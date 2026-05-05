These Atlanta restaurants are serving special menus for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, and metro Atlanta restaurants are preparing for a rush of diners hoping to celebrate with special brunches, flower bars and mimosas. For all the food-loving mothers out there, prepare to be pampered at these restaurants serving special menus.
Here is a running list of restaurants offering Mother’s Day specials around town:
5Church
Head to the Midtown or Buckhead location of this eatery for a buffet with carving stations, brunch dishes and seafood. Expect menu items like prime rib, roasted salmon and apple strudel French toast.
Celebrity chef Scott Conant’s restaurant at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Hotel will serve a Mother’s Day brunch featuring insalata mista with watermelon radish, baby tomato and cucumber; carving stations with ribeye and roast Scottish salmon; honey lavender cheesecake; and chocolate mousse.
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch, flowers and mimosas at Kimpton Shane Hotel’s restaurant. Alongside a brunch menu and carving stations of honey-glazed ham and roast beef, there will be a build-your-own bouquet cart and a mimosa bar.
Treat mom to a flower workshop at Kitty Dare. (Courtesy of Heidi Harris)
Kitty Dare
Take Mom to a flower workshop at Kitty Dare, where attendees will be guided by flower expert Amber Schoepp as they build custom arrangements. Each ticket includes a glass of bubbly, a cocktail and light bites throughout the class.
Experience a multicourse brunch featuring a French omelet amuse bouche, soft poached Bantam egg with snow crab, foie French toast with bacon marmalade and maple pecan gastrique and poached steelhead trout with smoked trout cream, roe and crème fraîche potato.
Enjoy a floral making class on the Lingering Shade patio. Attendees will be guided through creating a bouquet to bring home with supplies provided by Moss & Clay. Tickets include the floral workshop and two cocktails.
Find a special Mother’s Day menu at this Dunwoody steakhouse featuring dishes like lobster bisque, deviled eggs with smoked salmon and caviar, braised boneless short rib, snow crab frittata and strawberry shortcake.
Treat Mom to a shopping experience alongside brunch. Local vendors will be set up along the front terrace, including sellers like Sweetish Sister offering imported Swedish candy and Posie Fields with DIY bouquets.
Petite Violette's Mother's Day menu includes strawberries a la Romanoff. (Courtesy of Petite Violette)
Petite Violette
Head to this French restaurant for a four-course menu that includes soup, salad, an entree and dessert. Menu offerings include lobster bisque, arugula strawberry salad, boeuf bourguignon, veal piccata risotto, sea bass, strawberries a la Romanoff and chocolate banana bread pudding.
Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.