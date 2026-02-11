Food & Dining 11 Valentine’s Day cocktails to set your heart aflutter These special drinks enhance the romance of Valentine’s Day. Pistachio Kiss from Rumi's Kitchen is garnished with conversation hearts written in Farsi. (Courtesy of Rumi's Kitchen)

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC

Is there anything more worthy of celebration than affection? Whether you toast a first date, a best friend or a longstanding partnership, raise these 11 enchanting cocktails in a salute to love. Como La Flor at El Ponce is the perfect balance of floral and tart flavors. (Courtesy of Drew Perlmutter)

Como La Flor at El Ponce Creamy and sharp, El Ponce’s Como La Flor balances Conniption gin, sweet St. Germain elderflower liqueur and tart essence of hibiscus flower with a splash of citrus. Pair this rich, foamy cocktail with special Valentine’s Day heart-shaped churros. 939 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-6040, elponce.com Aqua-hued and tropical-tasting, Still Got the Blues for You is one of many Valentine's Day-themed cocktails offered at AltaToro's pop-up called Cupid's Cove. (Courtesy of AltaToro)

Still Got the Blues for You at AltaToro

As you think about the one who got away, sip on AltaToro’s Still Got the Blues for You. It’s a tropical blend of BarSol Pisco, Mathilde peach liqueur, blue curacao, lime juice and peach syrup. You can order it in Cupid’s Cove, the restaurant’s immersive Valentine’s Day pop-up experience, until March 1. 33 Peachtree Pl. NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com Nakato's the Compliment cocktail is both fruity and bittersweet with a base of Japanese whisky. (Courtesy of Nakato) The Compliment at Nakato Using the citrus-forward profile of Suntory Toki Japanese whisky, the Compliment at Nakato is a bittersweet fruity sour that delightfully cuts through the richness of hibachi-grilled foods. Its jammy floral sweetness gets a tropical lift from pineapple and lemon juices. Aperol’s gentian root offers a balancing bitterness.

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatorestaurant.com Pistachio Kiss from Rumi's Kitchen is garnished with conversation hearts written in Farsi. (Courtesy of Rumi's Kitchen) Pistachio Kiss at Rumi’s Kitchen Like a Dubai chocolate dessert in a glass, Pistachio Kiss is a Valentine’s Day treat from Rumi’s Kitchen. A rich, sippable mix of gin, pistachio cream, cocoa, lime, date and rose notes is served in a coupe, garnished with Farsi conversation hearts. Available at all Rumi’s locations. rumiskitchen.com

Lady Godiva at Siena Inspired by the bold spirit of Lady Godiva, the eponymous cocktail at Alpharetta’s Siena is a French martini kicked with fresh ginger. Shaken until frothy, Haku vodka, crème de cassis, pineapple, lime juice and ginger combine for a fruit-forward tang with deep berry flavor. 124 Devore Road, Alpharetta. 404-488-3399, sienaatl.com Left on Red at 5Church Midtown features fig-infused gin. (Courtesy of 5Church) Left on Red at 5Church Midtown

With a sweet, earthy base of fig-infused gin, Left on Red gets depth from Pinot Noir and spice from black peppercorn. Lemon juice balances the sweet fig, while pomegranate-chamomile tea adds a fruity acidity. It is one of a full menu of Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails, which are unique to each location. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-400-3669, midtown.5church-atlanta.com The L-Train at Kindred is made from smoky mezcal and fruit-forward Colorful brand shochu, with lots of citrus additions. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) L-Train at Kindred Take the L-Train to love at Kindred. The combination of smoky mezcal and fruity Colorful shochu (made from sweet potato) is boosted with lemongrass, lime leaf and lime juice. Taro root brings a sweet, nutty flavor, and pandan adds grassy, floral notes to this balanced sipper.

2751 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-975-3542, kindreddecatur.com Enamorada at CT Cantina and Taqueria sips like a rich strawberry-coconut margarita. (Courtesy of CT Cantina and Taqueria) Enamorada at CT Cantina and Taqueria Served in a heart-shaped glass, Enamorada, meaning “in love,” at CT Cantina features strawberry-infused tequila cream, LALO blanco tequila, coconut puree and strawberry puree. It’s much like a strawberries and cream dessert, playful and indulgent with an agave kick. CT Cantina has three locations in Alpharetta, Buckhead and Cumming. cttacos.com

Pomegranate, pineapple and raspberry get a topper of sparkling wine in Wylie and Rum's vodka-based spritzer. (Courtesy of Wylie & Rum) Pomegranate Berry Spritzer at Wylie and Rum This tropical spritzer combines Tito’s vodka with a dash of pineapple juice, a house-made syrup of fresh raspberries, and PAMA pomegranate liqueur. Shaken then poured over ice, it gets a lightly romantic Champagne topper for effervescence. 45 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-941-7877, wylieandrum.com Beverage director Kirk Gibson shaves white chocolate over a negroni-esque Friend Zone cocktail at Lucky Star. (Courtesy of Lucky Star)