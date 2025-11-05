Democrats lead big in PSC races that could affect Georgia Power bills

Democrats Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard appeared to be inching closer to victory in two closely watched races for seats on the powerful Georgia Public Service Commission, which sets Georgia Power’s electricity rates and regulates other utilities.
Around 8:30 p.m., the Democratic National Committee declared victory in both races, as the Democratic challengers opened up sizable leads over the Republican incumbents. With votes still being counted, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had not yet called either race.
In the District 2 race, Johnson is trying to unseat incumbent Commissioner Tim Echols from the post he’s held since 2011, while Hubbard is trying to topple incumbent Commissioner Fitz Johnson in District 3. Fitz Johnson has served on the commission since 2021, when he was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
In her statement declaring victory, Alicia Johnson dedicated the win “to every volunteer who knocked on doors, every supporter who made a call, sent a donation, made a post, passed out a flyer, or sent a text, to every friend who shared our message, and every voter who believed that accountable leadership and affordable energy are worth fighting for.“
The stakes for the parties are high in both races.
Republicans currently hold all five seats on the commission and are seeking to continue their dominance, while Democrats are trying to gain a foothold on the state’s top utility regulator that they haven’t had in decades.
Democrats haven’t won a PSC race since 2000, when David Burgess won to become the commission’s first Black member since its inception in 1879.
Georgia Power residential customers have faced six rate increases in roughly three years because of decisions by the commission. For many, that’s meant their monthly Georgia Power bills have climbed by an average of $43 since the start of 2023.
With a barrage of ads telling voters their “power bill is on the ballot,” Democratic groups have framed the race as a referendum on electricity costs and have aimed to place the blame squarely on the Republican incumbents.
The Republicans have worked to beat back those attacks by reminding Georgians they voted this summer to keep Georgia Power’s base rates steady for three years — though that “freeze” comes with some asterisks. Echols and Johnson also argued their policies helped Georgia successfully court electric vehicle, battery and other factories, and warned Democrats “California-style” energy policies would put that all at risk.
The races were Georgians first chance to cast ballots in a PSC general election since 2020.
Elections for the commission were postponed in 2022 and again in 2024 because of a legal fight over Georgia’s statewide voting system and whether it discriminates against Black voters.
To put the elections back on their staggered schedule after the delays, Kemp signed legislation in 2024 resetting the PSC’s election calendar.
The winner in District 3 will serve a one-year term and could run for reelection next year, while the District 2 victor will serve a five-year term. Going forward, commissioners will serve the usual six-year terms.
The elections come at a critical time for the future of the state and the country’s energy system.
After more than a decade of flat electricity demand, power consumption is once again ramping up, due in large part to the proliferation of data centers. Lately, metro Atlanta has been one of the country’s hottest markets for the computer server-filled and energy-hungry facilities.
Georgia Power now has more renewables on its grid than at any point in its history. But at the same time, the utility is adding new gas-burning units and keeping aging coal plants running to help meet data center demands. Critics argue investments in those volatile resources will worsen climate change and expose customers to fossil fuel price swings.
This summer, Georgia Power unveiled plans for a historic expansion of its generation fleet, seeking to add 10,000 megawatts to its system in just five years. The utility wants to do so with a mix dominated by gas-fired power plants, placing its weight on polluting and pricey fossil fuels.
The company needs the PSC’s approval to move forward with the build out, but the decision in that case will be made by the current commission. The PSC will vote on Georgia Power’s request Dec. 19, before winners of the two races would start their terms on Jan. 1.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
Kristi Swartz is an AJC contributing writer covering climate change and related matters. She writes about how climate change impacts people’s lives, from extreme weather hitting parts of the state more frequently, to higher electricity bills, insurance premiums and health care expenses.
