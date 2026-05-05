Food & Dining These Atlanta restaurants are serving special menus for Mother’s Day Pamper Mom with flower bars, brunch, free biscuits and mimosas. The Farmhouse at Serenbe will offer a special Mother's Day lunch. (Courtesy of Serenbe)

By Olivia Wakim 1 hour ago Share

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, and metro Atlanta restaurants are preparing for a rush of diners hoping to celebrate with special brunches, flower bars and mimosas. For all the food-loving mothers out there, prepare to be pampered at these restaurants serving special menus. Here is a running list of restaurants offering Mother’s Day specials around town:

5Church Head to the Midtown or Buckhead location of this eatery for a buffet with carving stations, brunch dishes and seafood. Expect menu items like prime rib, roasted salmon and apple strudel French toast. 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $68 per person, $20 for children. Multiple locations. k5hospitality.com/5church-mothersday The Americano

Celebrity chef Scott Conant’s restaurant at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Hotel will serve a Mother’s Day brunch featuring insalata mista with watermelon radish, baby tomato and cucumber; carving stations with ribeye and roast Scottish salmon; honey lavender cheesecake; and chocolate mousse.

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com Big Bad Breakfast will offer mothers a free strawberry biscuit on Mother's Day. (Courtesy of Big Bad Breakfast) Big Bad Breakfast On Mother’s Day, this Southern breakfast and lunch eatery will treat moms to a free strawberry biscuit with strawberry jam, strawberries and whipped cream piled on top. 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 1952 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 770-520-8601, bigbadbreakfast.com/bbb-locations/buckhead-ga

Buena Vida Tapas Bar Bring Mom to the Beltline for a brunch buffet featuring Spanish-inspired dishes, live music and a glass of bubbly. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $45 per person, $20 for children. 385 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2312, opentable.com/r/buena-vida-tapas-bar-atlanta Check out the Mother's Day brunch service at Carmel in Buckhead Village. (Courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group) Carmel

Head to this Buckhead Village eatery for a multicourse brunch featuring options like grilled oysters, caviar fries, lobster benedict, a lobster roll and steak and eggs. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $75 per person. 3009 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/carmel-atlanta Dancing Stars for Humanity Check out this event on Mother’s Day that includes brunch, live dance performances and a competition to benefit several Atlanta charity organizations. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 4355 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. dancingstars.com

Find fried chicken on the Farmhouse's Mother's Day menu. (Courtesy of Serenbe) The Farmhouse at Serenbe Enjoy a four-course menu at this restaurant in Chattahoochee Hills, featuring dishes like buttermilk fried chicken and crab cakes. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $85 per person. 10950 Hutcheson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. exploretock.com/the-farmhouse-at-serenbe Celebrate Mother's Day at Four Seasons Atlanta's Brasserie Margot. (Courtesy of Kathryn McCrary)

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta Brasserie Margot will hold a special brunch with live culinary station, prime beef Wellington, fennel and citrus-baked snapper, herb-roasted chicken, oysters and sushi. 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $168 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. brasseriemargot.com/event/made-for-mom-brunch-and-afternoon-tea Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch, flowers and mimosas at Kimpton Shane Hotel’s restaurant. Alongside a brunch menu and carving stations of honey-glazed ham and roast beef, there will be a build-your-own bouquet cart and a mimosa bar.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. 1340 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-446-3717, opentable.com/r/hartley-atlanta Il Premio Forth Hotel’s restaurant Il Premio will offer a martini flight alongside its Italian menu for Mother’s Day. 3-8 p.m. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. 470-470-8020, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/il-premio Treat mom to a flower workshop at Kitty Dare. (Courtesy of Heidi Harris)

Kitty Dare Take Mom to a flower workshop at Kitty Dare, where attendees will be guided by flower expert Amber Schoepp as they build custom arrangements. Each ticket includes a glass of bubbly, a cocktail and light bites throughout the class. 2:30-4:30 p.m. $120 per person. 1029 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-1566, kittydare.com. Lazy Betty Experience a multicourse brunch featuring a French omelet amuse bouche, soft poached Bantam egg with snow crab, foie French toast with bacon marmalade and maple pecan gastrique and poached steelhead trout with smoked trout cream, roe and crème fraîche potato.

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $175 per person. 999 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-851-1199, opentable.com/r/lazy-betty-atlanta Lingering Shade Social Club Enjoy a floral making class on the Lingering Shade patio. Attendees will be guided through creating a bouquet to bring home with supplies provided by Moss & Clay. Tickets include the floral workshop and two cocktails. 4-6 p.m. $120 per person. 660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-6069, eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-spring-floral-workshop-tickets-1986803928032 McKendrick’s Steak House

Find a special Mother’s Day menu at this Dunwoody steakhouse featuring dishes like lobster bisque, deviled eggs with smoked salmon and caviar, braised boneless short rib, snow crab frittata and strawberry shortcake. Noon-9 p.m. 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-512-8888, opentable.com/r/mckendricks-steakhouse-perimeter-center-atlanta TBB 122 Treat Mom to a shopping experience alongside brunch. Local vendors will be set up along the front terrace, including sellers like Sweetish Sister offering imported Swedish candy and Posie Fields with DIY bouquets. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 122 Marietta St., Alpharetta. 678-691-8364, tbb122.com

Park Tavern Enjoy brunch on the patio of this Piedmont Park restaurant and a spread of brunch offerings like prime rib, maple-glazed ham, omelets, brioche French toast and chicken tenders. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $20-$59 per person. 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta. bigtickets.com/e/parktavern/mothersday-2025-98125 Petite Violette's Mother's Day menu includes strawberries a la Romanoff. (Courtesy of Petite Violette) Petite Violette