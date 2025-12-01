Business Georgia-based parent of Sharpie and Yankee Candle to lay off hundreds Newell Brands plans to lay off more than 900 global employees and close 20 Yankee Candle stores in the U.S. and Canada. Newell Brands, a Fortune 500 company, moved its headquarters a few miles to the Queen Tower at Concourse Office Park in Sandy Springs in the summer of 2025. Shown is an interior at the 180,000-square-foot facility. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Newell Brands, the Sandy Springs-based parent company of dozens of well-known consumer brands, announced Monday it plans to lay off more than 900 global employees and close 20 Yankee Candle stores in the U.S. and Canada, citing artificial intelligence as one of the reasons behind the moves. In its announcement, Newell said the moves were part of a “global productivity plan.” The layoffs will impact about 10% of the company’s professional and clerical staff, but have limited impact on the manufacturing and supply chain side.

“The plan is enabled in part by the company’s use of automation, digitization, and artificial intelligence to simplify operations, accelerate decision-making, and strengthen execution across functions,” the company said in a statement. RELATED Is it a kitchen? A supermarket? A craft room? No, it’s Newell’s Atlanta HQ. Newell is a Fortune 500 company that owns more than 50 recognizable brands, from kitchen appliances (Crock-Pot and Mr. Coffee) to home goods (Yankee Candle, Rubbermaid and Coleman) to craft products (Sharpie and Elmer’s). At the end of last year, Newell reported 23,700 employees worldwide. The job cuts announced Monday would make up about 4% of that number. Most of the U.S. layoffs will happen this month while the store closures will take effect in January. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how many employees in Georgia will be let go, or if any of the Yankee Candle closures are in the state. As of Monday morning, Newell had not filed a notice with state officials alerting them of layoffs. Newell’s announced job cuts come on the heels of other major corporations slashing jobs with AI taking at least part of the blame. Many companies are also facing earnings pressure from a combination of tariffs and trade tension and softer than expected consumer demand.

RELATED Amazon laying off 14,000 corporate workers, but Georgia impact unclear Newell announced it expects to record pretax charges of $75 million to $90 million because of the restructuring and related charges, primarily for severance and other costs.