Pendolino’s meatball recipe is ‘loved by all’

Pendolino's owner and chef Kevin Maxey shared his recipe for Meatballs and Pomodoro Sauce. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kevin Maxey)

I dined at Pendolino near Chastain recently and really enjoyed their meatballs and pomodoro sauce. Are they willing to share the recipe?

Kevin Maxey, Pendolino’s owner and chef, shared the recipe with this note. “I have made some version of these meatballs that I learned at Craft Restaurant back in 1999 for the last 25 years. These meatballs are perfectly tender and loved by all.

“At Pendolino, we serve them as an appetizer with pomodoro sauce, garnished with basil sprigs and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, with garlic toast alongside. As an entree, the meatballs are served with house-made thick-cut spaghetti called spaghettoni.

“The sauce recipe is straightforward to make, and as with many sauces, benefits from resting several hours or overnight in the refrigerator. The sauce develops a wonderful sweetness while it reduces, and the fruity olive oil rounds out the flavor and mouthfeel. And it freezes well.”

Using a stand mixer to combine the meatball ingredients contributes to the tender texture, and ricotta helps the meatballs stay moist. Maxey recommends Polly-O brand ricotta, available at Publix. We found any day-old white bread, with or without crusts, will work.