Caesar salad recipe brings steakhouse to your house

A steakhouse must have excellent steaks but we think the accompanying salads are almost as important. When we meet friends at Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar, we could get a traditional wedge salad, but we’ve been loving their Waldorf Caesar Salad. What’s in that dressing that makes it so delicious?
— Noelle Reid, Johns Creek
The Waldorf Caesar Salad is a customer favorite available at brunch, lunch and dinner. Chef Olivia Hurst was happy to share this recipe. She notes that, while the restaurant’s chefs strictly follow this recipe to ensure every salad is consistently delicious, when making this at home, readers should feel free to customize the dressing to their taste using more or less garlic and substituting kosher salt for anchovies if desired.
Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar’s Waldorf Caesar Salad
- 2 cups leaf lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces and chilled
- 4 tablespoons Caesar Salad Dressing (see recipe)
- 1/2 Bartlett or Bosc pear, peel on, cored and thinly sliced into lengthwise wedges
- 1 hard-boiled egg, diced
- 1/4 cup slivered red onion
- 1/4 cup toasted chopped walnuts
- 1/4 cup crisp diced bacon
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
- In a medium bowl, toss lettuce and dressing and arrange on chilled salad plate.
- Top lettuce with pear slices, hard-boiled egg, red onion, walnuts and bacon. Sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano and serve immediately.
Serves 1.
Per serving: 871 calories (percent of calories from fat, 65), 32 grams protein, 47 grams carbohydrates, 18 grams total sugars, 17 grams fiber, 66 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 245 milligrams cholesterol, 940 milligrams sodium.
Caesar Salad Dressing
- 1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 finely minced anchovy fillets or 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup pure olive oil
- Kosher salt, to taste
- In a medium bowl, combine garlic and anchovy fillets (or kosher salt, if using) and use a wooden spoon to make a paste.
- Whisk in eggs, then add Parmigiano-Reggiano, vinegar, lemon juice, mustard and pepper.
- Slowly drizzle in olive oil while continuing to whisk.
- Transfer to a jar, cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
- When ready to use, transfer to a medium bowl and whisk to emulsify the dressing.
Makes 2 cups.
Per tablespoon, using anchovy fillets: 71 calories (percent of calories from fat, 94), 1 gram protein, trace carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 7 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 13 milligrams cholesterol, 57 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of … Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar, 6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 770-559-8749, cattleshedwinebar.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
