Carter’s to cut 150 stores, 300 office jobs. Tariffs are a big reason why.

Carter’s is the maker of clothing for babies and children, including the OshKosh B’gosh brand. (Parker Smith for the AJC 2020)

The measures come as new tariffs weigh on the company’s profitability, Carter’s CEO and President Douglas Palladini said in a news release.

The company said Monday it expects to close about 150 stores in North America over the next three years as the leases expire. That is an increase from the 100 store closures announced last quarter.

Atlanta-based baby and children’s apparel maker Carter’s plans to cut 300 jobs, or 15% of its office workforce, and slash retail locations as the company contends with cost increases from new tariffs .

The company said Monday it expects to close about 150 stores in North America over the next three years as the leases expire. That is an increase from the 100 store closures announced last quarter.

Atlanta-based baby and children’s apparel maker Carter’s plans to cut 300 jobs, or 15% of its office workforce, and slash retail locations as the company contends with cost increases from new tariffs .

During his second term, President Donald Trump has implemented a series of new tariffs on countries across the world. Tariffs are taxes on goods imported into the country, typically paid by the entity or person who imports the product.

Carter’s said Monday it estimates the pretax earnings impact of additional tariffs to be about $200 million to $250 million per year. The four top countries of origin for its products are Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh and India, which now have import duties that range from 19% to 50%, according to the Tax Foundation. Carter’s said Monday it estimates the pretax earnings impact of additional tariffs to be about $200 million to $250 million per year. The four top countries of origin for its products are Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh and India, which now have import duties that range from 19% to 50%, according to the Tax Foundation.

Carter’s said in the release it plans to partially offset these costs “through a combination of changes to its product assortments, cost sharing with its vendor partners, changes to the mix of its production by country, and raising prices to end consumers and its wholesale customers.”