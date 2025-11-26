Baraonda’s lamb ragu recipe is a slow-cooked success

Costanzo Astarita, chef and owner of Baraonda Ristorante, sent the recipe for what he says is the most popular dish: lamb ragu served over house-made pappardelle.

I really love going to Baraonda on Roswell Road. Would you be able to get the lamb ragu recipe from the chef? It is my favorite, and I’d love to make it for my family. Thank you.

“I think this is our number one dish because people love lamb and seldom cook it at home,” he said. “Ragu is a dish that requires low, slow cooking. It can’t be rushed.”

At Baraonda, they make the ragu with lamb necks, an ingredient that isn’t readily accessible for home cooks. Astarita suggested using lamb shoulder instead. We found bone-in lamb shoulder chops at our grocery store. When trimmed of fat and bone, four pounds of bone-in chops yielded the 2 1/2 pounds of meat needed for the recipe. Astarita said leg of lamb would be another option, but readers should not use ground lamb since the flavor that comes from searing the cubes of meat is an important component of the dish.

He recommends Cento San Marzano tomatoes from Italy and notes that, while you could use crushed tomatoes, the restaurant chefs prefer the texture of whole peeled tomatoes crushed by hand.