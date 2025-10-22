Georgia has lost $2.9B in clean energy projects amid fed pullback, report says

The number of clean energy projects that have been canceled across the country, including in Georgia, has starkly increased since President Donald Trump retook the White House, according to a new report.
More than $24 billion worth of projects in the electric vehicle, battery and renewable energy sectors have fallen apart this year, according to data released Wednesday from nonpartisan group E2. Georgia has seen three projects canceled this year, totaling more than $2.9 billion in promised investment and 1,077 anticipated jobs.
Since returning to office, Trump has led an effort to dismantle — including cutting financial support — many of the clean energy and climate initiatives championed by President Joe Biden. While the climate initiatives were championed by Democrats, much of the private sector investment and jobs promises flowed to Republican-leaning states, such as Georgia.
E2 analysts expect the trend to continue as federal policies bolstering clean energy initiatives are revoked.
“The findings underscore the growing risk that federal and administrative policy rollbacks — especially the removal of clean energy incentives — are destabilizing one of the nation’s fastest-growing industries, with ripple effects across supply chains, manufacturing hubs and rural economic development,” the report said.