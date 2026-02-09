Wellness Valentine’s Day gifts that feel thoughtful, cool and actually useful From beauty splurges to cozy upgrades, these picks go beyond cliches and last longer than one night out. Local artist Andrew Bloom works on a large piece in his second-floor Ponce City Market gallery on Monday, April 14, 2025. Bloom also offers hands-on art classes, which make a creative Valentine’s Day date idea. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Between reservations, cards and calendar chaos, Valentine’s Day can start to feel more stressful than romantic. But the best gifts aren’t about grand gestures. They’re rooted in intention, care and things people actually use. Whether you’re shopping for a partner, little ones, a best friend or a co-worker, these picks span wellness upgrades, cozy comforts, food-forward indulgences and design-forward keepsakes.

Beauty, wellness and self-care gifts Layermor: A modern skin scent with fresh white florals, warm amber and clean musk, designed to be layered and worn daily. Available as a body oil and parfum. Skin Pharm Clay Time Polishing Charcoal Mask: An exfoliating mask made with salicylic acid, kaolin clay and charcoal for smoother, clearer skin and a spa-level moment at home. MERIT Retrospect L'Extrait de Parfum: A modern fragrance with pear, jasmine, musk and vanilla that wears close, lasts more than 12 hours and feels quietly intimate.

Karité Shea Butter Body Cream: Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, this body cream is free of synthetic dyes, silicones and parabens.

Brooks Brothers: With in-store locations across Atlanta and online, this classy brand offers everyday essentials that feel quietly indulgent. Foot Locker: Step up your game with sneakers and apparel that are love-at-first-sight ready, featuring the latest releases from Nike, Adidas and New Balance. Everythang Dope: Bold, culturally rooted fashion and accessories at Ponce City Market, specializing in 1980s and 1990s streetwear. State Bags Bensen Toiletry Kit: A smartly designed toiletry bag that opens flat and includes a detachable pouch, making it ideal for frequent travelers. Gifts she’ll wear on repeat Lake Pajamas: Savannah-founded and famously soft, with classic stripes, dreamy knits and a local Atlanta storefront for last-minute gifting.

Rothy’s: A pointed-toe flat that hasn’t gone out of style. Easy to dress up for work or down for casual nights out. Two store locations in Atlanta. GORJANA Campbell Heart Ring: Find this bold, sculptural heart ring at its Ponce City Market store or online. Baggu: The it-bag for girls on the go. Lightweight, durable and available in dozens of colors and patterns. Cozy Earth Pajamas: Ultrasoft bamboo sleepwear in Valentine-ready colors and prints. Quince Henry Polarized Acetate Sunglasses: Wayfarer-inspired, polarized sunglasses with a designer look at a fraction of the price.

For kids, teens and the young at heart Brown Toy Box: An Atlanta-based, Black-owned STEAM brand creating educational toys, books and activity kits that celebrate diverse cultures. Super Smalls Heartfelt Sparkle Gemify Sunglasses + Case: Sparkly, playful sunglasses kids genuinely love decorating and wearing. Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel: A small pot of pure sparkle joy in various shimmering shades. Omy Kawaii Nail Stickers: More than 200 adorable nail stickers sized just right for little hands.

Weezie Towels: Atlanta-based, organic cotton towels that are plush, customizable and built to last. Page House Studio: An Atlanta design studio creating elevated pieces, from sculptural ornaments to statement candles. Framebridge Valentine’s Day Shop: Fast framing online or in-store, with tabletop frames and Heartstagram’s die-cut heart mat, gift-wrapped and ready in minutes. Arbequina Olive Tree: A living, design-worthy gift from Fast Growing Trees that doubles as decor and, with time, may even produce olives. Food, drink and bar-cart gifts UNA Vodka: A blush-toned, flower-infused premium vodka that doubles as a sculptural art object.

Platterful charcuterie kits: A beautifully curated spread shipped via two-day UPS. Each kit also donates meals to combat childhood hunger. Kasandrinos Gift Box: Early-harvest Greek olive oil and balsamic vinegar packed with wellness-forward polyphenols. El Guapo Bitters: Based in New Orleans and woman-owned, this award-winning bitters and mixers company features recipes, gift boxes and other favorites for no-, low- and full-proof cocktails. Mercato di Bellina Homemade Pizza Date Night for Two: Everything needed for an elevated at-home pizza night. Experiences and subscription gifts that last all year Oura Ring: A sleek wellness tracker that supports better sleep, recovery and daily balance.