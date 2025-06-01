The Atlanta 50 is back. It has been more than a decade since The Atlanta Journal-Constitution produced a listing of the 50 best restaurants in metro Atlanta. We’re thrilled to revive it. Atlanta’s dining scene has matured to the point that it regularly receives national attention; lists rating local establishments are more common than ever, although fewer publications invest in restaurant criticism. AJC dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis have spent months eating out, with the goal of determining the restaurants that deliver metro Atlanta’s top dining experiences — where food, drink, service and atmosphere combine for highly memorable meals. This list is meant to guide readers to the area’s most reliably excellent and satisfying dining experiences, regardless of trendiness, neighborhood, cuisine or price. Using a systematic evaluation process, our dining critics tabulated scores from nearly 150 anonymous restaurant visits they made. The method resulted in a few surprises; some widely acclaimed restaurants did not make the top 50, while several older or under-the-radar places scored high. From the resulting list, the critics ranked the metro area’s 10 top restaurants, recognizing the businesses that provide Atlanta’s most complete dining experiences. The remaining 40 restaurants are listed in alphabetical order. More details about the selection process are included at the end of this guide, but the Atlanta 50 is meant to be the most rigorously researched and transparently compiled restaurant guide in metro Atlanta. We hope that it will serve as your resource for stellar dining experiences — until the 2026 Atlanta 50 is released next fall.