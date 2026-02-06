Food & Dining

Tango dancing, truffle rolling and more Valentine’s Day events in metro Atlanta

Check out more than 25 Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day menus and events.
Valentine's Day-themed pop-up Cupid's Cove is at AltaToro through March 1. (Courtesy of AltaToro)
By
1 hour ago

Valentine’s Day falls on a weekend this year, which means there’s a full day to celebrate romantic and platonic love. And dinner reservations will fill up even faster than usual, so start booking those tables now.

Learn how to decorate cakes, take a mixology class or celebrate your favorite gals with afternoon tea this Valentine’s Day in metro Atlanta.

Here’s our holiday lineup.

Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day events

AltaToro will offer special Valentine's Day drinks through March 1. (Courtesy of AltaToro)
Cupid’s Cove

AltaToro has launched Valentine’s Day pop-up Cupid’s Cove on its covered and heated patio. The pop-up bar will feature a special cocktail menu and a shareable chocolate fondue board. There are also live fire shows every Friday and Saturday night.

Through March 1. 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, k5hospitality.com/cupidscove

Cake decorating class

Black Lab Bakery will host a cake decorating class at Elevated Table in Roswell. The event includes a 6-inch vanilla cake, Swiss meringue buttercream and light bites and beverages from the restaurant.

6:30 p.m. Feb. 10. $100 per person. 3215 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/blacklabbakery_

Besties and Bubbly

Vesper will host a girls’ night out full of dancing, singing and sipping. Guests will be welcomed with a glass of bubbly, followed by specialty cocktails and music throughout the night.

6 p.m. Feb. 12. 924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-343-1174, vesperatl.com

Hearts on the Green

Dunwoody development High Street is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a free screening of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” The evening includes popcorn, cotton candy and flower bouquet building. Picnic blankets will be available for use.

6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12. 101 High St., Atlanta. 470-688-5828 highstreetatlanta.com/events/valentine

Celebrate Galentine's Day with a mezcal flight at Copita Club hosted by El Ponce. (Courtesy of El Ponce)
Copita Club

El Ponce will host a Galentine’s-themed Copita Club. Tickets include a welcome cocktail, tastings of Del Maguey Mezcal, small bites and supplies to make your own tin milagro, a traditional Latin American folk art.

5-8 p.m. Feb. 13. 939 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-6040, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/el-ponce

In the Market for Love

Krog Street Market will hold this free event featuring live flamenco music, aura photography and a flower bouquet cart.

6-9 p.m. Feb. 13. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. thekrogdistrict.com/events/in-the-market-for-love-a-krog-valentines-event

Take a truffle-making class for Valentine's Day with Xocolatl. (Courtesy of Xocolatl)
Make Valentine’s Day truffles

Atlanta chocolatier Xocolatl will host this event in the factory’s tasting room where participants can learn about craft chocolate and enjoy a guided tasting of Xocolatl’s dark chocolates. The class session is followed by hands-on truffle rolling where guests choose chocolate ganaches for the base and mix and match their toppings to make a total of eight truffles.

7 p.m. Feb. 13. 1 and 4 p.m. Feb. 14. $100 per person. 448 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 404-333-8562, xocolatlchocolate.com/pages/chocolate-events

Valentine’s Day cocktail class

Lingering Shade will lead a mixology class in creating three Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails, like a chocolate covered strawberry martini, a Kir royale and strawberry fields. Each table will also receive appetizers to share.

6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 13. 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 15. $75 per person. 660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-6069, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cupids-cocktail-class-at-lingering-shade-tickets-1980669931082

Sweet Auburn Barbecue

This Poncey-Highland restaurant will team up with women’s sports bar pop-up Jolene Jolene for a Galentine’s party. There will be a pop-up flower bar, cocktails, a DJ, giveaways and a photo booth. Starting at 10 p.m., Sweet Auburn will offer a late-night menu.

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 13. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550, sweetauburnbbq.com

Valentine’s Day tea

French restaurant Brasserie Margot in the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta will hold an afternoon tea with savory bites, bonbons and red velvet treats. A rosé pairing is available for an extra $10.

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15. $58 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, opentable.com/r/brasserie-margot-atlanta

Tango After Dark

The Rialto Center for the Arts will present Tango After Dark, a theatrical tango experience featuring tango dancers and music from Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla. Tickets include a preshow group tango lesson, and neighboring restaurant the Vick at Healey is offering 10% off dinner plus one free cocktail from 6-10 p.m. for diners who plan to attend the show.

