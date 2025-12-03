Food & Dining

Pendolino’s meatball recipe is ‘loved by all’

Chef Kevin Maxey has been making this Pendolino favorite for 25 years.
Pendolino's owner and chef Kevin Maxey shared his recipe for Meatballs and Pomodoro Sauce. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kevin Maxey)
Pendolino's owner and chef Kevin Maxey shared his recipe for Meatballs and Pomodoro Sauce. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kevin Maxey)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
2 hours ago

I dined at Pendolino near Chastain recently and really enjoyed their meatballs and pomodoro sauce. Are they willing to share the recipe?

PAUL DAVIS, Atlanta

Kevin Maxey, Pendolino’s owner and chef, shared the recipe with this note. “I have made some version of these meatballs that I learned at Craft Restaurant back in 1999 for the last 25 years. These meatballs are perfectly tender and loved by all.

“At Pendolino, we serve them as an appetizer with pomodoro sauce, garnished with basil sprigs and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, with garlic toast alongside. As an entree, the meatballs are served with house-made thick-cut spaghetti called spaghettoni.

“The sauce recipe is straightforward to make, and as with many sauces, benefits from resting several hours or overnight in the refrigerator. The sauce develops a wonderful sweetness while it reduces, and the fruity olive oil rounds out the flavor and mouthfeel. And it freezes well.”

Using a stand mixer to combine the meatball ingredients contributes to the tender texture, and ricotta helps the meatballs stay moist. Maxey recommends Polly-O brand ricotta, available at Publix. We found any day-old white bread, with or without crusts, will work.

For finishing the sauce, Maxey said: “The tomatoes will start to fall apart on their own from cooking. You then mash them until there are no more large pieces of tomato. At this point, the sauce will be fairly smooth. If the reader likes it smoother, then they would keep mashing.”

Pendolino’s Meatballs and Pomodoro Sauce

  1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine ricotta, bread and eggs. Beat on high speed until thoroughly combined, about 1 minute. Turn mixer off.
  2. Add veal, pork, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino Romano, 2 tablespoons salt, pepper, nutmeg and oregano. Turn mixer to low and beat 1 minute or until ingredients are thoroughly combined.
  3. Transfer mixture to a bowl, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
  4. While meatball mixture is in the refrigerator, make the sauce: Warm oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook about 1 minute until sizzling rapidly, stirring constantly. Do not allow garlic to get any color.
  5. Add fennel seeds and red pepper flakes and cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly.
  6. Add tomatoes and their juices, water, remaining 1 tablespoon salt and basil. Turn heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, 1 hour.
  7. While sauce simmers, finish meatballs: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease a rimmed baking sheet.
  8. Remove meatball mixture from refrigerator and form 16 meatballs. Arrange on prepared baking sheet.
  9. Bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven and discard any accumulated liquid. Hold meatballs until sauce is ready.
  10. Finish sauce: Remove basil sprigs. Use a potato masher to crush tomatoes until the desired sauce texture is achieved (see note).
  11. Taste for seasoning and add reserved meatballs. Simmer 15 minutes and serve with additional Parmigiano-Reggiano and basil, if desired.

Makes 16 meatballs and 10 cups sauce.

Per meatball: 235 calories (percent of calories from fat, 54), 21 grams protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 14 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 98 milligrams cholesterol, 1,044 milligrams sodium.

Per ½ cup sauce: 90 calories (percent of calories from fat, 60), 1 gram protein, 8 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 6 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 264 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of … Pendolino, 4600 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-937-3057, pendolinoatl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

More Stories

The Latest

Alma Cocina Buckhead

Alma Cocina to close in Buckhead this month after 6 years

Raging Burrito sold to new owners after nearly 30 years on Decatur Square

RECIPES

Homemade snacks make informal entertaining easy

Keep Reading

Baraonda’s lamb ragu recipe is a slow-cooked success

Make flavor-packed chickpea stew in minutes

1h ago

Whole lemon dressing brightens slaw side dish

Featured

Austin Walters - Austin's Law

A 30-year-old’s overdose sparked a new law. Now courts are testing how far it can go.

Jared Curtis isn’t the only Georgia football storyline to watch on signing day

Search for inmate who escaped from Grady hospital enters second day