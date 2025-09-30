Tech startup AdPipe opens headquarters in South Downtown, raises $12M

Marketing startup AdPipe announced Tuesday it has raised a $12 million Series A round of funding to fuel its growth. (Courtesy of AdPipe)

The company looks to scale its artificial intelligence-powered video platform.

The company looks to scale its artificial intelligence-powered video platform.

Video production software startup AdPipe has opened a headquarters in South Downtown, moving its operations from Athens. It now has a standalone office at Atlanta Tech Village‘s South Downtown outpost on the Historic Hotel Row.

Now, amid a major revitalization , the century-old buildings in this district are filling with founders again.

Video production software startup AdPipe has opened a headquarters in South Downtown, moving its operations from Athens. It now has a standalone office at Atlanta Tech Village‘s South Downtown outpost on the Historic Hotel Row.

Now, amid a major revitalization , the century-old buildings in this district are filling with founders again.

South Downtown, one of Atlanta’s oldest commercial districts, was once a hub for entrepreneurial activity — where brands such as furniture store Havertys and former department store Rich’s got their start.

Tuesday, AdPipe announced a $12 million Series A round of funding to fuel its growth. The round was led by New York venture capital firm LGVP, with participation from Frame.io founder Emery Wells, Atlanta Ventures, Tom Noonan and Engage VC. Tuesday, AdPipe announced a $12 million Series A round of funding to fuel its growth. The round was led by New York venture capital firm LGVP, with participation from Frame.io founder Emery Wells, Atlanta Ventures, Tom Noonan and Engage VC.

AdPipe has developed an artificial intelligence-powered platform that allows businesses to better search their video libraries and quickly create personalized content. Its clients include Wellstar Health System, Aflac Inc. and Honey Baked Ham Co.

The company was founded by two filmmakers who recognized hours of video footage would often go to waste.

“We now live in a video-first world,” Andrew Levy, AdPipe CEO and co-founder, said in an interview. “Video is the most inefficient product on the planet. … Most shoots capture around 50 hours and use around 5 minutes.”