actually require a maître d’ or an alert for a last-minute cancellation. This collection brings some of Atlanta’s most iconic restaurant dishes into your kitchen, turning dinner at home into something closer to a chef’s-table experience. From comfy starters to slow-cooked mains and classic desserts, these recipes capture the flavors people line up for across the city. They’re romantic, comforting and meant to be lingered over, no reservation required.

RELATED Valentine's Day 2026 events in metro Atlanta Appetizers Pendolino's owner and chef Kevin Maxey shared his recipe for Meatballs and Pomodoro Sauce. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kevin Maxey) Pendolino’s Meatball Recipe These tender meatballs come from Pendolino, where chef Kevin Maxey has refined the recipe over decades. Served with a simple pomodoro sauce and finished with basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano, they’re comforting, versatile and easy to make ahead. Get the recipe for Pendolino’s Meatballs. Atkins Park’s Bacon Wrapped Dates / Courtesy of Atkins Park Restaurant

Atkin’s Park Bacon-Wrapped Dates A longtime favorite from Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar, these bacon-wrapped dates balance sweet fruit, earthy blue cheese and smoky bacon in a single bite. They’re quick to assemble, easy to make ahead and reheat beautifully. They’re an effortless way to start the meal on a strong note.

Get the recipe for Atkin’s Park Bacon-Wrapped Dates. Glenn's Kitchen’s Warm Crab Dip. (Courtesy of Glenn’s Kitchen) Warm Crab Dip from Glenn’s Kitchen This warm crab dip from Glenn’s Kitchen is built for sharing, with creamy cheese and sweet lump crab meant to be scooped while still bubbling. At home, bake and serve it straight from a presentation-worthy dish, then let everyone dig in. Get the recipe for Warm Crab Dip from Glenn’s Kitchen. Soups Hook Line & Schooner's Manhattan Seafood Chowder “makes for a unique and satisfying dining experience every time,” says general manager Phillip Morgan. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)

Hook Line & Schooner’s Chowder From Hook Line & Schooner Coastal Tavern, this tomato-based Manhattan seafood chowder delivers bold ocean flavor with a lighter touch. The base can be made ahead, then finished with fresh seafood just before serving for bright texture and depth. Get the recipe for Hook Line & Schooner’s Chowder. Green Coyote Cantina’s Chicken Tortilla Soup. (Courtesy of Green Coyote Cantina/Chase Walsh) Green Coyote Cantina’s Tortilla Soup This chicken tortilla soup from Green Coyote Cantina layers smoky broth, tender chicken and gentle heat with classic garnishes like avocado, crema and lime. It’s hearty, comforting and easy to scale up for a crowd. Get the recipe for Green Coyote Cantina’s Tortilla Soup.

The Little Hippo’s Carrot Soup. (Courtesy of the Little Hippo) The Little Hippo’s Carrot Soup This creamy curried carrot soup from The Little Hippo blends sweet carrots with warm spices and rich dairy for a bowl that’s comforting yet a little unexpected. Garnished with crunchy pepitas and easy to make ahead, it’s a cozy start that feels both familiar and elevated. Get the recipe for The Little Hippo’s Carrot Soup. RELATED McCaviar is how we're doing Valentine's Day now Salads and sides Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar’s Waldorf Caesar Salad. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato) Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar Caesar Salad This Caesar salad from Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar brings steakhouse energy home with crisp romaine, a boldly seasoned dressing and plenty of Parmesan. It’s structured, savory and unapologetically classic. It’s the kind of salad that holds its own next to a main rather than fading into the background.

Get the recipe for Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar’s Caesar Salad. McKendrick’s Steak House Creamed Spinach. (Courtesy of McKendrick’s Steak House) McKendrick’s Creamed Spinach A staple at McKendrick’s Steak House, this creamed spinach is rich without being heavy, striking a careful balance between creaminess and vegetal freshness. It’s a familiar steakhouse side that feels indulgent but grounded, and it reheats beautifully if made ahead. Get the recipe for McKendrick’s Creamed Spinach. Pink Lotus’ Crispy Kale and Minced Chicken. (Courtesy of Pink Lotus/Andrew Thomas Lee)

Pink Lotus’ Crispy Kale and Minced Chicken This dish from Pink Lotus pairs crispy kale with savory minced chicken for a combination that’s both comforting and dynamic. The textural contrast between the crisp greens and tender meat makes it work equally well as a side or a lighter main, with bold flavors that don’t require much effort. Get the recipe for Pink Lotus’ Crispy Kale and Minced Chicken. Mains Baraonda’s Lamb Ragu. (Courtesy of Baraonda/Creators + Finders) Baraonda’s Lamb Ragu Slow-cooked and deeply flavorful, this lamb ragù from Baraonda is built for lingering meals. The sauce develops richness over time, making it ideal for cooking ahead, while the tender lamb and aromatic base turn a simple bowl of pasta into something special. Get the recipe for Baraonda’s Lamb Ragu.

The Hill’s pan-seared Berkshire pork chop with honey mustard jus. (Courtesy of the Hill at Serenbe) The Hill’s Pan-Seared Pork Chop This pan-seared pork chop from The Hill is all about comfort done right. Properly browned, juicy and finished with a straightforward pan sauce, it’s a reminder that careful technique can elevate a familiar cut into a centerpiece-worthy dish. Get the recipe for The Hill’s Pan-Seared Pork Chop. Old Vinings Inn's Vegetable Pasta. (Courtesy of Old Vinings Inn/SpotHopper/OVI) Old Vinings Inn’s Vegetable Pasta Vegetables take the lead in this pasta from Old Vinings Inn. Light, flexible and adaptable to what’s fresh, it’s a dish that feels generous without being heavy. It’s perfect for balancing out a richer menu.

Get the recipe for Old Vinings Inn’s Vegetable Pasta. Desserts Nan Thai Fine Dining’s Thai Tea Creme Brulee. (Courtesy of Dominique White) Nan Thai Fine Dining’s Thai Tea Crème Brûlée This Thai tea crème brûlée from Nan Thai Fine Dining puts a subtle twist on a classic dessert. The custard carries gentle spice and tea aromatics beneath a crisp caramelized top, delivering something familiar with just enough intrigue to feel special. Get the recipe for Nan Thai Fine Dining’s Thai Tea Creme Brulee. Learn to make this showstopping chocolate cake from The General Muir. (Ben Johnson)