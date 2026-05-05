Food & Dining 5 brunch spots you must try, from Duluth to Jonesboro The dishes range from Southern favorites like grits and chicken and waffles to a Tex-Mex version of steak and eggs. Migas al carbon at Superica. (Justin Brown for the AJC)

By Justin Brown – The Real Food Stalker 17 minutes ago Share

From the north to south metro area, Justin Brown (a.k.a @therealfoodstalker) recommends several of his favorite brunch restaurants and the dishes that make them stand out. Fried catfish and grits at Sumthin' Fa Brunch in Jonesboro. (Justin Brown for the AJC)

Sumthin’ Fa Brunch If you’ve never had pepper jack grits, or grits at all, you’ve been missing out on a true Southern delicacy. Sumthin’ Fa Brunch is a spot you must try, known for their thick, creamy, slow-cooked grits. And do yourself a favor by ordering them topped with the golden-fried catfish; the well-seasoned flaky fish is coated with a cornmeal batter that doesn’t leave a grease pool behind. Sumthin' Fa Brunch's colossal roll comes in a variety of flavors, depending on the day, such as blueberry, peach cobbler and caramel. (Justin Brown for the AJC) If you’re leaning toward the sweeter side, you can’t go wrong with their colossal roll, which comes in flavors like blueberry, peach cobbler or caramel, depending on the day. With its classic Southern flavors, Sumthin’ Fa Brunch tastes like a memory from eating at Grandma’s house on Sunday morning.

Sumthin’ Fa Brunch. 1820 Noahs Ark Rd., Ste. 101, Jonesboro. 770-626-3797, sumthinfabrunch.com

Souffle pancakes from Fluffy Fluffy in Duluth. (Justin Brown for the AJC) Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe Have you ever seen your pancakes dance? Or hit a little jiggle before they touch your fork? Let me introduce you to the fluffiest pancakes you’ve ever seen. Fluffy Fluffy brings a taste of Japanese-style soufflé pancakes to Duluth. These aren’t your everyday pancakes: They’re thick, cloudlike, soft in the middle and hit the wobble every time they touch down on the table. It’s brunch with a little show. These pancakes can easily turn into dessert with so many flavors and toppings, with combinations like Biscoff, tiramisu, or Apple Cinnamon you can’t go wrong. If you’re feeling more on the savory side they offer other options, from jalapeños maple chicken pancakes to smoked salmon sandwiches. Brunch just got tasty and that’s no fluff. Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe. 2180 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth. 470-657-6259, fluffyfluffy.com Diners can opt for a healthier brunch option with the artisanal oatmeal at Le Petit Marche. (Justin Brown for the AJC)

Le Petit Marche Le Petit Marche’s vanilla-rum French toast sandwich is a masterpiece. It’s got scrambled eggs and your choice of chicken sausage, bacon or veggie sausage, all tucked between two thick slices of French toast. It comes with a side of warm syrup to drizzle on top. But don’t leave without trying their artisanal oatmeal, a simple breakfast packed with flavor thanks to a combination of fruit, cinnamon pralines and sweet cream. Whether you’re looking for a place that offers a decadent sandwich or a healthy, flavor-packed breakfast bowl, Le Petit Marche is a brunch spot that can do both. Le Petit Marche. 1984 Hosea L. Williams Dr. NE, Ste. A, Atlanta. 404-371-9888, lepetit-marche.com Paige's Bistro serves several creative versions of chicken and waffles. (Justin Brown for the AJC) Paige’s Bistro If you’re looking for chicken and waffles, but something that’s not basic — well, look no further. Chicken and waffles seem to be an Atlanta brunch menu requirement, but Paige’s Bistro goes beyond the basic pairing and adds a little fun. They level up with options like churro, peach cobbler or red velvet chicken-and-waffle plates. This isn’t just breakfast or brunch; it’s a whole new experience for your taste buds. The peach cobbler waffles feature a cinnamon sugar waffle topped with spiced baked peaches swimming in brown sugar syrup and finished with a white chocolate drizzle. Pair that with their juicy, crunchy fried chicken, and you have a fun remix on an Atlanta staple.