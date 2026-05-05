Food & Dining

These Atlanta restaurants are serving special menus for Mother’s Day

Pamper Mom with flower bars, brunch, free biscuits and mimosas.
The Farmhouse at Serenbe will offer a special Mother's Day lunch. (Courtesy of Serenbe)
The Farmhouse at Serenbe will offer a special Mother's Day lunch. (Courtesy of Serenbe)
By
1 hour ago

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, and metro Atlanta restaurants are preparing for a rush of diners hoping to celebrate with special brunches, flower bars and mimosas. For all the food-loving mothers out there, prepare to be pampered at these restaurants serving special menus.

Here is a running list of restaurants offering Mother’s Day specials around town:

5Church

Head to the Midtown or Buckhead location of this eatery for a buffet with carving stations, brunch dishes and seafood. Expect menu items like prime rib, roasted salmon and apple strudel French toast.

10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $68 per person, $20 for children. Multiple locations. k5hospitality.com/5church-mothersday

The Americano

Celebrity chef Scott Conant’s restaurant at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Hotel will serve a Mother’s Day brunch featuring insalata mista with watermelon radish, baby tomato and cucumber; carving stations with ribeye and roast Scottish salmon; honey lavender cheesecake; and chocolate mousse.

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com

Big Bad Breakfast will offer mothers a free strawberry biscuit on Mother's Day. (Courtesy of Big Bad Breakfast)
Big Bad Breakfast will offer mothers a free strawberry biscuit on Mother's Day. (Courtesy of Big Bad Breakfast)

Big Bad Breakfast

On Mother’s Day, this Southern breakfast and lunch eatery will treat moms to a free strawberry biscuit with strawberry jam, strawberries and whipped cream piled on top.

7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 1952 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 770-520-8601, bigbadbreakfast.com/bbb-locations/buckhead-ga

Buena Vida Tapas Bar

Bring Mom to the Beltline for a brunch buffet featuring Spanish-inspired dishes, live music and a glass of bubbly.

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $45 per person, $20 for children. 385 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2312, opentable.com/r/buena-vida-tapas-bar-atlanta

Check out the Mother's Day brunch service at Carmel in Buckhead Village. (Courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group)
Check out the Mother's Day brunch service at Carmel in Buckhead Village. (Courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group)

Carmel

Head to this Buckhead Village eatery for a multicourse brunch featuring options like grilled oysters, caviar fries, lobster benedict, a lobster roll and steak and eggs.

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $75 per person. 3009 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/carmel-atlanta

Dancing Stars for Humanity

Check out this event on Mother’s Day that includes brunch, live dance performances and a competition to benefit several Atlanta charity organizations.

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 4355 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. dancingstars.com

Find fried chicken on the Farmhouse's Mother's Day menu. (Courtesy of Serenbe)
Find fried chicken on the Farmhouse's Mother's Day menu. (Courtesy of Serenbe)

The Farmhouse at Serenbe

Enjoy a four-course menu at this restaurant in Chattahoochee Hills, featuring dishes like buttermilk fried chicken and crab cakes.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. $85 per person. 10950 Hutcheson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. exploretock.com/the-farmhouse-at-serenbe

Celebrate Mother's Day at Four Seasons Atlanta's Brasserie Margot. (Courtesy of Kathryn McCrary)
Celebrate Mother's Day at Four Seasons Atlanta's Brasserie Margot. (Courtesy of Kathryn McCrary)

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

Brasserie Margot will hold a special brunch with live culinary station, prime beef Wellington, fennel and citrus-baked snapper, herb-roasted chicken, oysters and sushi.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $168 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. brasseriemargot.com/event/made-for-mom-brunch-and-afternoon-tea

Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch, flowers and mimosas at Kimpton Shane Hotel’s restaurant. Alongside a brunch menu and carving stations of honey-glazed ham and roast beef, there will be a build-your-own bouquet cart and a mimosa bar.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. 1340 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-446-3717, opentable.com/r/hartley-atlanta

Il Premio

Forth Hotel’s restaurant Il Premio will offer a martini flight alongside its Italian menu for Mother’s Day.

3-8 p.m. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. 470-470-8020, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/il-premio

Treat mom to a flower workshop at Kitty Dare. (Courtesy of Heidi Harris)
Treat mom to a flower workshop at Kitty Dare. (Courtesy of Heidi Harris)

Kitty Dare

Take Mom to a flower workshop at Kitty Dare, where attendees will be guided by flower expert Amber Schoepp as they build custom arrangements. Each ticket includes a glass of bubbly, a cocktail and light bites throughout the class.

2:30-4:30 p.m. $120 per person. 1029 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-1566, kittydare.com.

Lazy Betty

Experience a multicourse brunch featuring a French omelet amuse bouche, soft poached Bantam egg with snow crab, foie French toast with bacon marmalade and maple pecan gastrique and poached steelhead trout with smoked trout cream, roe and crème fraîche potato.

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $175 per person. 999 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-851-1199, opentable.com/r/lazy-betty-atlanta

Lingering Shade Social Club

Enjoy a floral making class on the Lingering Shade patio. Attendees will be guided through creating a bouquet to bring home with supplies provided by Moss & Clay. Tickets include the floral workshop and two cocktails.

4-6 p.m. $120 per person. 660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-6069, eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-spring-floral-workshop-tickets-1986803928032

McKendrick’s Steak House

Find a special Mother’s Day menu at this Dunwoody steakhouse featuring dishes like lobster bisque, deviled eggs with smoked salmon and caviar, braised boneless short rib, snow crab frittata and strawberry shortcake.

Noon-9 p.m. 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-512-8888, opentable.com/r/mckendricks-steakhouse-perimeter-center-atlanta

TBB 122

Treat Mom to a shopping experience alongside brunch. Local vendors will be set up along the front terrace, including sellers like Sweetish Sister offering imported Swedish candy and Posie Fields with DIY bouquets.

8 a.m.-3 p.m. 122 Marietta St., Alpharetta. 678-691-8364, tbb122.com

Park Tavern

Enjoy brunch on the patio of this Piedmont Park restaurant and a spread of brunch offerings like prime rib, maple-glazed ham, omelets, brioche French toast and chicken tenders.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. $20-$59 per person. 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta. bigtickets.com/e/parktavern/mothersday-2025-98125

Petite Violette's Mother's Day menu includes strawberries a la Romanoff. (Courtesy of Petite Violette)
Petite Violette's Mother's Day menu includes strawberries a la Romanoff. (Courtesy of Petite Violette)

Petite Violette

Head to this French restaurant for a four-course menu that includes soup, salad, an entree and dessert. Menu offerings include lobster bisque, arugula strawberry salad, boeuf bourguignon, veal piccata risotto, sea bass, strawberries a la Romanoff and chocolate banana bread pudding.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. $69.95-$89.95 per person. 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com/events

Serena Pastificio

Enjoy a special brunch buffet with carving stations, desserts and a mimosa special. Offerings include chicken and waffles and eggs Benedict with prosciutto.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. $70 per person, $25 for children. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/serena-pastificio-atlanta

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

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