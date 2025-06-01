The Atlanta 50 is back. It has been more than a decade since The Atlanta Journal-Constitution produced a listing of the 50 best restaurants in metro Atlanta. We’re thrilled to revive it. Atlanta’s dining scene has matured to the point that it regularly receives national attention; lists rating local establishments are more common than ever, although fewer publications invest in restaurant criticism. AJC dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis have spent months eating out, with the goal of determining the restaurants that deliver metro Atlanta’s top dining experiences — where food, drink, service and atmosphere combine for highly memorable meals. This list is meant to guide readers to the area’s most reliably excellent and satisfying dining experiences, regardless of trendiness, neighborhood, cuisine or price. Using a systematic evaluation process, our dining critics tabulated scores from nearly 150 anonymous restaurant visits they made. The method resulted in a few surprises; some widely acclaimed restaurants did not make the top 50, while several older or under-the-radar places scored high. From the resulting list, the critics ranked the metro area’s 10 top restaurants, recognizing the businesses that provide Atlanta’s most complete dining experiences. The remaining 40 restaurants are listed in alphabetical order. More details about the selection process are included at the end of this guide, but the Atlanta 50 is meant to be the most rigorously researched and transparently compiled restaurant guide in metro Atlanta. We hope that it will serve as your resource for stellar dining experiences — until the 2026 Atlanta 50 is released next fall.
Top 10
1
Mujō
$$$$$$ · Sushi omakase · 691 14th St. NW, Atlanta · 404-400-6832 · mujoatl.com
Mujō is the best restaurant experience in Atlanta.
The moment you walk in, you are in a luxury seafood dreamland. The omakase service revolves around chef J. Trent Harris and his talented cooks, yet it’s the diner who feels like a star. The service is as wonderful as the food, with an experienced staff that understands the delicate interplay of food, drink and conversation.
Each meal begins with a lineup of creative modern Japanese dishes before moving on to fabulous nigiri. The components change constantly, based on seasonality and availability, but the precision and care with which the chefs prepare each piece of sushi remains consistent.
There’s also an excellent beverage program that features thoughtfully curated wine and sake, along with expensive but sophisticated cocktails.
Most important, Mujō is fun. Rap music and party tunes play over the speakers, servers are game for some light banter, the furniture is comfortable, and the mood is celebratory. It feels like everyone there is having a good time.
When I reviewed Mujō in 2023 and awarded it four stars — making it the first restaurant in about a decade to receive The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s maximum rating — it felt like I was going out on a limb. I was confident Mujō was something special, but I didn’t have much omakase experience to provide comparison.
In the two years since then, I’ve visited well over 100 restaurants, including omakase spots around the metro area and elsewhere. Nothing has shaken my opinion that Mujo is the best restaurant in Atlanta. Ligaya Figueras, senior editor of food and dining for the AJC, visited the restaurant in July and agreed: Mujō is No. 1.
2
Georgia Boy
$$$$$$ · Modern American · 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta · 404-698-3961 · georgiaboyatl.com
Chef Joey Ward’s Southern Belle and Georgia Boy opened in late 2019, and the ambitious restaurant-within-a-restaurant almost immediately was curtailed by the pandemic.
After Georgia Boy reopened in 2021, the chef’s-table restaurant — in a private dining room accessed through Southern Belle — never gained the recognition due for being one of Atlanta’s most spectacular restaurant experiences.
Dinner at Georgia Boy is full of surprises and offers a love letter to the local food scene. Ward is an Atlanta native, and every course of the tasting menu references the local culinary culture, from the Varsity to his favorite Buford Highway haunts.
The talented staff uses sophisticated cooking techniques to produce dishes that often reference and honor workaday foods.
The menu, which changes frequently, elicits oohs and ahs. Many dishes require coordination and showmanship from the serving staff. The servers play their parts with aplomb and never seem stiff or snooty. Instead, they sometimes seem as excited as the diners.
Georgia Boy is similar to an omakase restaurant in terms of service and price, but the Poncey-Highland establishment is much more inclusive. A group that dined alongside me had one member who was pescatarian and one who ate no seafood, a situation the staff handled without issue. And for those who think the surprise-filled journey will lose its magic after one visit, note that nearly everyone at our table was a repeat customer.
