Pink Lotus’ Crispy Kale and Minced Chicken is ‘amazing combination’
Pink Lotus’ Crispy Kale and Minced Chicken. (Courtesy of Pink Lotus/Andrew Thomas Lee)
By C.W. Cameron for the AJC
46 minutes ago
We hadn’t had tempura in a long, long time when we saw the crispy kale and minced chicken on the menu of our new favorite Thai restaurant, Pink Lotus. We were so glad we ordered it because that dish did not disappoint. The crispy kale with the spicy sauce is an amazing combination. What’s the secret?
— Christine Robb, Atlanta
Pink Lotus Thai Kitchen is part of 26 Thai Hospitality Group and this recipe was shared by Niki Pattharakositkul, the restaurant group’s founder and chief executive officer.
“Our crispy kale and minced chicken dish was inspired by crispy morning glory, a dish I grew up eating in Thailand,” she said. “I wanted to create a dish that would convert people who don’t think they like vegetables by starting with a base of crispy tempura-battered kale. That gives the dish the familiar crunch I love and then the minced chicken in its spicy, citrusy sauce complements the crispness of kale. It’s a dish that is modern and a little unexpected.”
Pattharakositkul prefers curly kale in this dish because it’s sturdier than other kale varieties and holds up better during frying. She also recommends using Gogi tempura flour mix.
The restaurant makes its own chilepaste so Pattharakositkul recommends a prepared Thai chile paste like the one made by Mae Pranom as a substitute. Both Mae Pranom chile paste and Goji tempura flour mix, as well as palm sugar, are available online or at stores carrying Asian groceries, such as H Mart.
The recipe calls for pinches of salt at several points. “The soy sauce provides depth and umami for the sauce, while adding a bit of salt fine-tunes the balance between heat, acidity and sweetness. Adding a pinch of salt to the steamed chicken enhances its flavor and adding a sprinkling of salt to the fried kale adds crunch and brings clarity to the fried notes,” said Pattharakositkul.
8 cups curly kale, stems removed, torn into 3- or 4-inch pieces
Make sauce: In a medium bowl, stir together lime juice, soy sauce, chilepaste, palm sugar and Thai chile. Taste and add a pinch or two of salt if needed.
Arrange minced chicken on a microwave-safe plate, spreading out evenly. Sprinkle with water and cover with a vented lid or microwave-safe plastic wrap. Cook 1 minute on full power.
Remove platefrom microwave, uncover and stir chicken. Replace cover and cook 1 minute moreor until chicken is cooked through.
Remove platefrom microwave, uncover and season with a pinch of salt. Cover again to keep warm and set aside.
In a Dutch oven over high heat, heat 2 inches of oil to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with paper towels and place next to cooktop.
In a large bowl, stir together tempura flour and seltzer.
Working in batches, use tongs to dip kale into tempura batter. Allow excess batter to drip back into bowl and carefully drop kale into hot oil. Add additional batteredkale without crowding the surface of the oil.
Cook 2 minutes or until crisp and golden, turning if needed. Use tongs to remove kale from oil and drain on paper towels.
Repeat with remaining battered kale. As kale drains, sprinkle with a pinch of salt.
Divide kale between 4 large individual bowls.
Stir steamed chicken and any accumulated juices into sauce and divide between bowls, pouring over kale. Serve immediately.
Serves 4.
Per serving, with 1/8 teaspoon additional salt: 572 calories (percent of calories from fat, 28), 36 grams protein, 69 grams carbohydrates, 31 grams total sugars, 5 grams fiber, 18 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 83 milligrams cholesterol, 2,925 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of … Pink Lotus Thai Restaurant, 976 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 470-346-2609. pinklotusthai.com.
