Rich, hearty chicken tortilla soup recipe warms with gentle heat

We’ve had broth-style chicken tortilla soups from our favorite Mexican restaurants. However, Green Coyote Cantina in Marietta has an especially delicious version. It has a rich brown base plus corn, crema and avocado. There’s lots of flavor and the right amount of heat.

— Merrie Jones, Marietta

This recipe is the creation of Green Coyote Cantina chef Robert Phillip.

“Our tortilla soup takes its roots from traditional recipes, but we elevate it by integrating a smoky flavor with the tortillas, vegetables, peppers and spices. It has a gentle heat that’s sure to warm you up on those chilly November afternoons watching football. But we find our guests don’t need cold weather to enjoy this soup. They order it year-round,” he wrote when sharing the recipe.

Phillip includes a chipotle for the smoky flavor and heat it brings to the soup. The recipe calls for one canned chipotle, and the chef suggests adding another one or two if you prefer a spicier dish. The recipe also uses chicken soup base, which resembles a paste, and can be found in the soup aisle of your local grocery store.

The roasted corn kernels are prepared on a Big Green Egg grill as part of the restaurant’s daily preparation of grilled vegetables. For readers, they suggest roasting an ear of shucked corn on the burner of a gas stove or under a broiler until the kernels are golden brown, then cutting them off. Reserve any extra kernels for another use.

