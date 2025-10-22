Georgia has lost $2.9B in clean energy projects amid fed pullback, report says

Over the past five years, Georgia has emerged as a national hub for clean energy investment , especially for EV assembly, battery manufacturing and solar panel production.

Clean tech jobs are booming. Here’s how many Georgians work in the sector

Aside from Rivian’s planned EV factory east of Atlanta and Hyundai’s Metaplant near Savannah, most of those projects were announced after August 2022. That’s when President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health care law that included a bevy of clean energy tax credits and incentives intended to jolt American investment.

Trump and other Republicans have criticized those policies, arguing it unfairly tips the scale in favor of clean energy companies. Many of those projects, including several in Georgia, also received large incentive packages from state and local officials.

Biden and Democrats argued boosting this type of investment is a matter of national security to counter efforts by China to monopolize industries seen as critical to the future of transportation and energy.

While EV adoption has grown significantly in recent years, sales of electric autos have not met bullish industry forecasts. Automakers and and manufacturers in other sectors have also faced economic headwinds, such as inflation, supply chain issues and increasing uncertainty and costs surrounding tariffs.

