Pendolino’s meatball recipe is ‘loved by all’

I dined at Pendolino near Chastain recently and really enjoyed their meatballs and pomodoro sauce. Are they willing to share the recipe?
PAUL DAVIS, Atlanta
Kevin Maxey, Pendolino’s owner and chef, shared the recipe with this note. “I have made some version of these meatballs that I learned at Craft Restaurant back in 1999 for the last 25 years. These meatballs are perfectly tender and loved by all.
“At Pendolino, we serve them as an appetizer with pomodoro sauce, garnished with basil sprigs and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, with garlic toast alongside. As an entree, the meatballs are served with house-made thick-cut spaghetti called spaghettoni.
“The sauce recipe is straightforward to make, and as with many sauces, benefits from resting several hours or overnight in the refrigerator. The sauce develops a wonderful sweetness while it reduces, and the fruity olive oil rounds out the flavor and mouthfeel. And it freezes well.”
Using a stand mixer to combine the meatball ingredients contributes to the tender texture, and ricotta helps the meatballs stay moist. Maxey recommends Polly-O brand ricotta, available at Publix. We found any day-old white bread, with or without crusts, will work.
For finishing the sauce, Maxey said: “The tomatoes will start to fall apart on their own from cooking. You then mash them until there are no more large pieces of tomato. At this point, the sauce will be fairly smooth. If the reader likes it smoother, then they would keep mashing.”
Pendolino’s Meatballs and Pomodoro Sauce
Makes 16 meatballs and 10 cups sauce.
Per meatball: 235 calories (percent of calories from fat, 54), 21 grams protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 14 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 98 milligrams cholesterol, 1,044 milligrams sodium.
Per ½ cup sauce: 90 calories (percent of calories from fat, 60), 1 gram protein, 8 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 6 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 264 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of … Pendolino, 4600 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-937-3057, pendolinoatl.com.
