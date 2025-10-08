Hook Line & Schooner’s chowder recipe brings ocean flavors home

Chef Esteban Garcia gets credit for creating the restaurant’s Manhattan Seafood Chowder with its savory tomato base. “Our customers rave about the medley of flavors, but what truly sets it apart is that we prepare the base and then cook the seafood fresh for each individual order. We think it makes for a unique and satisfying dining experience every time,” wrote general manager Phillip Morgan.

You can prepare the chowder base ahead of time through step 6, cool it to room temperature, then refrigerate in a covered container for up to two days. When ready to serve, warm the base while preparing the seafood as directed in the remainder of the recipe.

Chef Esteban Garcia gets credit for creating the restaurant’s Manhattan Seafood Chowder with its savory tomato base. “Our customers rave about the medley of flavors, but what truly sets it apart is that we prepare the base and then cook the seafood fresh for each individual order. We think it makes for a unique and satisfying dining experience every time,” wrote general manager Phillip Morgan.