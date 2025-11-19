The Hill’s pan-seared pork chop recipe is ‘flavorful and comforting’

I absolutely love the Hill’s pork chop. It’s flavorful and comforting and the creamed Brussels sprouts are a perfect match. It’s so good, I’d gladly trade secrets for the recipe.

Jesse Sherwood, executive chef of the Hill restaurant at Serenbe, was happy to share the recipe for the restaurant’s pan-seared pork chop and its honey mustard jus served atop creamy Brussels sprouts and spinach. “I love this recipe because it is simple and classy, but delicious nonetheless. It is a dish you can enjoy in a restaurant, or you could make and enjoy easily at home,” Sherwood wrote,

Sherwood prefers Berkshire pork, known for its rich marbling and depth of flavor. You can find Berkshire pork at your local butcher or often at local farmers markets. The restaurant prepares its own beef stock with no added salt. To duplicate the flavor with store-bought stock, use low-sodium stock.

To prepare this dish the way the restaurant does, you’ll be managing two skillets simultaneously. For best results, keep one of the tablespoons of butter in the refrigerator until it is needed in the jus.

The chefs slice the meat from the bones when plating the dish and include the bone in the presentation.