No restaurant can offer out-of-towners a more delicious education about Atlanta’s food than Georgia Boy. At the same time, those of us who grew up here (and love the city as much as Ward) leave the restaurant filled not just with exceptional food but also a unique sense of hometown pride.
3
Lazy Betty
$$$$$$ · Modern American · 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta · 470-851-1199 · lazybettyatl.com
Lazy Betty is one of those places that’s as great for first-date drinks as it is for a midmeal marriage proposal.
The magic of Lazy Betty, which expanded and upped the luxury quotient when it moved from DeKalb Avenue to Midtown in early 2024, is that owner-chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips have created a well-balanced fine dining restaurant with no weak link among the food, service, beverage and atmosphere components.
The restaurant’s pleasant bar and lounge area is totally reasonable for happy hour, and if you start to feel peckish, you have the option to order a lighter, four-course tasting menu through the bar.
When it comes to dinner, there are two options: the Lazy Betty menu, which starts at $250, and the chef’s tasting offering, which starts at $295, with plenty of add-ons available.
Those prices set high expectations for the food, but the kitchen delivers. The cooking is imaginative — at times, even whimsical — yet technically precise. Many dishes feature luxurious, hard-to-find ingredients, although the best of local meat and produce also are highlighted.
The experienced service staff seems equally at home catering to veteran diners with unlimited budgets and first-timers looking for guidance. They understand the experience is meant to be special and rare, but also comfortable and fun. Servers are confident and easygoing, and the bar staffers are excited about what they’re pouring.
The team is not resting on its laurels, either. Hsu and Phillips came from Le Bernardin, long considered one of the world’s best restaurants, so they’ve been to the mountaintop. They constantly work to improve Lazy Betty, creating their own leviathan in Atlanta.
4
Bones
$$$$ · Steakhouse · 3130 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta · 404-237-2663 · bonesrestaurant.com.
Sizzling cuts of superior quality meat arrive cooked to order at plenty of restaurants, but Bones remains Atlanta’s premier steakhouse and an enduring destination for special occasions and well-heeled regulars.
The 34-ounce bone-in rib-eye and 24-ounce porterhouse are as succulent as they are sizable. The drinks are stiff and the wine list is long. Signature dishes are reliably consistent — from rich lobster bisque and cold seafood salads to the seven-layer ice cream cake known as the Mountain High Pie. And polished, personalized service is a point a pride for owners Susan DeRose and Richard Lewis and their staff.
Exceptional hospitality begins the moment you hand your car keys to the valet. It continues with a predinner drink in the bar and lounge, and in the main dining room or perhaps downstairs in the brick-lined wine cellar or surrounded by framed caricatures on the wall.
Once tucked in, you’re in the hands of career servers whose names are embroidered on their uniforms, along with red stars that denote their tenure, each star representing five years of employment. The floor staff are masters of detail because that is what a Bones experience is all about. The pace is neither rushed nor sluggish and is so perfectly cadenced that time is forgotten as a meal unfolds. Water glasses are filled and refilled unobtrusively. Each guest’s space is crumbed after every course.
It also isn’t stodgy or uncomfortably formal. A server might pat their own belly to explain just how much they enjoy the tower of oversized onion rings, wagyu carpaccio or the carb-charged hash brown casserole you’re contemplating as an order. Is a side dish of sauteed spinach creamed? “It can be,” is the reply. Indeed, at Bones, accommodations know no bounds.
Family gatherings here make it clear that a third generation of guests is being introduced to one of Atlanta’s fine-dining traditions.
5
Kimball House
$$$ · Farm-to-table restaurant; cocktail and oyster bar · 303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur · 404-378-3502 · kimball-house.com
Known for refined cocktails and the best oyster selection in the metro area, Kimball House also is where you can find inventive plates that spotlight responsibly sourced fish, seafood and meat, as well as regional produce — some even grown in the restaurant’s own garden.
