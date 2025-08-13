Business Sam Lilley died in the D.C. plane crash. His family is demanding change The Georgian was copiloting the jet that collided with an Army helicopter in January. His father is a commercial and helicopter pilot. Tim and Sheri Lilley, parents of Flight 5342 First Officer Sam Lilley, and Tiffany Gibson, Sam’s sister, attend the first day of the NTSB fact-finding hearing on the Jan. 29th mid-air collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a United States Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC on July 30, 2025. (Craig Hudson for the AJC)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tim Lilley is a front-row-at-church kind of guy. And that hasn’t changed. During investigative hearings into the midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that killed his son, Tim chose to sit right up front.

He would stay there for the more than 30 hours of testimony about the first fatal American commercial aviation accident in 16 years — even after the aging building’s A/C and toilets failed amid the crush of attendees. Explore Georgia native was a copilot of American Airlines flight that crashed in D.C. But almost everything else has changed for Tim and the Lilley family since the night of Jan. 29, 2025. That harrowing night they realized that the plane on the news, American Airlines Flight 5342, was being copiloted by Tim’s son, 28-year-old Savannahian Sam Lilley, when it collided with an Army helicopter and fell into the Potomac River. With the Capitol Building in the background, a crane lifts part of the fuselage from the wreckage of an American Airlines plane that crashed the night of Jan. 29, 2025, after a collision with a Black Hawk helicopter on the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia. (Al Drago/The New York Times)

At the hearings six months later, Sam’s stepmother of more than 20 years, Sheri, was sitting up front, too, combing through newly released collision evidence on her iPad with Sam’s sister, Tiffany Gibson.

In this massive auditorium, Tim and Sheri have two new roles. They are now in the unspeakably awful club of those who lost parents, siblings and children that icy night, wearing photos of their loved ones on lanyards around their necks so that each government official who walked by couldn’t ignore them. They wiped away tears hearing some of Sam’s final words from the air traffic control recording played during an animated recreation of the crash. “Please know that your loved ones are why we fight so hard for safety. They are why we are meeting here today,” National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy told the families before days of hearings scrutinizing officials about all the ways it seems the crash could have been prevented.

But some time after that January night, Sheri and Tim made a decision to let the tragedy change their lives in more ways than the obvious one. Sam Lilley (shown in a PSA Airlines cockpit in 2023) decided to quit marketing and become a pilot. He was just about to be made captain when an Army helicopter crashed into his plane. PSA Airlines made him captain honorarily after his death. (Courtesy of the Lilley Family) They decided they wanted a front-row seat to the closed-door conversations in D.C. about how to fix the systems that failed to protect Sam and his three fellow crew members, 60 passengers, as well as three soldiers on the helicopter — including one who graduated from high school in Gwinnett County. They’ve made near monthly trips to the Capitol to meet with lawmakers and staff, attended hearings and done dozens of interviews in what has become a strategic campaign to have a voice. They want to be taken seriously, to be heard.

And so, during hearing breaks, they readily faced TV cameras and radio microphones, interpreted testimony for journalists, demanded accountability. In the aisles they would turn from a hug with a fellow grieving family member to huddle with an NTSB board member or Army colonel. Why did the Army allow helicopter pilots to rely just on their eyes to “see and avoid” planes? Why didn’t the pilots have “heads up displays” on their night vision goggles to allow them to quickly recognize they were too high? Why didn’t the Federal Aviation Administration listen when tower controllers at Reagan, also called DCA, years ago flagged concerns about helicopter traffic? Tim and Sheri Lilley, father and stepmother of Flight 5342 First Officer Sam Lilley, sat up front through all three, 10-12 hour days of the NTSB hearings. The aging building's A/C and toilets struggled to handle the crush of attendees. (Craig Hudson for the AJC)

“I don’t know any other way to deal with my son’s passing than to make some sense of it,” Tim told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This is not something brave we’re doing. This is something that we do because we don’t know what else to do. We’re led to do it.” Others who lost loved ones that night have also taken up the cause of aviation safety. The “Families of Flight 5342″ have banded together to push improvements. But Tim and Sheri have realized that in some terrible, fateful way, they were made for this new mission. Tim and Sheri Lilley wear photos of Sam on the first day of the NTSB investigative hearing. Many family members in attendance wore images of their loved ones like this throughout the more than 30 hours of testimony. (Craig Hudson for the AJC)

‘A calling on our lives’ In the NTSB auditorium, Tim Lilley is a member of another club, too. He is a commercial pilot who has flown the same type of jet Sam was copiloting that night. He is also, eerily, a 20-year Army veteran who flew the same kind of Black Hawk helicopters along the very same Potomac River route the three Army aviators were flying when they crashed into Sam’s plane. He even once landed a private jet on the same DCA runway that Sam was heading toward. There wasn’t much during the three days of jargon-heavy testimony he didn’t understand.

