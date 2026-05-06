Food & Dining 8 Atlanta pop-ups you can’t miss this week From smash burgers to conchas to Cambodian street food in Woodstock, here’s Punk Foodie’s must-do list. One recommendation from Joupe Jeht’s pop-up is the handmade spring rolls filled with vegetables, glass noodles and chicken. (Courtesy of Jude Downs)

By Sam Flemming 24 minutes ago Share

Each week, Punk Foodie highlights Atlanta pop-ups worth catching, helping readers find the city’s most interesting chef-driven dining concepts, food trucks, supper clubs and limited-time food events. The independent chef scene often reveals how immigrant traditions, first-generation entrepreneurship and local ingredients are merging into a new Southern food identity. Atlanta offers a unique laboratory where chefs test ideas to determine if temporary kitchens can transform into revolutionary restaurants.

Elva’s Mexican red cheese enchiladas. (Courtesy of Olivia Bowdoin) El Paso and Juarez Mexican from Elva’s Mexican Cuisine Who: Elva’s Mexican Cuisine (@elvasmexican) from Andres Carrillo When/Where: 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 8. La Bodega (@labodega.atl). 1975 Sylvan Road SW, Atlanta. Why go: Carrillo defines his food as a populist melting pot that captures the centuries-old blend of the El Paso and Juarez borderlands. This specific culinary style, originating from the Mexican state of Chihuahua, is rooted in the historic birthplace of cowboy culture and a region he said “kind of becomes a melting pot where you have a lot of Vietnamese and Chinese immigrants all in a city that is culturally dominated by Mexicans.” Every dish is a direct tribute to Carrillo’s grandmother and honors her legacy through traditional, labor-intensive methods and made from scratch ingredients.

What to get: The El Paso and Juarez classic red cheese enchiladas plate, made with corn tortillas smothered in chile Colorado with Muenster cheese and onion, rice and beans or the brisket pa’chucho taco made with slow-roasted brisket on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion and salsa ranchera. Other dishes include a roast chicken taco made with a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion and chile Colorado and a vegan taco made with pinto beans on a corn tortilla with salsa verde, pickled onions and cabbage.

Elva’s will be at La Bodega most Fridays through September. Check @elvasmexican for details. Dr. Smash Burgers’ classic double smashburger. (Courtesy of Dr. Smash Burgers) Crispy Angus smash burgers from Dr. Smash Burgers Who: Dr. Smash Burgers (@dr.smash_burgers) from Jeff Cruz When/Where: 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 8. Slow Pour Brewing (@slowpourbrewing). 407 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. Why go: Dr. Smash Burgers began in 2024 after Cruz’s wife’s craving for a great smash burger turned into a multistate research trip, tasting burgers everywhere from Georgia to Boston. After months of refinement, Cruz’s fresh house-ground Angus-blend burgers have flipped from his driveway grill to sold-out pop-ups.

What to get: The OG smashburger, featuring freshly ground beef patties topped with American cheese, sauteed onions and BBL sauce on a potato bun. The lineup also features Cruz’s classic smashburger with just American cheese. To finish, add house-made tres leches or flan. You will also find Dr. Smash Burger at Outrun Brewing on May 11, 13 and 15 for Atlanta Burger Week. Cambodian homestyle cooking from Joupe Jeht Who: Joupe Jeht (@joupejeht) from Jude Downs and Sreyya Hammond When/Where: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Woodstock Farmers Market. (@downtownwoodstock) 665 Elm Drive, Woodstock. Why go: Hammond and Downs bring Cambodian homestyle and street food to Atlanta with their pop-up Joupe Jeht. Hammond started cooking at age 11 for factory workers in Phnom Penh before moving to Atlanta, where she worked as a chef for a Cambodian temple, a dim sum chef at P.F. Chang’s and a kitchen lead at Marlow’s Tavern.

What to get: The handmade spring rolls filled with vegetables, glass noodles and chicken; nom pao (sweet steamed buns filled with pork or chicken teriyaki); chicken curry featuring chicken and vegetables in a slightly spicy, creamy coconut curry sauce served over jasmine rice; or the pork stew with tender pork and a hard-boiled egg in a sweet and savory sauce. In addition to their farmers market location, Joupe Jeht will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant May 30 in Kennesaw. Saffron Wok’s pho-risian chicken skewers. (Courtesy of Saffron Wok) Iranian-Vietnamese fusion kebabs from Saffron Wok Who: SaffronWok (@saffronwok2023) from Kiavosh Peynabard When/Where: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Smorgasburg Atlanta (@smorgasburgatlanta). 140 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta.

