Coca-Cola names new CEO Henrique Braun to succeed James Quincey

Coca-Cola has named a successor to CEO James Quincey who will take the reins of the global beverage giant early next year.
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun will become chief executive on March 31, with Quincey moving into the role of executive chairman, Coca-Cola said in a late Wednesday news release. Braun will also be nominated to serve as a member of the board and stand for election at next year’s annual meeting.
“I’m stepping down as CEO after a 30-year career with the company, and I have an appreciation of what a privilege it has been to serve this great and enduring business,” Quincey said in the release. “Henrique is a trusted and highly experienced business partner, and he’s the right leader to steer the company and the Coca-Cola system for future growth and success.”
Quincey, 60, has served as chief executive for nearly nine years, leading an overhaul of Coca-Cola and pushing into new product categories. The company said Coca-Cola has added 10 different brands with more than $1 billion in sales each to its portfolio under Quincey.
“James Quincey is a transformative leader,” David Weinberg, lead independent director of the beverage company’s board, said in the release. “James set and executed a strategy that has built Coca-Cola’s status as a global leader.”
James Quincey is the chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola.
Weinberg went on to say the board is “confident that Henrique Braun will build on the company’s existing strengths to unlock more growth opportunities and increase the power of the incredible Coca-Cola system.”
Braun, who became an executive vice president in 2024 and COO at the beginning of this year, started his career with Coke in Atlanta in 1996. He is 57 and has held leadership positions in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Among his Atlanta connections, Braun counts an MBA from Georgia State University.
Braun was born in California and raised in Brazil, according to the company, and he earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from the University Federal of Rio de Janeiro and a graduate degree from Michigan State University, in addition to his advanced degree from Georgia State.
“I’m honored to take on this new role and have tremendous appreciation for everything James has done to lead the company,” Braun said in the release. “I will focus on continuing the momentum we’ve built with our system. We’ll work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers. I’m excited about the future of our business and see huge opportunities in a fast-changing global market.”
