Business Centennial Yards’ rise heralds a new downtown Atlanta Vision of a changing downtown comes into focus as the $5 billion development rises from the Gulch. Aerial photograph shows construction of Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

On a recent chilly Thursday, a pair of cranes swung girders over a place soon to become a bustling plaza at the doorstep of State Farm Arena. Above, sunlight glinted off the façade of the new Hotel Phoenix, with a name evocative of myth but also reality in the center of Atlanta’s downtown. The $5 billion Centennial Yards project is rising within the 50-acre hole long known as the Gulch, an area once thought to be too complex to ever be developed.

A warren of weedy parking lots and active MARTA and freight rail lines is gradually being replaced by a fresh skyline. Over the next five to seven years, the development team expects to build thousands of apartments. New streets, attractions, retail and office towers will connect the sports and entertainment hub anchored by Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena to the rest of downtown. The idea started with Tony Ressler a decade ago as he and partners cemented the deal to buy the Atlanta Hawks. He said he knew the NBA franchise was a slam dunk investment in a city ascendant from the Great Recession. But Atlanta’s downtown was struggling. Opposing teams didn’t want to stay there, and there was little for fans to do before or after games. Outside the arena, Ressler saw the Gulch as a hole in the heart of the city that needed to be repaired. Now, nearly 10 years in, Ressler said that healing is well underway.

Tony Ressler, principal owner of the Atlanta Hawks, speaks as heads of the Centennial Yards project meet with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board at Centennial Yards Company, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

“These are not fake cranes. Those are not fake buildings,” Ressler said in a recent interview. “This is happening.” What started with Ressler’s frustration that a great American city lacked a vibrant downtown has led to this — a new intown neighborhood and billions in investment that, if successful, will change the trajectory of the city. It’s taken an unprecedented public-private partnership, the deep pockets and development acumen of national development firm CIM Group, and the will to build where few were willing or able to try. RELATED Atlanta’s Stitch project is a go, despite federal cuts. It’ll look like this. The Gulch has become one of the South’s largest construction sites. More than a century ago, the street level in parts of downtown was lifted above the rail lines. Today, about a fifth of the 50-acre site now meets the level of those surrounding viaducts. Future phases will stitch together a street grid connecting the stadium and arena to the Five Points MARTA station.

Atop the new platform of concrete and steel are the frames of a four-building entertainment district. Those include a 5,300-seat concert venue by Live Nation, an immersive theater called Cosm, a second high-rise hotel and a retail building. A central gathering plaza that can hold 3,000 people is also taking shape. An aerial rendering of the planned entertainment district that will make up the center of the Centennial Yards development in downtown Atlanta. The project was designed by Atlanta architecture firm Gensler. (Courtesy of Gensler) A ground-level rendering of the planned entertainment district that will make up the center of the Centennial Yards development in downtown Atlanta. The project was designed by Atlanta architecture firm Gensler. (Courtesy of Gensler) “If you rewound a year and look at what it is now, it’s insane to see what has been created in a very short period of time,” said Brandon Dexter, CIM vice president of construction. “It just didn’t exist.” While phases of Centennial Yards will still be under construction through the early 2030s, Atlantans and a global audience will get a taste of what’s to come this summer when the city plays host to eight World Cup matches.

Hotel Phoenix and its restaurant and rooftop bar and several other eateries should be open and the plaza activated for the event. Cosm is aiming to open in time as well. RELATED What is Cosm, the planetarium-sized experience coming to Centennial Yards? The entire project, to be built in multiple phases, is expected to span 6 million to 7 million square feet. Before it could start, the partners and CIM, co-founded by Ressler’s brother, Richard Ressler, had to convince the City Council and skeptical public to back the project with some $1.9 billion in expected future sales and property tax revenue to be generated within the project. After the city approved the deal in 2018, development was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some office towers have been shelved, at least for now, with earlier phases focused on experiences, lodging, food and residential.

“Downtown is going to be transformed massively for the better,” Tony Ressler said. “That’s something every Atlantan will be proud of.” An aerial view shows the Gulch in August 2023. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The project’s investors feature several Hawks executives and celebrities, including Shaquille O’Neal, Vince Carter, Usher, 2 Chainz and Quavo, according to Ressler. He said “global ambassadors” help spread the project’s influence beyond just its slice of downtown. “Food, music, sports — those are powerful experiences,” said Grant Hill, an NBA Hall of Famer, Hawks co-owner and one of Centennial Yards’ earliest named investors. “It’s exciting that all of that will take place here, not just for tourists but for Atlantans.” Centennial Yards is the largest of several ambitious projects aiming to inject new life into downtown, which has steadily seen its vibrancy fade since it lost its passenger rail terminals in the 1970s.

