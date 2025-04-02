Caesar salad recipe brings steakhouse to your house

A steakhouse must have excellent steaks but we think the accompanying salads are almost as important. When we meet friends at Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar, we could get a traditional wedge salad, but we’ve been loving their Waldorf Caesar Salad. What’s in that dressing that makes it so delicious?

— Noelle Reid, Johns Creek

The Waldorf Caesar Salad is a customer favorite available at brunch, lunch and dinner. Chef Olivia Hurst was happy to share this recipe. She notes that, while the restaurant’s chefs strictly follow this recipe to ensure every salad is consistently delicious, when making this at home, readers should feel free to customize the dressing to their taste using more or less garlic and substituting kosher salt for anchovies if desired.