And Kimball House is ideal for a date night, solo drink or a couples get-together.
Open since 2013, Kimball House sits in a restored late 19th-century depot. Its Victorian-era decor and old-fashioned ceiling fans transport guests to an era of grand hotel bars and opulent train station restaurants.
It’s an appropriate setting for beverage director Miles Macquarrie and his team to create classic and modern concoctions. The Kimball House martini might be the best you will ever try.
The cocktails are perfect for pairing with raw oysters. Here, you’ll find 18 varieties from both coasts, as well as the Gulf. Don’t miss the shiny dimes, harvested from a Florida Panhandle oyster farm that Kimball House owns. Crushed ice ensures every bivalve stays cold.
Other memorable fish and seafood bites include crispy poppers of salt-and-pepper rock fish with green garlic ranch dip, clam tartine (a deliciously messy, open-faced seafood sandwich), and delicate grouper nestled over pink-eyed peas, tomato, corn, kohlrabi and cipollini onions.
While executive chef Arturo Justo’s menu adjusts with the seasons, caviar and middlins is a mainstay that elegantly pairs the delicacy with Lowcountry rice grits, confit egg yolk, crunchy potato crumbles and preserved lemon.
Chicken, duck, pork and beef all have a place on the menu, with prime steak dinners starting at $70. There is a vegetarian entree and plenty of meatless salads and sides.
The relaxed yet professional servers excel with food-drink pairing suggestions, creating an experience to match each diner’s taste.
6
Omakase Table
$$$$$$ · Omakase · 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 470-404-5245, omakasetableatl.com
It was clear at the original Omakase Table that Leonard Yu’s sushi was excellent, but the experience felt a little sterile.
In contrast, its new Buckhead home is a sumptuous stage where the sushi gleams under a spotlight and the restaurant has a fully realized beverage program.
Although it’s in a strip mall, entering Omakase Table feels like leaving the real world. Guests are greeted by a host, then led into a darkened, central area, where much of the amber light is provided by the long, glowing bar top. A stream of rounded river rocks set into the floor adds a Zen garden element. The atmosphere is calm and intimate.
In Omakase Table’s new space, the service also has taken a step up. The new surroundings and a year’s worth of accolades appear to have given the staff a sense of security. The service is a little more confident, conversation with the staff flows more easily and there are more smiles and laughter; the slight stiffness I once sensed seems to have been left behind.
The food remains unchanged — it’s still exceptional. The dining experience is filled with exploration and discovery.
You won’t just eat uni, you’ll try three examples next to one another. You won’t just try unfamiliar fish, you’ll taste sharkskin sole nigiri seconds after its fat was rendered under a red-hot piece of binchotan charcoal. You won’t think twice about popping a whole sawagani, the small Japanese freshwater crab, in your mouth like a piece of popcorn; the delicacy pays off, slightly sweet and fried to an incredible crunch.
The changes at Omakase Table are more than a surface-level glow-up; they represent intentional maturation and improvement. Growth takes incredible effort, and Omakase Table has earned its place in Atlanta’s upper echelon.
7
Aria
$$$$ · Modern American · 490 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta · 404-233-7673 · aria-atl.com
It’s easy to overlook this 1930s bungalow shadowed by high-rise buildings in Buckhead. But chef-restaurateur Gerry Klaskala said in a 2018 interview that when he first saw the property more than 25 years ago, he found it “darling,” imagining its promise as a white-tablecloth restaurant.
Today, Aria remains a destination for exquisite dining. Modern American dishes are prepared exactingly with fresh local ingredients. A dependable bar shakes and stirs stiff, classic-minded cocktails. Its wine program deservedly is recognized for excellence. And it’s all delivered with a high degree of hospitality, one that is gracious, genuine and personable without pretense.
Still, restaurants that stand the test of time must evolve. Aria is in that moment right now. Earlier this year, its partners passed the ownership torch to longtime general manager Andres Loaiza. Klaskala retired in June and turned the kitchen over to Joseph Harrison, formerly co-executive chef at Savannah’s Common Thread. Longtime favorites such as ruby red and golden beets, herb-crusted lemon sole and slow-braised Berkshire pork are reminders of Aria’s past, but Harrison brings fresh artistry, albeit with the same intense focus as his predecessor.
