Hook Line & Schooner’s chowder recipe brings ocean flavors home
Make this Smyrna restaurant’s tomato-based dish at home for a savory supper.
Hook Line & Schooner's Manhattan Seafood Chowder “makes for a unique and satisfying dining experience every time,” says general manager Phillip Morgan. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago
There’s no ocean near Smyrna but we get our seafood fix at Hook Line & Schooner. Their Manhattan Seafood Chowder is absolutely the best in Georgia. How do they make it?
— Erin Parker, Smyrna
Chef Esteban Garcia gets credit for creating the restaurant’s Manhattan Seafood Chowder with its savory tomato base. “Our customers rave about the medley of flavors, but what truly sets it apart is that we prepare the base and then cook the seafood fresh for each individual order. We think it makes for a unique and satisfying dining experience every time,” wrote general manager Phillip Morgan.
You can prepare the chowder base ahead of time through step 6, cool it to room temperature, then refrigerate in a covered container for up to two days. When ready to serve, warm the base while preparing the seafood as directed in the remainder of the recipe.
Make chowder base: Cook bacon in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until bacon is cooked through but not crisp, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes.
Add onion, lower heat to medium and cook, stirring frequently, 4 minutes. Add garlic to Dutch oven and cook, stirring constantly, until garlic is fragrant and onion is translucent, about 1 minute more.
Add fennel, celery and carrots and cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables have softened, about 5 minutes.
Stir in tomatoes, tomato paste and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring frequently, 5 minutes.
Add wine and raise heat to high. Bring to a boil, then add potatoes, clam juice, salt and pepper. When mixture returns to a boil, turn heat to low and cook until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Turn off burner; cover Dutch oven with lid to keep contents warm.
When potatoes are tender, cook seafood: Heat oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add tilapia skin-side down and cook about 3 minutes per side, or until fish is opaque throughout. Transfer tilapia to plate. Do not clean skillet.
Add shrimp and mussels to skillet and cook, turning shrimp once and giving mussels an occasional shake, about 3 minutes. Shrimp is done when it is pink throughout. Mussels are done when shells open. (Discard any that don’t open.)
While shrimp and mussels are cooking, divide chowder base between four soup bowls and top with tilapia. When shrimp and mussels are done, add to bowls and serve immediately with grilled bread.
Serves 4.
Per serving, without bread: 678 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 55 grams protein, 53 grams carbohydrates, 20 grams total sugars, 9 grams fiber, 26 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 213 milligrams cholesterol, 2,553 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of … Hook Line & Schooner Coastal Tavern, 4600 West Village Way, Smyrna. 770-333-3338, hooklineschooner.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.