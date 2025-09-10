10 hybrid and EV models, 3K jobs part of Hyundai’s next phase in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday unveiled an ambitious growth plan to accelerate its electrified vehicle offerings in North America, a strategy that hinges on rapid expansion in Georgia.

The Korean automaker detailed a $2.7 billion expansion to its electric vehicle factory near Savannah, which only completed its first construction phase 11 months ago. Hyundai said it plans to hire 3,000 more workers in Georgia and increase production to 500,000 units annually at the 16 million-square-foot factory it calls the Metaplant by 2028.

Those 3,000 jobs are part of the 8,500 jobs Hyundai has previously said it will eventually employ at the campus along I-16 in Bryan County.

By the end of the decade, the company aims for 60% of all Hyundai vehicle sales to have electrified powertrains, which includes fully electric vehicles and hybrids. The Metaplant is slated to eventually assemble 10 different EV and hybrid models.

Thursday’s announcement comes on the heels of a Sept. 4 immigration raid at the campus’ battery factory, currently under construction, which triggered an international firestorm. Hyundai has said it remains committed to the project, though the raid has caused anger in Korea and will temporarily pause construction of the site amid discussions about visa issues.

