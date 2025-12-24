Business These were the top Georgia business stories of 2025 Tariffs, trade, prices, a softening job market, big corporate moves and an effort to protect the Okefenokee were among the year’s top stories. (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza, Philip Robibero | Source: Arvin Temkar, Broly Su, David Barnes, Hyosub Shi, Ron Johnson, Philip Robibero)

For businesses in Georgia, 2025 was marked by constantly changing trade policies, economic uncertainty and a cooling job market. But despite those headwinds, this year the state and metro Atlanta’s economy showed signs of resilience and growth.

Local forecasters warn 2026 could see an uptick in inflation and slower job creation, but promise Georgia is well-positioned to bounce back in the future. Many of the year’s top business stories related to changes to federal policies by the new Trump administration, including tariffs, broad crackdowns on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, stepped up immigration enforcement, federal workforce cuts and abrupt reductions in scientific research funding. Flanked by Sen. Ted Cruz R-Texas, left, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump displays his signed AI initiative in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Green energy and clean manufacturing, two sectors that boomed in recent years, took a hit when the White House wound down various federal incentives approved under former President Joe Biden.

Stories about data centers and artificial intelligence were frequently among the most-read.

The housing market also appears to have softened with sales prices flat and homes staying on the market longer, while would-be buyers complain they can’t afford to buy. Still, 2025 included several major wins for Georgia, including major jobs announcements from Duracell, Rivian and Salesforce. Philanthropic groups, meanwhile, came together to buy out a mining company that planned to extract titanium from the sensitive eastern edge of the Okefenokee, taking off the table, at least for now, the threat of mining. These were the top business stories of 2025: Tariffs, trade and affordability SAVANNAH, GA - DECEMBER 17, 2021: Longshoremen load and unload containers at the Georgia Ports Authority Garden City Terminal. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton) The start of Trump’s second term as president brought waves of uncertainty and periods of havoc for business leaders and consumers.

Tariffs threatened to increase costs for many companies, and chaotic rollouts of the import duties over a period of months led to turmoil and disruption. Trump campaigned on lowering prices. But stubbornly high inflation on many items including beef, coffee and some produce has squeezed consumers. High real estate costs and interest rates also kept homeownership out of reach for many. But some Georgia companies that manufacture domestically saw opportunity to gain a competitive advantage against foreign-made competition with the new tariffs in place. Layoffs increase, with uneven impact Major corporations slashed thousands of jobs this year, with artificial intelligence taking at least part of the blame. Amazon announced in October it was laying off about 14,000 corporate workers and Sandy Springs-based Newell Brands said earlier this month it plans to lay off more than 900 global employees. Both companies cited AI as one of the reasons behind the reductions. Photo shows interior of new global headquarters in the Queen Tower at Concourse Office Park, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Sandy Springs. Newell Brands, a Fortune 500 company, moved its headquarters a few miles to the Queen Tower at Concourse Office Park in Sandy Springs. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) Many companies are also facing earnings pressure from a combination of tariffs and trade tension and softer than expected consumer demand. Children’s retailer Carters said tariffs played a role in its announced cuts of jobs and stores.

In November, the U.S. unemployment rate rose to its highest level since 2021, but layoffs have hit African Americans harder. The unemployment rate for white Americans was 3.9% in November, versus 8.3% for African Americans. That rate is more than 2 percentage points higher than the beginning of the year. In Georgia, the overall unemployment rate was still historically low at 3.4% in September. Utility bill politics Customers of Georgia Power, the state’s largest electric utility, had already been feeling the strain from a series rate increases approved by members of its regulator, the Public Service Commission. Across social media, some customers voiced shock and anger as their monthly electricity bills soared to $700 or higher. Electricity costs became the central issue in a pair of long-delayed races for seats on the PSC. In November, Georgians seemed to take out their frustration at the ballot box, voting overwhelmingly to replace two Republican incumbents with a pair of Democrats. The results sent shock waves that are likely to ripple into 2026, with affordability concerns expected to factor into key statewide races. Data centers The Microsoft data center, developed by EdgeConnex, sits on 136 acres of land in Union City. It has a price tag of nearly $2 billion and is currently under construction. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Metro Atlanta is now the world’s second-largest existing data center market by some estimates, and there are billions of dollars of additional projects in the works. In 2025, the state’s data center boom began to spill far beyond the confines of metro Atlanta. As the hulking warehouses tried to push into more rural parts of the state, they were met with stiff pushback from residents concerned about the facilities’ land and water demands. The PSC, meanwhile, weighed Georgia Power’s vision for meeting data centers’ enormous power needs. The utility is planning a historic expansion of its generation fleet, building several new gas burning plants and battery storage systems. Environmentalists warn that new gas plants will worsen climate change, while consumer advocates fear the build out will saddle residential customers will even higher bills down the road. Georgia Power says data center revenue will benefit other customers and put “downward pressure” on consumers’ bills, but it will take years to see how it all plays out. Immigration crackdown and the Hyundai raid Manufacturing plant employees are escorted outside the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant by federal agents, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

President Donald Trump opened the first year of his second term with a stepped-up crackdown on immigration. But the action that put the sharpest spotlight on Georgia was one at its biggest economic development project. Federal agents raided a battery factory construction site on Hyundai’s campus near Savannah. The majority of the detained workers were high-skilled Korean engineers temporarily helping with equipment installation and training of American workers. The operation caught Georgia and Korean officials off-guard, and what started as celebration from Trump turned into damage control, including a reported White House apology to Hyundai’s CEO. Korean diplomats and Georgia leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp, said the incident highlights the need to overhaul the visa process for high-skilled workers. But the raid didn’t stop Hyundai from announcing the next phase of its Georgia campus’ expansion plans.