There are many other aspects of Aria to admire. Bread service by pastry chef Kathryn King brings tender focaccia rolls dotted with caraway seeds and Maldon flakes with sorghum butter. Wine suggestions, tastings and pours by sommelier Remy Loet are delivered with enthusiastic descriptions of flavor profiles and provenance. And Loaiza is on his feet all night, like the conductor of an orchestra, escorting guests to tables and shaking hands with regulars and special-occasion diners alike.
Yet, it is the spirit of Aria’s entire ensemble — one that gravitates toward fun, rather than stuffy formality — that will leave you feeling at home here.
8
Little Bear
$$$ · Modern American · 71 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta · 404-500-5396 · littlebearatl.com
No place in Georgia offers a more creative, delicious menu built almost exclusively from local meat and produce than Jarrett Stieber’s Little Bear.
The menu frequently references Americanized Chinese cuisine, with condiments made from local ingredients, including the likes of peach duck sauce or chanterelle plum golden curry. It also usually features takes on classic Jewish deli items, including chicken liver “custard,” Little Bear’s version of chicken liver mousse.
The fun restaurant also doesn’t take itself too seriously, finding an amazing number of ways to make guests smile, from the action figures on the windowsills to the engravings on each table of Fernando, the dog who inspired the restaurant’s name.
Despite Little Bear’s more casual dining style, the service is tight and professional. Although the shorter, less-involved meals provide few opportunities for the service staff to impress diners, they deliver on the basics with near perfection. Water glasses never seem to go empty, food and beverages are delivered with alacrity, and questions about the menu and cocktail and wine lists are answered with authority.
Little Bear’s entire selection of cocktails, beer and wine by the glass or bottle fits on one page, yet the range of choices feels complete. International wines are stocked with an eye on value rather than pedigree, providing an interesting counterpoint to the highly localized ingredients on the menu.
And for a place that gets so much attention for its food, the cocktails are nearly as good. The drinks are inventive and complex, and the bartenders can whip up an excellent version of any classic you might order.
Little Bear was the first restaurant I ever reviewed for the AJC, and I marveled then at the way Stieber elevated humble ingredients through sheer force of creativity. Three years later, it’s the consistency and sustained excellence that amaze me at Little Bear.
9
Madeira Park
$$$ · European · 640 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta · 404-228-2058 · madeiraparkatl.com
As a wine bar with half its menu dedicated to charcuterie, Madeira Park likely could succeed even without great cooking. Maybe that’s why the fabulous food it serves stands out so much and has transformed a neighborhood haunt into a destination worthy restaurant.
Of course, wine takes center stage here, with a list developed by sommelier Tim Willard, a co-owner. The selection leans European, but it offers many options from lesser-known producers. A rotating roster of special reserve wines can be ordered by the half-glass, giving guests the opportunity to try one without dropping a small fortune.
Madeira Park’s service staff is enthusiastic, professional and able to answer most questions guests have about a wine. Willard and the other sommeliers are more than happy to chat on a deeper level.
The wine program’s thoughtfulness and appreciation of old-world artisanship is mirrored in the food. Chef Steven Satterfield, also one of the owners, and executive chef Ollie Honderd execute a short but wonderful menu. Such simple classics as pommes frites, crispy panisse and chicken liver tartine are made with a depth of flavor that elevates them.
The food has an air of sophistication; plates aren’t fussy or overcomplicated, but it’s clear that each component has been arranged thoughtfully. Charcuterie boards are built with an artist’s eye for balance, and each tartine is cut into pieces that ensure a bite will contain every ingredient. Dishes such as bistro steak and poulet rouge appear simple, but their flavors can be created only through serious dedication in the kitchen.
The cocktails, vermouth and fortified wines at Madeira Park also are wonderful. And the atmosphere is warm, welcoming and vivacious.
