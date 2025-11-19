From the Menu...

The Hill’s pan-seared pork chop recipe is ‘flavorful and comforting’

The Hill’s pan-seared Berkshire pork chop with honey mustard jus. (Courtesy of the Hill at Serenbe)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
49 minutes ago

I absolutely love the Hill’s pork chop. It’s flavorful and comforting and the creamed Brussels sprouts are a perfect match. It’s so good, I’d gladly trade secrets for the recipe.

— Ryan Blain, Serenbe

Jesse Sherwood, executive chef of the Hill restaurant at Serenbe, was happy to share the recipe for the restaurant’s pan-seared pork chop and its honey mustard jus served atop creamy Brussels sprouts and spinach. “I love this recipe because it is simple and classy, but delicious nonetheless. It is a dish you can enjoy in a restaurant, or you could make and enjoy easily at home,” Sherwood wrote,

Sherwood prefers Berkshire pork, known for its rich marbling and depth of flavor. You can find Berkshire pork at your local butcher or often at local farmers markets. The restaurant prepares its own beef stock with no added salt. To duplicate the flavor with store-bought stock, use low-sodium stock.

To prepare this dish the way the restaurant does, you’ll be managing two skillets simultaneously. For best results, keep one of the tablespoons of butter in the refrigerator until it is needed in the jus.

The chefs slice the meat from the bones when plating the dish and include the bone in the presentation.

More recipes from the menus of metro Atlanta restaurants

The Hill’s Pan-Seared Berkshire Pork Chop with Honey Mustard Jus

  1. Lightly season both sides of chops with salt and pepper.
  2. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil over medium-high heat. Sear chops 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until golden brown.
  3. Start Brussels sprouts: While chops are searing, in another large skillet over medium heat, warm remaining 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil and 1 tablespoon butter. Add Brussels sprouts and cook until tender, 4 to 5 minutes.
  4. When pork chops are golden, turn heat to low and add 1 tablespoon butter, smashed garlic and thyme. As this melts, baste the chops with the seasoned butter. Cook 1 minute, then remove from heat. Move chops to a plate, cover lightly with foil and let rest. Discard thyme sprigs and set skillet aside.
  5. Finish Brussels sprouts: When sprouts are tender, stir in spinach and minced garlic and cook until spinach wilts, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Stir in cream and taste for seasoning, adding salt and pepper to taste. Stir in Parmesan cheese. Remove from heat and cover skillet.
  6. Make jus: Return pork chop skillet to medium-high heat and pour in stock. Using a wooden spoon, stir bottom of skillet to release browned bits, about 30 seconds. Add Creole mustard, whole grain mustard, honey and vinegar. Turn heat to low and simmer 2 minutes to reduce liquid. Take off heat and whisk in remaining 1 tablespoon cold butter.
  7. Divide Brussels sprouts between two dinner plates. Slice meat from each pork chop and arrange on top of sprouts along with bone. Spoon jus over chops and serve immediately.

Serves 2.

Per serving, with 1/4 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt: 773 calories (percent of calories from fat, 72), 34 grams protein, 22 grams carbohydrates, 13 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 63 grams total fat (30 grams saturated), 184 milligrams cholesterol, 928 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... The Hill. 9110 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-6040, thehillserenbe.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