In another way, Sheri — Sam’s “bonus mom” — was prepared for this mission, too, with decades of experience in information technology, including 15 years in aviation at Savannah-based Gulfstream. It left her naturally able to dig into the back-office details of the nation’s air traffic control and aviation data systems that are key to understanding what went wrong in January. And cutting her teeth giving management consulting presentations in her 20s gave her the skills to speak about it to reporters. “We feel like this is a calling on our lives,” Sheri said. “Why would we have this unique combination of experience and not use it?” Tim Lilley speaks to media on the first day of the NTSB hearing on the Jan. 29 mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. on July 30, 2025. Lilley has done many media interviews since the crash, speaking simultaneously as a grieving father, Army veteran and experienced helicopter and aircraft pilot. (Craig Hudson for the AJC)

‘Uncanny’ But all that wasn’t immediately clear in the fog of shock on Jan. 29. That night Sheri, Tim and Sam’s fiancee ended up on a frantic three-way call as they realized Sam wasn’t answering his phone; that his was the only nonstop flight between Wichita and D.C. that day. Tim got in a car to drive to D.C. from a work trip. His employer, Flexjet, sent a jet to Savannah the next morning to pick up Sheri; Sam’s mother, Dannah; and his brother Joshua. Tim posted on Facebook about it. “I was so proud when Sam became a pilot,” he wrote. “Now it hurts so bad I can’t even cry myself to sleep.”

That afternoon, the day after the crash, they attended the first NTSB briefing for the families. It was a room full of new orphans and widows, Tim recalled, listening to unthinkable details from the fire chief about body parts strewn across the river ice. Everyone was in shock. But Tim immediately had theories about what went wrong. He had the helicopter route maps on his iPad — pointing out that the Black Hawk wasn’t supposed to be flying that high. Attendees line up to enter the hearing room on the first day of the NTSB fact-finding hearing on the Jan. 29 mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The hearings were held between July 30 and Aug. 1, 2025 — timed to the crash's six month anniversary. (Craig Hudson for the AJC)

Tim appeared in his first national TV interview ever the next day. NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo quickly called out the “uncanny coincidence” of Tim’s flying experience. Cuomo toggled between asking “Dad Tim” about Sam and asking “Pilot Tim” what he thought had happened. It’s a toggle Tim has been unable to shut off since. “If they were wearing (night vision goggles), I have seen this before where it’s almost impossible to see an aircraft when it’s backlit by the city,” Tim surmised. “I’m guessing that might be what happened.”

The final NTSB report and recommendations aren’t set to publish until early next year. But as testimony in the hearings would confirm, night vision goggles narrow one’s field of vision dramatically. The lights of Washington at low altitude along the river can make it difficult to discern other aircraft, Army officials said. And while the helicopter pilots told the controller they had Sam’s plane in sight, less than 30 seconds later they crashed into it. Before tearfully asking to end that first TV interview, Tim said presciently, “I don’t want to blame anybody, but I would like to know exactly what happened. And I just want to find a way to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Nobody else should have to go through this.” When he signed off, he had 300 more media requests on his phone.

Sam Lilley around age 13 wearing his father's Army uniform. Sam grew up in the Savannah area and graduated from Richmond Hill High School after his father was stationed at Fort Stewart. (Courtesy of the Lilley Family) ‘A whole lot of living’ Unlike many pilots who harbored childhood dreams of flying, Sam, who grew up in the Savannah area, made a sudden pivot into it in his 20s. Everyone was pretty surprised, including his pilot father. Sam had been working in Atlanta in beer merchandising, building American flags out of beer boxes in grocery stores, as Sheri put it. When Sam told his dad he wanted to fly instead, Tim tried to warn him: “It’s going to be a big expense. It’s going to be difficult. You can lose your medical; you can get furloughed.”