Why go: Founded by husband-and-wife team Peynabard from Iran and Phuong Nguyen from Vietnam, Saffron Wok brings a cross-cultural marriage of Persian and Vietnamese flavors, infusing traditional Iranian kebabs with the vibrant aromatics of Vietnamese cuisine. What to get: One (or all) of the skewers: The pho-risian chicken skewer omits the traditional Persian yogurt marinade and replaces lemon juice with lemongrass. Also: shish beef kebab, Saigon koobideh, satay pork kebab, Saigon flame squid kebab. You will find Saffron Wok at Foodees Fest in Lawrenceville on May 15-17. Mighty Hans’ scallion pancake roll. (Courtesy of Cherng-Mao Sun) Taiwanese American in Avondale Estates from Mighty Hans Who: Mighty Hans (@itsmightyhans) from Fu-Mao Sun.

When/Where: 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, Leftie Lee’s (@leftielees). 6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Opo Coffee (@opocoffee). 314 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. Why go: Mighty Hans’ Fu-Mao Sun serves up his interpretation of Taiwanese fare, a cuisine that is rare outside massive immigrant hubs like Flushing or the San Gabriel Valley. After realizing his corporate finance career wasn’t for him, Sun went to culinary school so he could properly bring his mother’s homestyle cooking and the flavors of Taipei’s night markets to Atlanta. What to get: The classic scallion pancake roll with braised beef shank and cucumber or big fried chicken made with a 12-hour, five-spice marinade. The menu also features lu rou fan, which is pork belly over rice with pickled cabbage, tea egg and snow pea salad, as well as the Mighty Hans shrimpwich with American cheese and furu tartar.

At Heart Panaderia’s tricolor concha. (Courtesy of Teresa Finney) Conchas from At Heart Panaderia Who: At Heart Panaderia (@atheartpanaderia) from Teresa Finney When/Where: 9 a.m.-noon, Sunday, May 10. Reynoldstown Farmers Market (@reynoldstownfm). 100 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. Why go: Independent baker and former Communidad pastry chef Finney creates contemporary Mexican pan dulce that represents her Mexi-Cali heritage and incorporates local, regional and seasonal ingredients. What to get: Conchas, made with Carolina ground flour, Atlanta’s Banner butter, matcha, golden milk spice and strawberry powder, with a choice of salted chocolate espresso, matcha lemon and hibiscus.

Also on the menu are chocolate orange cinnamon rolls, hibiscus curd poppy seed crumble brioche buns, cream cheese and goat cheese poblano brioche buns, masa brown butter hibiscus sugar cookies and linzer cookies with Georgia strawberry jam. Beksa Lala and Soupbelly’s turnip cake and marinated chili crisp pickled herring. (Courtesy of Candy Hom) Polish-Chinese bites from Beksa Lala and Soupbelly Who: Beksa Lala (@beksa_atl) from Basia Piechoczek and Soupbelly (@soupbelly_atl) from Candy Hom When/Where: 5-9 p.m. Monday, May 11. Breaker Breaker (@breakerbreaker_atl). 921 Wylie St. SE, Reynoldstown. Why go: As part of her ongoing residency at Breaker Breaker, Piechoczek continues her collaboration series with dumpling superstar Hom. Hom’s repertoire is defined by the blend of Cantonese and American dishes she grew up with, while Piechoczek is known for “Polish-ish” comfort food that elevates traditional ingredients. The menu will include some of each chef’s traditional items as well as collaboration dishes. The event leans into a dim-sum concept, allowing guests to explore both chefs’ food through a shared love of small bites.

What to get: the two featured dishes of the collaboration: a Chinese turnip cake with marinated chile crisp pickled herring, and a smoked deviled egg with red braised pork belly. You’ll be able to complement the collaboration items with dumplings, pierogies and other small bites. Le Jardin Supper Club’s flyer. (Courtesy of restauWant) Elevated West African fusion from Le Jardin Supper Club Who: Le Jardin Supper Club — A Night in Lagos from Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails (@verdureatlanta) executive chef Jean-Louis Sangare. When/Where: Seatings at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14. Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails. 560 Dutch Valley Road NE, Morningside.