Georgia State University’s expansion, the sports venues and attractions, such as the Georgia Aquarium and Georgia World Congress Center, have boosted downtown, but the city’s core needs more. “Downtown can’t just be a destination,” Mayor Andre Dickens told city leaders during the city’s inaugural Downtown Day in October. “We have to make it a true neighborhood of choice, a place where people want to live, work and play.” End of an era Atlanta is one of the rare major cities built on train tracks rather than a waterfront. Downtown rose around the rail industry and the downtown Atlantic Union and Terminal stations, said Kyle Kessler, director of policy and research at the Center for Civic Innovation. The Gulch was the center of commerce, transporting passengers to nearby hotels, shops and businesses. Kessler compared the economic power of the railroads and stations to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport today, representing the region’s main economic engine.

In 1887, Atlantans gathered at Union Station (also known as Union Depot) to greet President Grover Cleveland as he arrived aboard a passenger train. Cleveland delivered a speech at the Markham Hotel, shown at right. The street at the center of the photograph is Loyd Avenue, which is now called Central Avenue. The Zero Milepost is visible within the station at left. (Courtesy of Atlanta History Center) As car culture rose, train ridership declined. Both massive train stations were demolished in the early 1970s, which Kessler said ended the period when people needed “to stop in downtown versus just passing through downtown.” “It was the final death knell of that era of downtown, that portion of downtown, being the center of activity,” he said. RELATED Atlanta, founded as a railroad town, now controls a vast rail archive Egbert Perry, the CEO of longtime Atlanta developer Integral Group, said downtown’s decline was slow, but steady, and ran counter to the rise of Midtown. In the early 1980s, downtown was bolstered by a robust banking sector and longtime employers, while Midtown was unrecognizable from today’s high-rise district. In the 1990s and early 2000s, downtown lost nearly all of its banking headquarters to Charlotte, and cheap land in Midtown helped spur the urban neighborhood’s revival.

“Once that economic tide started, it just swelled and swelled,” Perry said. “Midtown’s fortune was downtown’s loss.” The pandemic further exacerbated those issues, sending white-collar workers home and leaving downtown’s stalwart shops without steady customers. It spurred concerns that downtown would fall into what economists call an urban doom loop, where a city’s business district is caught in a cycle of decline. Perry said bold action is needed to reverse those effects, especially given what downtown represents for metro Atlanta. “If you let the heart die, it’s not long before the whole region dies,” he said. Building belief Even during downtown’s better days, the Gulch has befuddled developers. And many have tried.

By December 1982, at least 13 attempts to build something beyond parking lots in the Gulch had failed, according to an AJC article at the time. The Centennial Yards proposal easily could’ve joined the list of scuttled efforts. Jon Birdsong, a co-founder of Atlanta Ventures and Atlanta Tech Village, said native Atlantans like himself had become numb to downtown announcements. He and his business partner, David Cummings, now own several blocks of century-old buildings next to the Gulch called South Downtown that they’re revitalizing. But he understands the hesitation to believe in change. “I’m almost weary and leery of promising anything because I’ve been promised so much my entire life about downtown’s comeback,” Birdsong said. But this wave of investment is tackling challenges others haven’t. Brian McGowan, the CIM executive tasked with bringing Centennial Yards to life, isn’t surprised people doubted whether anything could be built in the Gulch, let alone something transformational.

Centennial Yards President Brian McGowan, then-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Richard Ressler, co-founder and principal at CIM Group, are all smiles while waiting to take a photo following press conference to announce the finalization of a redevelopment agreement for Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta in October 2021. (Ben Gray for the AJC) “(Those prior plans) all didn’t come to fruition for one reason or another, but I can tell you why,” he said. “The site is super complicated.” The property features active freight lines, a MARTA tunnel, air rights restrictions and parking entitlements for nearby federal and sports venues. Beneath the surface lie remnants of Atlanta’s original sewer system, including terra cotta pipes. The typical power, water, gas and utility connections needed to be installed by CIM from scratch. Even with all those boxes checked, the entire development has to be elevated 40 feet to meet the surrounding viaducts. That’s no small feat. “Our job is to make it look like it’s not a big deal. It’s something we do every day,” said CIM Group co-founder and principal Shaul Kuba. “But it is very complicated in the scope of construction.”

Los Angeles-based CIM has orchestrated high-profile conversion projects, such as the residential redo of Chicago’s Tribune Tower, as well as new skyscrapers like a 58-story skyscraper in Austin called the Independent. Kuba remembers Tony Ressler’s pitch for Centennial Yards, which he described as a “10 out of 10″ for complexity. The project couldn’t be developed one building at a time or in isolation, he said. “Every time you build a building, you create a new energy. You create a new community,” Kuba said. “The idea that you have site control and you can actually continuously deliver product to the market over the period of time, you basically create the entire story.” RELATED Terra cotta pipes, old sewers add complexity to rebuilding Atlanta’s Gulch First unveiled in 2018, Centennial Yards was envisioned with more office space, potentially even trying to woo Amazon’s second headquarters, known as HQ2. (That project ultimately landed in northern Virginia.) The office component has become less pronounced, especially after COVID-19 stopped most companies from thinking about office expansion.