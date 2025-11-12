Business

President of Atlanta Fed Raphael Bostic announces retirement

Bostic is stepping down after more than eight years in the role.
President of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Raphael Bostic has served in the role since 2017, and is the first Black and openly gay chief executive of a regional Fed bank. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2024)
President of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Raphael Bostic has served in the role since 2017, and is the first Black and openly gay chief executive of a regional Fed bank. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2024)
By
1 hour ago

Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, announced Wednesday he intends to retire from his position when his term ends in February.

Bostic has served in the role since 2017, and is the first Black and openly gay chief executive of a regional Fed bank. The Atlanta Fed, located in Midtown, is one of 12 regional banks in the Federal Reserve System. Bostic is also a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, the powerful group of Fed governors that sets interest rates.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished during my tenure to turn the lofty goal of an economy that works for everyone into more of a reality, and I look forward to discovering new ways to advance that bold vision in my next chapter,” Bostic said in a statement announcing his decision.

RELATED
Atlanta Fed chief cites fog of uncertainty, urges caution on bold moves

His term is set to end on Feb. 28. The Atlanta Fed’s board of directors will conduct a search for a new director. If one is not in place by the end of February, then the banks’ first vice president and chief operating officer, Cheryl Venable, will become the interim president until a permanent replacement is found.

“It has been a privilege to serve alongside President Bostic,” Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell said in a statement.

“His perspective has enriched the Federal Open Market Committee’s understanding of our dynamic economy. And his steady voice has exemplified the best of public service — grounded in analysis, informed by experience, and guided by purpose. His leadership has strengthened our institution and advanced the Federal Reserve’s mission.”

RELATED
Can the U.S. make more things? What’s next with AI? Atlanta Fed chief weighs in.

— This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com for updates.

About the Author

Mirtha Donastorg is a reporter on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s business team focusing on Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta’s HBCUs.

More Stories

The Latest

Socomec

Electrical component maker picks metro Atlanta for factory, 300 jobs

55m ago

Major environmental cleanup effort underway at UPS crash site

1h ago

Savannah ditched 2 marathons. Can shorter race find Peachtree-like success?

Keep Reading

Atlanta Fed president Bostic to retire in February, opening seat on key committee

1h ago

Trump is ramping up a new effort to convince a skeptical public he can fix affordability worries

Warren Buffett warns 'Father Time' is catching up but he trusts Berkshire Hathaway successor

Featured

ossoff AI
OPINON

Murphy: Jon Ossoff warned about deepfakes. Now he is one.

President of Atlanta Fed Raphael Bostic announces retirement

1h ago

Savannah ditched 2 marathons. Can shorter race find Peachtree-like success?