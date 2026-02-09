Valentine’s Day gifts that feel thoughtful, cool and actually useful

Wellness From beauty splurges to cozy upgrades, these picks go beyond cliches and last longer than one night out.
Local artist Andrew Bloom works on a large piece in his second-floor Ponce City Market gallery on Monday, April 14, 2025. Bloom also offers hands-on art classes, which make a creative Valentine’s Day date idea. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Between reservations, cards and calendar chaos, Valentine’s Day can start to feel more stressful than romantic. But the best gifts aren’t about grand gestures. They’re rooted in intention, care and things people actually use.
Whether you’re shopping for a partner, little ones, a best friend or a co-worker, these picks span wellness upgrades, cozy comforts, food-forward indulgences and design-forward keepsakes.
Here’s a Valentine’s Day gift guide that delivers well beyond Feb. 14.
Beauty, wellness and self-care gifts Layermor : A modern skin scent with fresh white florals, warm amber and clean musk, designed to be layered and worn daily. Available as a body oil and parfum. Skin Pharm Clay Time Polishing Charcoal Mask : An exfoliating mask made with salicylic acid, kaolin clay and charcoal for smoother, clearer skin and a spa-level moment at home. MERIT Retrospect L’Extrait de Parfum : A modern fragrance with pear, jasmine, musk and vanilla that wears close, lasts more than 12 hours and feels quietly intimate. Karité Shea Butter Body Cream : Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, this body cream is free of synthetic dyes, silicones and parabens. OSEA Salts of the Earth Body Scrub : This cult-favorite exfoliator turns everyday showers into a full reset. Flamingo Estate Night Blooming Jasmine & Damask Rose Body Wash : An indulgent, deeply aromatic body wash made with Damask rose oil and botanical ingredients. Order online or pick up at Bella Cocina in Buckhead Village. Outdoor, travel and adventure-ready gifts NEMO’s Victory Patio Blanket : An outdoor-ready blanket designed for picnics, stargazing and cozy evenings. Machine washable is a huge plus. HEST Camp Pillow : A compressible travel pillow that feels like bringing home with you, whether you’re camping, road-tripping or staying in an Airbnb. Mammut : Performance outerwear, climbing equipment and accessories that make active Valentine’s gifts feel elevated. YETI : Daytrip Snack Boxes and the LoadOut GoBox are durable, practical upgrades for lunches, beach days, poolside drinks and gear storage. Gifts he’ll actually use Moloā Slipper by OluKai : Crocs aren’t for everyone. These premium leather slippers offer shoe-to-mule versatility, grippy traction and all-day comfort. Bonobos Washable Merino Crew Neck Sweater : Lightweight merino wool that looks polished but can go straight in the wash. Houseplant’s Seth Rogen Ashtray Set : A modern, playful home accessory that’s both functional and a conversation starter. Brooks Brothers : With in-store locations across Atlanta and online, this classy brand offers everyday essentials that feel quietly indulgent. Foot Locker : Step up your game with sneakers and apparel that are love-at-first-sight ready, featuring the latest releases from Nike, Adidas and New Balance. Everythang Dope : Bold, culturally rooted fashion and accessories at Ponce City Market, specializing in 1980s and 1990s streetwear. State Bags Bensen Toiletry Kit : A smartly designed toiletry bag that opens flat and includes a detachable pouch, making it ideal for frequent travelers. Gifts she’ll wear on repeat Lake Pajamas : Savannah-founded and famously soft, with classic stripes, dreamy knits and a local Atlanta storefront for last-minute gifting. Rothy’s : A pointed-toe flat that hasn’t gone out of style. Easy to dress up for work or down for casual nights out. Two store locations in Atlanta. GORJANA Campbell Heart Ring : Find this bold, sculptural heart ring at its Ponce City Market store or online. Baggu : The it-bag for girls on the go. Lightweight, durable and available in dozens of colors and patterns. Cozy Earth Pajamas : Ultrasoft bamboo sleepwear in Valentine-ready colors and prints. Quince Henry Polarized Acetate Sunglasses : Wayfarer-inspired, polarized sunglasses with a designer look at a fraction of the price. For kids, teens and the young at heart Brown Toy Box : An Atlanta-based, Black-owned STEAM brand creating educational toys, books and activity kits that celebrate diverse cultures. Super Smalls Heartfelt Sparkle Gemify Sunglasses + Case : Sparkly, playful sunglasses kids genuinely love decorating and wearing. Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel : A small pot of pure sparkle joy in various shimmering shades. Omy Kawaii Nail Stickers : More than 200 adorable nail stickers sized just right for little hands. Mudpuppy Love in the Wild Family Puzzle (500 pieces) : A cozy, screen-free activity featuring sweet animal pairs. Sugoi Mart Japan Kit Kat Variety Pack : Twenty globally inspired Kit Kat flavors that are colorful, surprising and fun to share. Arctic Fox Vegan Hair Color and Masks : Playful DIY beauty gifts perfect for teens and Gen Z. Galentine’s, friendship and ‘just because’ gifts Sunday Club : Interactive game books filled with crosswords, Sudoku and more, available as subscriptions or single issues. Reduce 360° Salt & Sip Lid (Saltini) : You’ve seen reusable drinkware, but not like this. This drinkware is designed to keep margaritas cold and perfectly mixed. Galison craft kits and sticker book : Punch needle kits, paint-by-number sets and a 100-page hardcover sticker book designed for slow, intentional living. Costa Farm’s Heart Hoya : A single heart-shaped leaf plant that’s sweet, quirky and low pressure for both new and experienced plant parents. Home, design and decor gifts Klydoclock : A fine-crafted sculptural clock that blends modern art with everyday function. Loftie Alarm Clock and Sunrise Lamp : Designed to keep phones out of the bedroom while improving sleep quality. Weezie Towels : Atlanta-based, organic cotton towels that are plush, customizable and built to last. Page House Studio : An Atlanta design studio creating elevated pieces, from sculptural ornaments to statement candles. Framebridge Valentine’s Day Shop : Fast framing online or in-store, with tabletop frames and Heartstagram’s die-cut heart mat, gift-wrapped and ready in minutes. Arbequina Olive Tree : A living, design-worthy gift from Fast Growing Trees that doubles as decor and, with time, may even produce olives. Food, drink and bar-cart gifts UNA Vodka : A blush-toned, flower-infused premium vodka that doubles as a sculptural art object. Platterful charcuterie kits : A beautifully curated spread shipped via two-day UPS. Each kit also donates meals to combat childhood hunger. Kasandrinos Gift Box : Early-harvest Greek olive oil and balsamic vinegar packed with wellness-forward polyphenols. El Guapo Bitters : Based in New Orleans and woman-owned, this award-winning bitters and mixers company features recipes, gift boxes and other favorites for no-, low- and full-proof cocktails. Mercato di Bellina Homemade Pizza Date Night for Two : Everything needed for an elevated at-home pizza night. Experiences and subscription gifts that last all year Oura Ring : A sleek wellness tracker that supports better sleep, recovery and daily balance. FACED the Facial Studio : A glow-boosting experience gift with real results in a luxurious yet approachable setting. Blooms Art Classes : A creative, hands-on experience that doubles as a Valentine’s date idea. KEXP music subscription : A meaningful gift for music lovers that supports independent public radio.
Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.
