Feel like your Georgia Power bill is high this summer? Here’s why.
A potent combination of PSC-approved rate hikes, summer electricity prices and extreme heat has sent some customers’ bills soaring.
A Georgia Power substation is shown outside Columbus, Ga., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Some of the utility's customers are voicing shock and anger at the costly bills they have received this summer. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
When Audra Daniels’ family moved to Valdosta this year, she expected they might pay more for electricity in hot, humid South Georgia than they had in Idaho.
Daniels and her husband, who serves in the Air Force, moved into a 1,700-square-foot home in February with their four children. Based on their real estate agent’s estimates, they expected to pay about $200 a month for power. When their June bill showed they owed Georgia Power $450, they were stunned.
For weeks, they tried to find a solution: They kept the thermostat at 78, covered windows, installed insulation and even hired an electrician to investigate. But when their next bill came, it was even higher: $505. Daniels said they had to dip into savings they’d set aside for Christmas gifts to pay it off.
“We were just really discouraged,” she said.
Her family is not alone.
On platforms like Facebook, X and Nextdoor, Georgia Power customers are voicing shock and anger at the $700, $800 and even $1,000-plus bills some say they have received this summer.
Georgia Power spokesperson Jacob Hawkins said the company’s employees are customers, too, and “understand the impact of energy bills, especially during extreme weather.”
Indeed, July was an exceptionally hot month — one of the warmest on record for parts of the state.
But other factors also explain the high bills.
Rate hikes
Georgia Power customers’ bills have gone up sharply because of a series of rate hikes approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission, the state’s utility regulator.
(L-R) Cooling towers for units 4 and 3 are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County near Waynesboro, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
The upshot is a Georgia Power residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month now pays $43 more for power than in 2022, according to data from the company. For customers who use more electricity, the actual bill increases could be much larger.
According to Georgia Power’s data, the utility’s average monthly bill for a residential customer for the full year is now $171. The average in the month of July — usually the hottest month of the year in Georgia — is significantly higher, about$266.
Exactly how those costs stack up to other states and power companies is hard to say.
Georgia Power will ask the PSC early next year to allow it to collect damages caused by Hurricane Helene and other storms from ratepayers. It’s possible those expenses, along with the company’s fuel costs, could push customers’ bills up again. But if they do, it’s not yet clear how much.
The sun rises at the overlook of the reservoir at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Atlanta. The heat index, which measures how hot it feels by taking into account air temperature and humidity, was projected to reach up to 107 degrees. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Temperatures for the month were about 2 degrees above normal across most of the Peach State, according to the National Weather Service. In Atlanta, the average temperature in July was 84.3 degrees, which is 3.4 degrees hotter than normal, NWS data shows. Late in the month, Macon and Columbus both hit 102 degrees, tying daily record highs.
Air conditioners consume more electricity than any other appliance in the steamy Southeast. The record or near-record heat forced many units to work overtime to cool homes, pushing bills even higher.
Hawkins, the Georgia Power spokesperson, urged customers to keep tabs on their electricity consumption throughout the month with the company’s “My Power Usage” tracker. The company also encourages customers to use other energy-saving strategies, like grilling outside and regularly servicing A/C systems.
It will be 2028 before Georgia Power brings its next major “rate case” to the PSC for approval, offering customers a reprieve from rate hikes. But Liz Coyle, executive director of the consumer advocacy nonprofit Georgia Watch, notes that also means customers are “locked in” to the current rates for three more years.
Coyle said she fears the bill pain customers have felt this summer will be the norm for the foreseeable future.
“As average seasonal temperatures continue to rise, people will keep seeing these spikes, even when they take measures to try to lower the impact on their household budgets,” Coyle said.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
