Business $21B data center proposal aims to become one of Georgia’s largest Early-stage plan revealed for a gigantic technology campus between Atlanta and Macon. An Amazon Web Services employee is shown working inside one of the company's data centers. A rendering of Trammell Crow Co.'s proposed data center campus in the city of Forsyth was not immediately available. (Courtesy Amazon Web Services)

Can you envision something that is 12 million square feet? That’s how large a proposed data center campus would be in Georgia, ranking the plan among the most expansive pitched across the state.

Developer Trammell Crow Co. is planning a $21 billion technology campus for a 1,632-acre site along I-75 in the city of Forsyth, roughly 60 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. A state infrastructure filing unveiled the early-stage project Wednesday, but details are scant. RELATED Analysts warn Georgia Power bills will rise if PSC approves data center buildout The project called the Forsyth Technology Campus could include up to 12 million square feet of buildings spread across 21 data center warehouses that store computer servers, according to a rezoning application obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At that scale, it’s hard to make comparisons. The average Atlanta home is about 2,200 square feet, so it would take more than 5,400 homes to match 12 million square feet. Atlanta’s tallest building, Bank of America Plaza, has about one-ninth of the floor space at 1.3 million square feet. More than seven Lenox Square malls could fit within the proposed Forsyth project.

An aerial view captures a large area under construction for a new data center campus on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Developed by QTS, the data center campus near Fayetteville is one of the largest under construction in Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)