Tango dancing, truffle rolling and more Valentine’s Day events in metro Atlanta

Valentine’s Day falls on a weekend this year, which means there’s a full day to celebrate romantic and platonic love. And dinner reservations will fill up even faster than usual, so start booking those tables now.
Learn how to decorate cakes, take a mixology class or celebrate your favorite gals with afternoon tea this Valentine’s Day in metro Atlanta.
Here’s our holiday lineup.
Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day events
AltaToro will offer special Valentine's Day drinks through March 1. (Courtesy of AltaToro)
Cupid’s Cove
AltaToro has launched Valentine’s Day pop-up Cupid’s Cove on its covered and heated patio. The pop-up bar will feature a special cocktail menu and a shareable chocolate fondue board. There are also live fire shows every Friday and Saturday night.
Dunwoody development High Street is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a free screening of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” The evening includes popcorn, cotton candy and flower bouquet building. Picnic blankets will be available for use.
Celebrate Galentine's Day with a mezcal flight at Copita Club hosted by El Ponce. (Courtesy of El Ponce)
Copita Club
El Ponce will host a Galentine’s-themed Copita Club. Tickets include a welcome cocktail, tastings of Del Maguey Mezcal, small bites and supplies to make your own tin milagro, a traditional Latin American folk art.
Take a truffle-making class for Valentine's Day with Xocolatl. (Courtesy of Xocolatl)
Make Valentine’s Day truffles
Atlanta chocolatier Xocolatl will host this event in the factory’s tasting room where participants can learn about craft chocolate and enjoy a guided tasting of Xocolatl’s dark chocolates. The class session is followed by hands-on truffle rolling where guests choose chocolate ganaches for the base and mix and match their toppings to make a total of eight truffles.
Lingering Shade will lead a mixology class in creating three Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails, like a chocolate covered strawberry martini, a Kir royale and strawberry fields. Each table will also receive appetizers to share.
This Poncey-Highland restaurant will team up with women’s sports bar pop-up Jolene Jolene for a Galentine’s party. There will be a pop-up flower bar, cocktails, a DJ, giveaways and a photo booth. Starting at 10 p.m., Sweet Auburn will offer a late-night menu.
The Rialto Center for the Arts will present Tango After Dark, a theatrical tango experience featuring tango dancers and music from Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla. Tickets include a preshow group tango lesson, and neighboring restaurant the Vick at Healey is offering 10% off dinner plus one free cocktail from 6-10 p.m. for diners who plan to attend the show.
8 p.m. Feb. 14. $79-$129 per person. 80 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-413-9849, rialto.gsu.edu
Bring your girls to a Galentine's Day tea at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta. (Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead)
Galentine’s Tea
Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will host a Galentine’s tea featuring a seasonal tea menu, themed decorations, florals and live music. Attendees are encouraged to wear rosy colors and Galentine’s-inspired attire.
A love story will unfold across Little Five Points as guided groups move through local businesses and encounter live performances, including music and burlesque. It culminates in a cosmic alien wedding at the Little 5 Pub.
Little Tart After Dark returns for the holiday. The Grant Park location of this bakery will transform into a restaurant for the evening with a special menu. The event is walk-in only with no reservations available.
This wine bar in Marietta will offer a five-course wine dinner highlighting bottles from Vice Vineyard in Napa Valley, California. Expect dishes like serrano pepper scallop ceviche with mango and pineapple, cast-iron–seared lamb chops and puff pastry filled with apricot and burnt orange compote.
This iconic Atlanta restaurant will have piano performances by Jeni Michaelson in the main dining room from 6-8:30 p.m. Throughout the day, diners who buy two entrees can enjoy select bottles of wine at half off.
Experience a tasting menu with aji crème fraîche and caviar, cava, crab hush puppy with trout roe and huancaina and filet mignon or blackened grouper. Finish with strawberry Pavlova and lucuma ice cream.
Feb. 13-15. $90 per person. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com
Zephyr Southern Brasserie
This restaurant located inside the new Hotel Phoenix in downtown Atlanta will offer a four-course dinner featuring options like snapper crudo, beef carpaccio, potato gnocchi with garlic prawns, Chilean sea bass with oysters and short rib with pommes puree.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
