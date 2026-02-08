Pink Lotus’ Crispy Kale and Minced Chicken is ‘amazing combination’

We hadn’t had tempura in a long, long time when we saw the crispy kale and minced chicken on the menu of our new favorite Thai restaurant, Pink Lotus. We were so glad we ordered it because that dish did not disappoint. The crispy kale with the spicy sauce is an amazing combination. What’s the secret?

Pink Lotus Thai Kitchen is part of 26 Thai Hospitality Group and this recipe was shared by Niki Pattharakositkul, the restaurant group’s founder and chief executive officer.

“Our crispy kale and minced chicken dish was inspired by crispy morning glory, a dish I grew up eating in Thailand,” she said. “I wanted to create a dish that would convert people who don’t think they like vegetables by starting with a base of crispy tempura-battered kale. That gives the dish the familiar crunch I love and then the minced chicken in its spicy, citrusy sauce complements the crispness of kale. It’s a dish that is modern and a little unexpected.”

Pattharakositkul prefers curly kale in this dish because it’s sturdier than other kale varieties and holds up better during frying. She also recommends using Gogi tempura flour mix.

The restaurant makes its own chile paste so Pattharakositkul recommends a prepared Thai chile paste like the one made by Mae Pranom as a substitute. Both Mae Pranom chile paste and Goji tempura flour mix, as well as palm sugar, are available online or at stores carrying Asian groceries, such as H Mart.