DEI programs cost Atlanta airport tens of millions in federal grants

But after airport leaders refused to sign new grant language mandated by the Trump administration requiring all federal funding recipients to disavow their “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs , Atlanta forfeited access to that FAA money, documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show. About $37.5 million of it has been permanently lost, an FAA spokesperson confirmed.

The money was for restroom rehabilitation , taxiway pavement replacement, grants related to sustainability and lowering emissions , and other projects.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was due to receive just over $57 million in Federal Aviation Administration grant dollars before the end of the fiscal year this month.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told the AJC last week his team was weighing whether to make changes to its vaunted minority contracting and inclusion programs so the city could continue to access crucial federal money across its departments.

But it appears tens of millions have already slipped through Atlanta’s fingers while it was considering the decision.

Like all American airports, federal funding is key to Hartsfield-Jackson’s largest capital improvement and infrastructure projects. The ongoing expansion of Concourse D, for example, is leveraging $40 million in U.S. DOT grants.

In a statement, Dickens spokesman Michael Smith told the AJC the city is confident the airport “will be able to pursue alternative funding to advance these projects without impacting customers or airport service providers.”

“Federal funding for the airport, while important, represents less than 10%, approximately $1 billion over the next 6 years, of the airport’s total capital program over the same period,” Smith said. Atlanta is “currently evaluating all options to ensure alignment with our long-held values, local policy, and federal law and we are confident that the airport will be well positioned to receive federal funds in the future.”

Delta Air Lines, the airport’s largest tenant and its leading construction funder, declined to comment.

According to the agency, more than $19 million will remain available to Atlanta in fiscal year 2026, if it opts to sign the agreement next time.

The airport already received a $10.6 million grant for airfield improvements earlier this year, according to the FAA’s website.

