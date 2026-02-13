Aging in Atlanta Still in love: Lessons from 65 years of marriage A Georgia couple shares the values that have kept their love strong for over six decades. Now in their 80s, Betty and Glenn Madison recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. They’re sharing lessons that have kept their love strong. The couple, shown here in their McDonough home on Feb. 12, 2026, met in 1957. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

By Yolanda Harris – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 43 minutes ago link copied

Glenn and Betty Madison met in April 1957 — she was 15 years old, he was 18 — and the connection was instant. Just three days later, they began dating. From that day on, the lovebirds have been inseparable. Now in their 80s, the McDonough couple recently celebrated 65 years of marriage and reflect on the values that keep their love strong.

It all started with a simple invitation. Glenn and his friends were asked to meet some girls, and the teens didn’t hesitate. Adventurous and hopeful, they drove 40 miles from South Bend, Indiana, to Benton Harbor, Michigan — a trip that would change Glenn’s life forever. The moment he laid eyes on Betty, Glenn was smitten. “She looked like an angel from Heaven, and I liked what I saw!” Views of a photograph of Betty and Glenn Madison from the early 1980s shown on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. The couple met in 1957 and have been married for 65 years. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Noting Glenn’s distinct walk, Betty described him as “hip” and quietly admitted, “I liked him right away.”

Glenn added, “I had swagger.”

RELATED Atlanta music couple stays in tune by making art happen A high school sophomore and the daughter of a strict deacon, Betty wasn’t officially allowed to date. But Glenn was persistent. A handsome vocalist and percussionist, he often visited the church Betty’s family attended, hoping to impress her father, Mr. Yarbrough. Though discreet, their budding romance was no secret to her parents or the pastor. “I kept making that 40-mile trip to Michigan so regularly, it was almost like I lived there,” Glenn said. Distance widens yet love grows Three months into the relationship, Glenn enlisted in the military and was stationed at Naval Station Mayport in Florida. Betty remained in Michigan. Despite tours of duty to faraway places such as Italy, Greece and France, their love blossomed over handwritten letters. “They used to call me the mailman because I got so many letters,” Glenn shared. Betty Madison shares photos of herself and her husband Glenn from their 50th wedding anniversary ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. The couple met in 1957 and have been married for 65 years. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

After four years of courtship, Glenn asked Mr. Yarbrough for Betty’s hand in marriage. Initially reluctant, her father gave his blessing — with one condition: if Glenn ever changed his mind about being with Betty, he was to bring her home. The thought never entered Glenn’s mind. On Jan. 4, 1961, the Madisons became husband and wife, beginning the life they had long envisioned. In time, Glenn earned his father-in-law’s respect and the love between both families grew strong. Mr. Yarbrough would later tell Glenn, “I really like you and I like the way you treat my daughter.” To this day, he still treats Betty like a queen. Building a life The Madisons lived in several places before settling in Inglewood, California, where they spent 39 years building their life together. The foundation of their marriage was shaped by their faith, mutual respect, and unconditional love.

Betty became a stay-at-home mother to their five children. Glenn worked full-time as a carpenter while also pursuing music. He sang professionally on weekends with groups including the Platters, Delcos and Penguins, played percussion for more than 20 recording artists and once performed at Madison Square Garden. Glenn Madison's career often kept him on the road. He worked full-time as a carpenter and sang professionally with groups including the Platters, Delcos and Penguins. (Courtesy of the Madison Family) Though many weekends were spent apart, they relied on faith and trust to sustain them. Moving to the South A love of classic cars helped steer them to Georgia. Glenn found a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado online and traveled south with cash in hand. Although he had agreed on a price, the owner sold the car to someone else. At the time, the couple was visiting friends in Fayetteville and fell in love with the area. Retired, they hired a real estate agent. In 2004, they purchased a lakeside home with a pontoon in McDonough.

(Left to right) Betty and Glenn Madison pose for a portrait at their home in MCDonough on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. The couple met in 1957 and have been married for 65 years. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Reflecting on the missed car deal, Glenn said, “I’m a firm believer that if something’s not for you, there’s a Plan B. Instead of buying a car, we bought a home that we love.” They quickly became part of the community. Glenn started a quintet and they joined Tabernacle of Praise Church International. Creating lasting love Like any couple, the Madisons have faced challenges. But they credit their endurance to faith and commitment. “We are not perfect, we make mistakes,” said Betty. “But God makes the difference. It is how we have stayed married for 65 years.”