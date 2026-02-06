Food & Dining Tango dancing, truffle rolling and more Valentine’s Day events in metro Atlanta Check out more than 25 Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day menus and events. Valentine's Day-themed pop-up Cupid's Cove is at AltaToro through March 1. (Courtesy of AltaToro)

Valentine’s Day falls on a weekend this year, which means there’s a full day to celebrate romantic and platonic love. And dinner reservations will fill up even faster than usual, so start booking those tables now. Learn how to decorate cakes, take a mixology class or celebrate your favorite gals with afternoon tea this Valentine’s Day in metro Atlanta.

Here’s our holiday lineup. Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day events AltaToro will offer special Valentine's Day drinks through March 1. (Courtesy of AltaToro) Cupid’s Cove AltaToro has launched Valentine’s Day pop-up Cupid’s Cove on its covered and heated patio. The pop-up bar will feature a special cocktail menu and a shareable chocolate fondue board. There are also live fire shows every Friday and Saturday night.

Through March 1. 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, k5hospitality.com/cupidscove

Cake decorating class Black Lab Bakery will host a cake decorating class at Elevated Table in Roswell. The event includes a 6-inch vanilla cake, Swiss meringue buttercream and light bites and beverages from the restaurant. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10. $100 per person. 3215 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/blacklabbakery_ Besties and Bubbly Vesper will host a girls’ night out full of dancing, singing and sipping. Guests will be welcomed with a glass of bubbly, followed by specialty cocktails and music throughout the night.

6 p.m. Feb. 12. 924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-343-1174, vesperatl.com Hearts on the Green Dunwoody development High Street is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a free screening of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” The evening includes popcorn, cotton candy and flower bouquet building. Picnic blankets will be available for use. 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12. 101 High St., Atlanta. 470-688-5828 highstreetatlanta.com/events/valentine Celebrate Galentine's Day with a mezcal flight at Copita Club hosted by El Ponce. (Courtesy of El Ponce)

Copita Club El Ponce will host a Galentine’s-themed Copita Club. Tickets include a welcome cocktail, tastings of Del Maguey Mezcal, small bites and supplies to make your own tin milagro, a traditional Latin American folk art. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 13. 939 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-6040, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/el-ponce In the Market for Love Krog Street Market will hold this free event featuring live flamenco music, aura photography and a flower bouquet cart.

6-9 p.m. Feb. 13. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. thekrogdistrict.com/events/in-the-market-for-love-a-krog-valentines-event Take a truffle-making class for Valentine's Day with Xocolatl. (Courtesy of Xocolatl) Make Valentine’s Day truffles Atlanta chocolatier Xocolatl will host this event in the factory’s tasting room where participants can learn about craft chocolate and enjoy a guided tasting of Xocolatl’s dark chocolates. The class session is followed by hands-on truffle rolling where guests choose chocolate ganaches for the base and mix and match their toppings to make a total of eight truffles. 7 p.m. Feb. 13. 1 and 4 p.m. Feb. 14. $100 per person. 448 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 404-333-8562, xocolatlchocolate.com/pages/chocolate-events

Valentine’s Day cocktail class Lingering Shade will lead a mixology class in creating three Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails, like a chocolate covered strawberry martini, a Kir royale and strawberry fields. Each table will also receive appetizers to share. 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 13. 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 15. $75 per person. 660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-6069, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cupids-cocktail-class-at-lingering-shade-tickets-1980669931082 Sweet Auburn Barbecue This Poncey-Highland restaurant will team up with women’s sports bar pop-up Jolene Jolene for a Galentine’s party. There will be a pop-up flower bar, cocktails, a DJ, giveaways and a photo booth. Starting at 10 p.m., Sweet Auburn will offer a late-night menu.

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 13. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550, sweetauburnbbq.com Valentine’s Day tea French restaurant Brasserie Margot in the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta will hold an afternoon tea with savory bites, bonbons and red velvet treats. A rosé pairing is available for an extra $10. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15. $58 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, opentable.com/r/brasserie-margot-atlanta Tango After Dark

The Rialto Center for the Arts will present Tango After Dark, a theatrical tango experience featuring tango dancers and music from Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla. Tickets include a preshow group tango lesson, and neighboring restaurant the Vick at Healey is offering 10% off dinner plus one free cocktail from 6-10 p.m. for diners who plan to attend the show. 8 p.m. Feb. 14. $79-$129 per person. 80 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-413-9849, rialto.gsu.edu Bring your girls to a Galentine's Day tea at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta. (Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead) Galentine’s Tea Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will host a Galentine’s tea featuring a seasonal tea menu, themed decorations, florals and live music. Attendees are encouraged to wear rosy colors and Galentine’s-inspired attire.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 14-15. $125 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/waldorf-astoria-atlanta-buckhead-atlanta Looking for Love in Little Five A love story will unfold across Little Five Points as guided groups move through local businesses and encounter live performances, including music and burlesque. It culminates in a cosmic alien wedding at the Little 5 Pub. 6:30 and 8 p.m. Feb. 14. $40 per person. 484 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-looking-for-love-in-little-5-points-a-galactic-immersive-experience Valentine’s market

Spiller Park’s Toco Hill location will hold a Valentine’s Day market with booths offering fresh and dried florals, handmade goods, vintage items, local artists and hot coffee. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 14. 2929 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. spillerpark.com Restaurant offerings Casa Nuova Enjoy a five-course dinner at this Alpharetta Italian restaurant, featuring dishes like seafood stuffed mushrooms, escargot, salads, spaghetti, chicken piccata, chicken Marsala and tiramisu. 4-10 p.m. Feb. 14. $80 per person. 5670 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta. 770-475-9100, casanuovarestaurant.com

Confab Kitchen and Bar Head to Brookhaven for a special four-course menu featuring dishes like tuna crudo, pan seared black cod, beef short ribs and a dessert trio. Confab’s regular menu will also be available. Feb. 14. $75 per person. 1350 Dresden Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-963-1305, Confabatl.com Little Tart Bakeshop Little Tart After Dark returns for the holiday. The Grant Park location of this bakery will transform into a restaurant for the evening with a special menu. The event is walk-in only with no reservations available.

5-9 p.m. Feb. 13-14. 437 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-348-4797, littletartatl.com Lucky Star Experience a Valentine’s Day cocktail omakase featuring several courses of cocktail and food pairings with a special take-home gift. 6 p.m. Feb. 13-14. $125 per person. 1050 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, opentable.com/r/lucky-star-atlanta Marietta Proper