DEI and DBE One of the Trump administration’s earliest priorities has been eliminating “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs of all recipients of federal dollars, including municipal governments. For Atlanta, these efforts have struck close to home. Atlanta was the inspiration behind a little-known but important federal transportation disadvantaged business enterprise contracting program, or DBE, that has led to billions of dollars going to small businesses that may have otherwise never had a bite at the apple. It is also credited as being part of the roots of Atlanta’s reputation as a thriving hub for minority entrepreneurship. The federal threats to withhold funding to those not complying with the anti-DEI executive orders led to the airport permanently losing access to tens of millions of dollars earlier this year, as the city weighed what to do. Mayor Andre Dickens told the AJC this fall he was considering adjusting the city’s vaunted minority contracting program to come into compliance. Instead, the city has opted to rename its DEI office as the office of “One Atlanta” and says it intends to keep its minority contracting thresholds in place.

Green energy and EV incentives curtailed Georgia for years has been one of the beneficiaries of companies making huge investment promises to build EVs, solar panels, batteries and other environmentally friendlier products here. Trump campaigned on ending or curtailing many of the clean energy and EV incentives passed during the Biden administration and he has so far largely succeeded. Some U.S. projects have been scaled back, delayed or scuttled. Hyundai Motor Co. CEO and President José Muñoz announce the second phase of construction and investment at the automaker's Georgia Metaplant on Sept. 18, 2025, at Hyundai's annual investor meeting presentation in New York City. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Co.) Hyundai is shifting production at its new Georgia factory to include more hybrid models. Rivian, which has smaller crossover models on the drawing board that would have qualified for a buyer rebate under the former incentives, says it’s moving forward with its Georgia factory where it says those models will be built.

Historic conservation deal An Alabama company earlier this year seemed closer than ever to obtaining permits to mine next to the swamp, one of the largest, intact wetlands left on Earth. And, another legislative session came and went without lawmakers passing any new protections. Larry Woodward (right), deputy refuge manager, and Zach Carter cruise Okefenokee Swamp covered with waterlilies, neverwet, pipewort, ferns, maidencane, and a variety of sedges and grasses, Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in Folkston. Earlier this summer, land next to the Okefenokee Swamp that was slated for a titanium mine was purchased by The Conservation Fund, spelling an end to a project some had feared could irreparably damage the fragile ecosystem. But while that proposal is off the table, the specter of mining near the refuge remains. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) Then in June came stunning news. The mining company had agreed to sell all its land to The Conservation Fund, and the mine was no more. The buyout was cheered as a landmark conservation success, but environmental groups have warned that the specter of mining near the Okefenokee remains. Commercial real estate A lot of office space remains available across the region, but the most desirable places continue to see low vacancy rates. Aerial photograph shows constructions of Centennial Yards, Thursday, December 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Centennial Yards and South Downtown made major progress in 2025 and Underground Atlanta continued its evolution as a place for nightlife. Elsewhere, the Medley mixed-use project in Johns Creek broke ground and fits a trend of suburban office complexes being redeveloped. North DeKalb Mall and Atlanta Medical Center also began demolition to make way for their own redevelopments. Historic centennials This year, Atlanta celebrated the 100th birthdays of its airport and Delta Air Lines. (Left to right) AJC reporter Emma Hurt moderates a conversation with Ricky Smith, General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian at the Delta Flight Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) Like the railroad industry before it, aviation has been core to Atlanta and Georgia’s growth. While the Atlanta airport wasn’t always the “world’s busiest‚” the city’s political and civic leaders always saw and prioritized the opportunity that its airfield could create. It still does today.

“No other city in the country makes the airport and the relationship with Delta a higher priority,” former Delta CEO Richard Anderson told the AJC. Aviation safety In January, the nation endured its first fatal airliner crash in 15 years when an American Airlines regional jet collided with a military helicopter near Washington, D.C. It sent off a wave of travel anxiety, demands for safety overhauls and a dip in travel bookings. Two Georgians died in the crash: Lilburn native U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Austin O’Hara, the crew chief of the Black Hawk helicopter, and First Officer Sam Lilley of Richmond Hill, copilot of the American Airlines plane. Lilley’s family has made it their mission since the crash to lead the charge for air traffic control and military procedure reforms. 2025 saw two more significant airplane crashes with Atlanta ties.

A Delta Air Lines regional jet crash landed in Toronto in February, but all passengers survived. A UPS cargo jet bound for Honolulu crashed near Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport in November, killing its three pilots and 11 people on the ground. Norfolk Southern sale The proposed sale of Norfolk Southern to Nebraska-based Union Pacific, would cost Atlanta the Fortune 500 headquarters it fought to recruit just seven years ago and consolidate operations in Omaha. Trains line the tracks during Tracks of Hope, an event hosted by Norfolk Southern in support of Hope Atlanta, in Forest Park, Ga., on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Norfolk Southern opened its executive vintage business train, typically reserved for company leadership and dignitaries, to the public in support of Hope Atlanta. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC) While the transaction has a long regulatory road ahead, with opposition lining up from certain customers, intermodal ports and some unions, the fate of thousands of Atlanta-based jobs is unclear.