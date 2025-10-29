Food & Dining

Rich, hearty chicken tortilla soup recipe warms with gentle heat

Although perfect for autumn, chef Robert Phillip says his customers order this soup all year.
Green Coyote Cantina’s Chicken Tortilla Soup. (Courtesy of Green Coyote Cantina/Chase Walsh)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

We’ve had broth-style chicken tortilla soups from our favorite Mexican restaurants. However, Green Coyote Cantina in Marietta has an especially delicious version. It has a rich brown base plus corn, crema and avocado. There’s lots of flavor and the right amount of heat.

Merrie Jones, Marietta

This recipe is the creation of Green Coyote Cantina chef Robert Phillip.

“Our tortilla soup takes its roots from traditional recipes, but we elevate it by integrating a smoky flavor with the tortillas, vegetables, peppers and spices. It has a gentle heat that’s sure to warm you up on those chilly November afternoons watching football. But we find our guests don’t need cold weather to enjoy this soup. They order it year-round,” he wrote when sharing the recipe.

Phillip includes a chipotle for the smoky flavor and heat it brings to the soup. The recipe calls for one canned chipotle, and the chef suggests adding another one or two if you prefer a spicier dish. The recipe also uses chicken soup base, which resembles a paste, and can be found in the soup aisle of your local grocery store.

The roasted corn kernels are prepared on a Big Green Egg grill as part of the restaurant’s daily preparation of grilled vegetables. For readers, they suggest roasting an ear of shucked corn on the burner of a gas stove or under a broiler until the kernels are golden brown, then cutting them off. Reserve any extra kernels for another use.

Green Coyote Cantina Chicken Tortilla Soup

  1. In a Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Working in batches if necessary, add tortilla strips and fry until crisp, about 4 minutes, turning with tongs as needed so strips brown evenly. Use a slotted spoon to move to a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside.
  2. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to Dutch oven and add onion. Cook over medium heat 3 minutes, stirring frequently.
  3. Add pasilla chiles and garlic and continue cooking 1 minute.
  4. Add chicken base and stir until thoroughly mixed into vegetables, about 30 seconds.
  5. Add water, tomatoes, chipotle, oregano and cumin.
  6. Bring mixture to a simmer, then add chicken breasts. Keep mixture simmering to gently poach chicken until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 12 minutes.
  7. Use tongs to remove chicken from broth and set aside on a plate until cool to the touch.
  8. To the broth in the Dutch oven, add half the fried tortillas, ¼ cup roasted corn kernels, salt and pepper. Simmer 10 minutes.
  9. Remove soup from heat and cool 10 minutes. Use an immersion blender to puree soup until completely smooth.
  10. Return soup to cooktop over medium-low heat. Add hominy and remaining ¼ cup corn kernels.
  11. Using two forks, pull chicken into shreds and add to soup. Let soup simmer 3 minutes.
  12. Divide remaining fried tortilla strips between four large soup bowls. Add soup, dividing chicken evenly between bowls.
  13. Squeeze a wedge of lime over the soup, then garnish with avocado, shredded Monterey Jack, crema or sour cream, and pico de gallo, as desired.

Serves 4.

Per cup, without garnishes: 171 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 11 grams protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 28 milligrams cholesterol, 839 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of … Green Coyote Cantina, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. 678-903-5858. greencoyotecantina.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

