Is there anything more worthy of celebration than affection? Whether you toast a first date, a best friend or a longstanding partnership, raise these 11 enchanting cocktails in a salute to love.
11 Valentine’s Day cocktails to set your heart aflutter
Como La Flor at El Ponce
Creamy and sharp, El Ponce’s Como La Flor balances Conniption gin, sweet St. Germain elderflower liqueur and tart essence of hibiscus flower with a splash of citrus. Pair this rich, foamy cocktail with special Valentine’s Day heart-shaped churros.
939 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-6040, elponce.com
Still Got the Blues for You at AltaToro
As you think about the one who got away, sip on AltaToro’s Still Got the Blues for You. It’s a tropical blend of BarSol Pisco, Mathilde peach liqueur, blue curacao, lime juice and peach syrup. You can order it in Cupid’s Cove, the restaurant’s immersive Valentine’s Day pop-up experience, until March 1.
33 Peachtree Pl. NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com
The Compliment at Nakato
Using the citrus-forward profile of Suntory Toki Japanese whisky, the Compliment at Nakato is a bittersweet fruity sour that delightfully cuts through the richness of hibachi-grilled foods. Its jammy floral sweetness gets a tropical lift from pineapple and lemon juices. Aperol’s gentian root offers a balancing bitterness.
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatorestaurant.com
Pistachio Kiss at Rumi’s Kitchen
Like a Dubai chocolate dessert in a glass, Pistachio Kiss is a Valentine’s Day treat from Rumi’s Kitchen. A rich, sippable mix of gin, pistachio cream, cocoa, lime, date and rose notes is served in a coupe, garnished with Farsi conversation hearts.
Available at all Rumi’s locations. rumiskitchen.com
Love Potion at the Office Bar
Inherently romantic, muddled fresh strawberries infuse vodka with a vibrant ruby-pink hue and natural berry flavor. Lime juice lends a clean, refreshing snap to the fruity mix, which is strained into a coupe and garnished with a naturally heart-shaped strawberry.
1105 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 470-283-2912, theofficebaratl.com
Lady Godiva at Siena
Inspired by the bold spirit of Lady Godiva, the eponymous cocktail at Alpharetta’s Siena is a French martini kicked with fresh ginger. Shaken until frothy, Haku vodka, crème de cassis, pineapple, lime juice and ginger combine for a fruit-forward tang with deep berry flavor.
124 Devore Road, Alpharetta. 404-488-3399, sienaatl.com
Left on Red at 5Church Midtown
With a sweet, earthy base of fig-infused gin, Left on Red gets depth from Pinot Noir and spice from black peppercorn. Lemon juice balances the sweet fig, while pomegranate-chamomile tea adds a fruity acidity. It is one of a full menu of Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails, which are unique to each location.
1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-400-3669, midtown.5church-atlanta.com
L-Train at Kindred
Take the L-Train to love at Kindred. The combination of smoky mezcal and fruity Colorful shochu (made from sweet potato) is boosted with lemongrass, lime leaf and lime juice. Taro root brings a sweet, nutty flavor, and pandan adds grassy, floral notes to this balanced sipper.
2751 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-975-3542, kindreddecatur.com
Enamorada at CT Cantina and Taqueria
Served in a heart-shaped glass, Enamorada, meaning “in love,” at CT Cantina features strawberry-infused tequila cream, LALO blanco tequila, coconut puree and strawberry puree. It’s much like a strawberries and cream dessert, playful and indulgent with an agave kick.
CT Cantina has three locations in Alpharetta, Buckhead and Cumming. cttacos.com
Pomegranate Berry Spritzer at Wylie and Rum
This tropical spritzer combines Tito’s vodka with a dash of pineapple juice, a house-made syrup of fresh raspberries, and PAMA pomegranate liqueur. Shaken then poured over ice, it gets a lightly romantic Champagne topper for effervescence.
45 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-941-7877, wylieandrum.com
Friend Zone at Lucky Star
Even if you’re “just friends,” cocktail lovers will adore this Negroni sour built with lots of technique. It features cacao butter-washed gin with a rich mouthfeel. Campari and sweet vermouth bring the classic Negroni profile, while lemon juice and egg white transform the drink into a smooth, foamy sour. It’s garnished with Peychaud’s bitters and white chocolate.
1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, luckystaratl.com