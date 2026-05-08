Atlanta-based owner of Arby’s, Dunkin’ files for IPO

Inspire Brands, headquartered in a glass tower overlooking Ga. 400, on Friday confidently filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a news release .

The Sandy Springs-based owner of iconic fast-food brands Arby’s and Dunkin’ is looking to go public.

The company said it expects to use proceeds to repay debt under its term loan facility. The number of shares and price range for the offering have not yet been determined, the release said.

The IPO could raise roughly $2 billion, according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed individuals.

The filing comes as some restaurants grapple with declining traffic as lower-income consumers cut back on visits amid persistent inflation. Rising costs for food, labor, insurance and energy are other headwinds for the industry, according to the National Restaurant Association, which said earlier this year that 42% of operators reported their restaurant was not profitable in 2025.

Atlanta private equity firm Roark Capital owns Inspire Brands. The company was formed in 2018 when Arby’s acquired Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty Taco, though the taco chain was later sold off.