8 p.m. Feb. 14. $79-$129 per person. 80 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-413-9849, rialto.gsu.edu

Bring your girls to a Galentine's Day tea at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta. (Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead)
Galentine’s Tea

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will host a Galentine’s tea featuring a seasonal tea menu, themed decorations, florals and live music. Attendees are encouraged to wear rosy colors and Galentine’s-inspired attire.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 14-15. $125 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/waldorf-astoria-atlanta-buckhead-atlanta

Looking for Love in Little Five

A love story will unfold across Little Five Points as guided groups move through local businesses and encounter live performances, including music and burlesque. It culminates in a cosmic alien wedding at the Little 5 Pub.

6:30 and 8 p.m. Feb. 14. $40 per person. 484 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-looking-for-love-in-little-5-points-a-galactic-immersive-experience

Valentine’s market

Spiller Park’s Toco Hill location will hold a Valentine’s Day market with booths offering fresh and dried florals, handmade goods, vintage items, local artists and hot coffee.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 14. 2929 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. spillerpark.com

Restaurant offerings

Casa Nuova

Enjoy a five-course dinner at this Alpharetta Italian restaurant, featuring dishes like seafood stuffed mushrooms, escargot, salads, spaghetti, chicken piccata, chicken Marsala and tiramisu.

4-10 p.m. Feb. 14. $80 per person. 5670 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta. 770-475-9100, casanuovarestaurant.com

Confab Kitchen and Bar

Head to Brookhaven for a special four-course menu featuring dishes like tuna crudo, pan seared black cod, beef short ribs and a dessert trio. Confab’s regular menu will also be available.

Feb. 14. $75 per person. 1350 Dresden Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-963-1305, Confabatl.com

Little Tart Bakeshop

Little Tart After Dark returns for the holiday. The Grant Park location of this bakery will transform into a restaurant for the evening with a special menu. The event is walk-in only with no reservations available.

5-9 p.m. Feb. 13-14. 437 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-348-4797, littletartatl.com

Lucky Star

Experience a Valentine’s Day cocktail omakase featuring several courses of cocktail and food pairings with a special take-home gift.

6 p.m. Feb. 13-14. $125 per person. 1050 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, opentable.com/r/lucky-star-atlanta

Marietta Proper

This wine bar in Marietta will offer a five-course wine dinner highlighting bottles from Vice Vineyard in Napa Valley, California. Expect dishes like serrano pepper scallop ceviche with mango and pineapple, cast-iron–seared lamb chops and puff pastry filled with apricot and burnt orange compote.

6 p.m. Feb. 14. $110 per person. 9 W. Park Square, Marietta. 678-744-2882, mariettaproper.com/marietta-marietta-square-marietta-proper-events

O-Ku's Valentine's Day menu includes a dark chocolate namelaka for dessert. (Courtesy of O-Ku)
O-Ku

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a coursed menu featuring crudo, lobster and mushroom with sake miso glaze, wagyu handrolls and dark chocolate namelaka.

Feb. 13-14. $125 per person. 1085 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-500-2383, o-kusushi.com/location/o-ku-atlanta

Reverence

Epicurean Atlanta’s restaurant will offer a four-course dinner with dishes such as seared foie gras, black truffle ravioli and opera cake, as well as a welcome glass of rose.

5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 13-14. $110 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2026/valentines-specials

The Colonnade

This iconic Atlanta restaurant will have piano performances by Jeni Michaelson in the main dining room from 6-8:30 p.m. Throughout the day, diners who buy two entrees can enjoy select bottles of wine at half off.

Noon-9 p.m. Feb. 14. 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5642, thecolonnadeatl.com

The Select

Experience a four-course holiday menu at this Sandy Springs eatery with such offerings as lobster arancini, crab dip, scallops, dry-aged striploin and red velvet cake.

5:30 p.m. Feb. 14. $79 per person. 6405 Blue Stone Road, Atlanta. 770-637-2240, opentable.com/r/the-select-atlanta

Tiny Lou’s

Hotel Clermont’s restaurant will offer a three-course menu with offerings like oysters, lobster risotto and an olive oil cake.

Feb. 14. $110 per person. 789 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-485-0085, tinylous.com/valentines

Tio Lucho’s

Experience a tasting menu with aji crème fraîche and caviar, cava, crab hush puppy with trout roe and huancaina and filet mignon or blackened grouper. Finish with strawberry Pavlova and lucuma ice cream.

Feb. 13-15. $90 per person. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com

Zephyr Southern Brasserie

This restaurant located inside the new Hotel Phoenix in downtown Atlanta will offer a four-course dinner featuring options like snapper crudo, beef carpaccio, potato gnocchi with garlic prawns, Chilean sea bass with oysters and short rib with pommes puree.

5:30 p.m. Feb. 14. $125 per person. 70 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-850-7870, hotelphoenix.com/restaurant-atlanta/zephyr-southern-brasserie