10
Avize
$$$$$ · Alpine · 956 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta · 404-879-1713 · avizeatlanta.com
The arrival of Avize felt like it came out of left field. Who was asking for an Alpine restaurant in west Midtown? The question now is, why did it take so long for a restaurant like Avize to arrive?
Chef Karl Gorline took over an already beautiful space and in the center of the room, amid the marble and gold accents, added a hulking white mountain goat, a conversation starter. As a pricey, Eurocentric restaurant, it would be easy for Avize to feel stuffy, but the mountain goat lightens the atmosphere.
The cooking at Avize feels fresh, vital and modern, with a few vegan options, references to Atlanta culture and playful takes on old-school luxuries. The beverage program keeps pace thanks to some delicious, well-conceived cocktails and a wine list unafraid of straying from the biggest European producers.
Wine pairing recommendations sit directly across from each dish on the menu, with a large by-the-glass selection, including many available by the half-glass.
Avize’s cocktail program might be exemplified best by the Alpine swizzle, basically a rum-based tiki cocktail served in a large, ceramic beer stein. Also offered are a few beers from Alpine countries and a selection of nonalcoholic cocktails.
Gorline has reimagined some luxury dishes, such as caviar served with creme fraiche-stuffed Berliners. Avize’s beet carpaccio uses pastrami spices to add incredible depth of flavor to the root vegetable. And frog legs are served lemon-pepper wet, in the style of hot wings.
No tasting menu was available, but the service still included many luxury dining hallmarks, including an amuse-bouche to start our meal and mignardises to finish.
Atlanta’s dining public might not have been clamoring for Alpine dining, but we’re glad Avize is here. Welcome to the mountaintop.
Atlas
This opulent restaurant in the St. Regis Atlanta hotel puts the culinary arts on a stage the way a great concert hall showcases an orchestra.
Shift your eyes toward the rear of the dimly lit formal dining room and under the glow of lights you’ll see some of the “cast and crew” listed on the tasting menu, led by Culinary Director Freddy Money.
“Chef!” responds the chorus in unison each time Money calls out an order.
Beyond the food, Atlas provides many other reasons to visit. The room is beautiful, luxurious and filled with valuable art. The wine selection is epic.
The servers are elegant and experienced, and the style tends to feature tableside displays. Diners who order dishes such as beef, lamb or duck are asked to select their own sharp knife from a case. Those who order cheese have the entire selection brought on a cart. Sauces are poured and truffles are shaved before your eyes.
Yes, Atlas is pricey, and it’s not always perfect, but the restaurant’s commitment to delighting its customers couldn’t be more obvious.
$$$$$$ · New American, fine dining · 88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-600-6471, atlasrestaurant.com
Bistro Niko
Bistro Niko remains a commanding presence on Peachtree Road, with the towering ceilings and sumptuous decor of a chateau. And thanks to its timeless theme, the food hasn’t gone out of style.
For more than 15 years, Bistro Niko has remained committed to its old-school French roots. Guests still can order escargots, gougères and coq au vin. It’s one of the few restaurants in metro Atlanta where you can enjoy a real slice of foie gras, rather than one of the more cost-efficient forms such as a mousse or terrine. Such delicate classics as a skate wing show the kitchen still is dedicated to cooking with precision.
Like any really good French restaurant, Bistro Niko has a strong wine program. The primary list features some smaller French producers peppered among the familiar names. And there’s a wide range of prices.
Service at Bistro Niko is top-notch: personable, professional and anticipatory.
Excellent service, a beautiful space and timeless food and drink: Bistro Niko follows a formula that’s simple in theory but difficult to execute.
$$$ · French · 3344 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-261-6456, bistroniko.com
BoccaLupo
Buttery 20-yolk tagliatelle with wild mushrooms and Tuscan kale kimchi; squid ink spaghetti with spicy Calabrese sausage and rock shrimp; pappardelle Bolognese with American Parm … 12 years since opening, BoccaLupo continues to serve soul-satisfying pasta creations.
Chef-owner Bruce Logue and his team make magic out of flour, eggs, oil and salt: Wide ribbons, long thin strands and delicately stuffed pillows are canvases for artful sauces. The brightness of a simple summertime pesto coating al dente linguine stays with you.
