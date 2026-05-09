Food & Dining Truist Park goes bananas — plus more Atlanta dining news A special bananas-themed menu comes to the ballpark, another metro-Atlanta Starbucks unionizes, a Cambodian pop-up announces a brick-and-mortar restaurant and more of this week’s happenings from the Atlanta restaurant scene. The Cuban-themed Havana Banana Hot Dog: A black angus beef hot dog wrapped in crispy bacon, topped with roasted banana peppers, Oaxaca cheese and fresh banana pepper pico de gallo, drizzled with banana pepper aioli on a soft bun. (Courtesy of Delaware North)

By Henri Hollis 34 minutes ago Share

The Banana Royale: A Banana Ball take on Dubai chocolate. A frozen banana dipped in rich pistachio cream, coated with a chocolate shell and finished with crunchy pistachio pieces. (Courtesy of Delaware North) Banana-themed menu at Truist Park The Savannah Bananas are bringing more than their fun-loving version of baseball to Truist Park this weekend.

While the Atlanta Braves are on the West Coast for a titanic clash with the Los Angeles Dodgers, their home stadium will serve up banana-themed food and drink to go along with the on-field dance moves of the Savannah Bananas, in town for a three-night stand. Here’s the full list of banana specials from the Braves’ hospitality partner, Delaware North: Havana Banana Hot Dog (served in Savannah Bananas vessel): A black angus beef hot dog wrapped in crispy bacon, topped with roasted banana peppers, Oaxaca cheese and banana pepper pico de gallo, drizzled with banana pepper aioli on a soft bun. Available at Section 141.

(served in Savannah Bananas vessel): A black angus beef hot dog wrapped in crispy bacon, topped with roasted banana peppers, Oaxaca cheese and banana pepper pico de gallo, drizzled with banana pepper aioli on a soft bun. Available at Section 141. Split’s Nacho Supreme (shareable, served in Savannah Bananas vessel): Tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, banana peppers, nacho cheese, salsa and a dollop of sour cream. Available at Sections 116 and 135.

(shareable, served in Savannah Bananas vessel): Tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, banana peppers, nacho cheese, salsa and a dollop of sour cream. Available at Sections 116 and 135. Banana Royale (served in Savannah Bananas vessel): A Banana Ball take on Dubai chocolate. A frozen banana dipped in pistachio cream, coated with a chocolate shell and finished with crunchy pistachio pieces. Available at Sections 113 and 332.

(served in Savannah Bananas vessel): A Banana Ball take on Dubai chocolate. A frozen banana dipped in pistachio cream, coated with a chocolate shell and finished with crunchy pistachio pieces. Available at Sections 113 and 332. Banana Daiquiri (served in a souvenir mason jar): A banana-flavored frozen slushy blended with lime juice and alcohol. Available at bars in Section 108 and 144.

(served in a souvenir mason jar): A banana-flavored frozen slushy blended with lime juice and alcohol. Available at bars in Section 108 and 144. Banana Old Fashioned: Bourbon, Reàl banana puree and bitters, garnished with a dehydrated banana. Available at all concession bars.

Bourbon, Reàl banana puree and bitters, garnished with a dehydrated banana. Available at all concession bars. Souvenir Ice Cream Cup: Hand-scooped ice cream served in a fun Savannah Bananas cup. Available at Sections 138, 148, 153 and 320. The Savannah Bananas will play the Party Animals in a three-game series at Truist Park from May 8-10.

Starbucks workers during a practice picket in November 2025. (Courtesy of Starbucks Workers United)

Suwanee Starbucks unionizes Workers at a Starbucks location in Suwanee voted to unionize this week, according to a news release from Starbucks Workers United. The Starbucks at 1041 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. is the 13th location in Georgia to unionize, organizers said. “We voted to unionize because we deserve to get back as much as we are giving to the company,” Robert Devonte Wilson, a barista of two years, said in a press statement. “That includes a living wage and a workplace that is properly staffed so we can support our coworkers and create a sustainable environment.” Starbucks workers are demanding better hours, improved staffing, higher pay and the resolution of certain labor practices, the news release said. A map of all unionized Starbucks locations is available on the Starbucks Workers United website.

1041 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Suwanee. 770-904-2558, starbucks.com Author and former football player Malcolm Mitchell signs a copy of his book "Hey Georgia" following a Georgia Reads literacy rally at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Creature Comforts partnership wins literacy award A community initiative started by Athens-based brewery Creature Comforts has won a $20,000 award from the Georgia Council on Literacy, the brewery announced this week. The Storytellers literacy initiative is a partnership between the Creature Comforts Get Comfortable corporate philanthropy program, Athens-based agency Books For Keeps and the Clarke County School District (CCSD). Storytellers allows Books for Keeps to recruit and train local volunteers to be paired with CCSD students in first or second grade. The volunteers serve as reading mentors to the students for the entire school year. The Storytellers program was selected for the 2026 Georgia Reads Community Award, which is backed by the Governor’s Office for Student Achievement. Malcom Mitchell, the former University of Georgia star wide receiver who is a published author in his own right, will present the $20,000 check to Storytellers on May 13.

“Watching the Athens business community rally around the importance of early literacy, generally, and the Storytellers program, specifically, is exciting,” Adam Beauchamp, co-founder and CEO of Creature Comforts, said in a press statement. “This state recognition is evidence that it’s making meaningful progress. Our hope is that both the efficacy and innovation of this cross-sector approach could serve as a model for other communities to replicate.” Amore e Amore's $50 prix-fixe menu will include Italian classics like pasta, chicken pargmigiana and homemade desserts. (Courtesy of Amore e Amore) Local dinner deals Two long-running local restaurants introduced menu deals this week. Kyma, the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group’s Greek seafood restaurant, has begun offering $12 Sundays - a curated menu of appetizers, cocktails and glasses of wine available for $12 each, only on Sundays. The deal gives diners a way to experience the elegant, venerable restaurant at a lower price point. In Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, Italian favorite Amore e Amore is offering a $50 prix-fixe menu from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The multi-course offering will include straightforward classics like pasta, chicken parmigiana and house-made desserts. A kids meal is also available for $20.

Kyma. 3085 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-262-0702, kymaatlanta.com Amore e Amore. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com Joupe Jeht’s fresh spring rolls. (Courtesy of Jude Downs) Restaurant openings and announcements Joupe Jeht, a brick-and-mortar Cambodia restaurant based on a pop-up of the same name, will open in Kennesaw on May 30, restaurant representatives told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 3055 N. Main St. Kennesaw. 404-862-8686, joupejeht.com

Giulia, an Italian bakery chain, will open its fourth metro-area location at the Alpharetta City Center development, representatives for the property announced. The bakery plans to open this summer, though a specific date has not been set. giuliabakery.com Ladybird Westside plans to open before the June 14 kickoff of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a report from Urbanize Atlanta. The Stella at Star Metals building’s rooftop bar, Rabbit Ears, is awaiting permit approval and also plans to open soon. Ruri, a third restaurant from John and Grace Lee, the couple behind Fudo sushi and Mirae (an AJC Critic’s Pick), will open at Halcyon in Alpharetta, representatives for the development announced. The name Ruri means “lapis lazuli” in Japanese, and the restaurant’s style will land closer to Fudo’s sushi-centric cuisine than Mirae’s Asian fusion. The restaurant is targeting an opening date in late 2026. Here’s a selection of dishes at Vietvana Pho Noodle House, where the full menu still is available. (Henri Hollis/AJC)