The creative bites go beyond noodles — from globally inspired crudos and ceviches to creamy burrata stracciatella decorated with hyper-seasonal produce. This is new-school, scratch Italian American cooking that excites with unexpected flavor combinations and textures.
The bar takes a similar approach, concocting savory drinks with the likes of salted watermelon, lacto-fermented peaches and Greek yogurt. A succinct wine list offers diversity, superb food pairing options and value — with a glass of the house red, white or sparkling priced at a modest $9.
A smiling, knowledgeable staff rounds out the reasons why this cozy house in Inman Park is more than a neighborhood haunt.
$$$ · Italian American · 753 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-577-2332, boccalupoatl.com
Brasserie Margot
A swanky 2024 art deco makeover and the arrival of chef Jon Novak make Brasserie Margot a go-to among metro area hotel restaurants.
Hollowed out puffed pastry (vol-au-vent) filled with mussels coated in rich Pernod cream has given way to a version with white asparagus seasoned with tarragon. There’s chicken paillard on a bed of braised red cabbage, as well as boeuf bourguignon with tender short rib.
And butter makes everything better, including pastry chef Eric Snow’s pain d’epi bread service, pan-seared gnocchi and the silky mashed potatoes that accompany Novak’s signature swordfish au poivre.
Tableside ta-da moments include rolling carts prepared for setting fire to banana Foster crepes; a smoking gun used for the 7514 triangle cocktail; and pouring a smooth-drinking, aged mezcal Negroni from a clay pot. Also, there’s an image of the “Mona Lisa” printed on the rice paper that covers the frothy cap of the Louvre sour.
Enjoying such food and drink on plush seats while in the hands of polished servers and surrounded by the finery of brass tones and globe pendant lights provides a fine Parisian escape.
$$$$ · French brasserie · 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-9898, brasseriemargot.com
Brush Sushi
Brush Sushi took a huge leap forward when it moved to its new location in Buckhead Village. This beautiful, sophisticated temple of sushi offers a wide range of experiences, from elaborate omakase dinners to takeout-friendly lunch specials.
Chef Jason Liang is a local pioneer of dry-aging fish, a Japanese tradition that enhances the flavor and texture. Brush is a wonderful place to learn about the technique without feeling like you’re in a classroom; the menu offers tastings of fresh and dry-aged sushi, so diners can compare for themselves.
The many options at Brush can be almost overwhelming, but the dedicated, well-trained servers do a beautiful job of guiding diners to the type of meal they’ll most enjoy.
The interior of the restaurant is so tranquil that diners might be surprised by how much fun they can have at Brush. The menu offers delightful tableside experiences, including a cart that involves a chef assembling handrolls, and liquid nitrogen-fueled desserts wreathed in billowing vapor clouds. And the beverage program offers a list of classy, interesting cocktails and one of the city’s most thoughtful sake selections.
$$$$ · Sushi · 3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com
Casa Balam
Chef Luis Damian has created an upscale Mexican dining experience that buzzes with club like energy while a well-staffed bar shakes tequila drinks and servers speed around the room with starters of guac and queso, empanadas and crudos.
But there is serious cooking going on here, including bone-in fillets and wagyu flat irons served with ramekins of butter infused with chimichurri or Mexican herbs. The dish is accompanied by a pastelito of queso fresco sandwiched between poached cactus strips, tidily wrapped with steamed green onions and garnished with avocado mousse.
Family-style options include whole roasted branzino, roasted chicken and birria de res that comes with housemade tortillas for self-assembly tacos. Desserts include corn tres leches cake and spicy Mexicano chocolate Basque cheesecake by Damian’s wife, pastry chef Faye Jonah.
Casa Balam also is one of the few restaurants in metro Atlanta that offers a curated selection of Mexican wines.
Sunday brunch comes with thoughtful dishes, including corn pancakes, French toast with tequila-infused syrup and hearty huevos rancheros and omelets that spotlight Mexican flavors in familiar American favorites.
$$$$ · modern Mexican · 201 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur · 404-549-8271 · casabalamatl.com
Delbar